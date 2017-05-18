Public Notices 05/18/2017

- News
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Peregrine Townhouses Property
Owner’s Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Kenneth O Voges, et al.
Defendants
Case No.: 2017CV30026
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.:16PPA0144
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
Kenneth O. Voges
Alice F. Voges
John Douglas Brewer
Cody Martinez
Wesley E. White
Geneva M. Parks
Victor L Parks
John T Bailey
Louise H Bailey
D. Joann Origer
Lewis J Origer
John D Colvert
Joyce H Colvert
WTA Services, LLC
June S Cossler
Maxie I Arbogast
Paola P Arbogast
Russell B. Shaw
Kristal D. Shaw
Mildred W. Packard, Trustee of the M and A
Packard Trust, Dated November 5,1998
Arthur H. Packard, Trustee of the M and A
Packard Trust, Dated November 5, 1998
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Townhouses Property Owner’s Association, Inc. (“Association”). The legal description for your real property is below.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901 and Samuel S. Vigil, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.
Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:
Geneva M. Parks and Victor L. Parks, Lien No. 21701095 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:
A 105,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase II, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173554, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
John T. Bailey and Louise H. Bailey, Lien No. 21701095 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:
A 49,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase II, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173554, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
John Douglas Brewer, Lien No. 21701096 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:
A 154,000/35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase III, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173555, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
D. Joann Origer and Lewis J. Origer, Lien No. 21701096 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:
A 126,000/35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7&8, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase III, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173555, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
John D. Colvert and Joyce H. Colvert, Lien No. 21701096 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:
A 84,000/35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase III, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173555, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
WTA Services, LLC, Lien No. 21701097 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:
A 105,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7833-7834 in Building Number(s) 17, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
June S. Cossler, Lien No. 21701097 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:
A 49,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7845-7846 in Building Number(s) 23, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Mildred W. Packard, Trustee of the M and A Packard, Dated November 5, 1998 and Arthur H. Packard, Trustee of the M and A Packard Trust, Dated November 5, 1998, Lien No. 21701097 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:
A 49,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7821-7822 in Building Number(s) 11, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Kenneth O. Voges and Alice F. Voges, Lien No. 21701098 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:
A 231,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7843-7844 in Building Number(s) 22, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase V, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 99006555, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Maxie I. Arbogast and Paola P. Arbogast, Lien No. 21701099 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:
A 49,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7859-7860 in Building Number(s) 30, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VI, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 99011974, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Cody Martinez, Lien No. 21701100 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:
A 105,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7871-7872 in Building Number(s) 36, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20005496, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Russell B. Shaw and Kristal D. Shaw, Lien No. 21701100 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:
A 105,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 763-7864 in Building Number(s) 32, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20005496, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Wesley E. White, Lien No. 21701101 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:
A 192,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7883-7884 in Building Number(s) 42, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VIII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 200010666, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Dated this 8th day of May, 2017.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: May 18, 2017
Last Publication: June 15, 2017
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.:16PPA0144
Attorney for Plaintiff
AND
/s/ Samuel S. Vigil
Samuel S. Vigil
Law office of Samuel S. Vigil, LLC
437 6th Street
Las Animas, CO 81054
Atty. Reg. No.: 40454
Associated Counsel
Published May 18, 25, June 1, 8 and 15, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS
CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PROMULGATION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF FIELD RULES TO GOVERN OPERATIONS FOR THE FRUITLAND COAL SEAMS FORMATION, IGNACIO-BLANCO FIELD, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
CAUSE NO. 112
DOCKET NO. 170600397
TYPE: ADDITIONAL WELLS
NOTICE OF HEARING
TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
APPLICATION LANDS
Township 33 North, Range 5 West, N.M.P.M.
Section 15: W½
APPLICATION
On April 13, 2017, Petrox Resources, Inc., Operator No. 69805 (“Petrox” or “Applicant”) filed a verified application pursuant to §34-60-116, C.R.S., for an order to:
1) Authorize the drilling of two horizontal wells within the approximate 320-acre drilling and spacing unit established for the Application Lands, for the production of gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Fruitland Coal Seams Formation; and
2) Provide that for the permitted horizontal wells the surface locations for the wells may be anywhere within the approximate 320-acre drilling and spacing unit established for the Application Lands or upon adjacent lands; the horizontal laterals of the wells may enter the Fruitland Coal Seams Formation anywhere within the boundaries of the approximate 320-acre drilling and spacing unit established for the Application Lands or upon adjacent lands; the treated intervals of the horizontal laterals of the wells may not be any closer than 660 feet to the boundaries of the approximate 320-acre drilling and spacing unit established for the Application Lands for any horizontal wells in the Fruitland Coal Seams Formation and the treated intervals of the horizontal laterals of the wells shall be no closer than 330 feet to any horizontal or vertical wells completed in and producing from the same formation, unless an exception is granted by the Director.
APPLICABLE RULES AND ORDERS
(available online at: http://cogcc.state.co.us,
under “Regulation,”
then click on “Orders” or “Rules”)
● On August 15, 1988, the Commission entered Order No. 112-61 (amended and corrected on December 17, 1990, under Order No. 112-85) which, among other things, established 320-acre DSUs for certain lands, including the Application Lands, as designated lay-down or stand-up by the operator, with authority to drill one well no closer than 990 feet from DSU boundary and no closer than 130 feet from any interior quarter section line, for the production of gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Fruitland Coal Seams Formation.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to §§ 34-60-101 to -130, C.R.S. and the Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure, 2 CCR 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled this matter for hearing on:
Date:June 12-13, 2017
Time:9:00 a.m.
Place:Rio Blanco County Courthouse
555 Main Street
Meeker, CO 81641
Additional information about the hearing on this Application will be in the Commission’s Agenda, which is posted on the Commission website approximately 3 days before the hearing.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if any party requires special accommodations as a result of a disability for this hearing, please contact Margaret Humecki at (303) 894-2100 ext. 5139, prior to the hearing and arrangements will be made.
At hearing, the Commission will consider the Application and enter an order pursuant to its authority under the statute. Any interested party desiring to protest or intervene should file with the Commission a written protest or intervention in accordance with Rule 509., no later than May 26, 2017. Such interested party shall, at the same time, serve a copy of the protest or intervention to the person filing the application. One electronic (cogcc.hearings_unit@state.co.us), one original and two copies shall be filed with the Commission. Anyone who files a protest or intervention must be able to participate in a prehearing conference during the week of May 26, 2017. Pursuant to Rule 511., if the matter is uncontested, it may be approved without a hearing.
OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
By Peter Gowen, Acting Secretary
Dated: May 4, 2017
Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission
1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801
Denver, Colorado 80203
Website: http://cogcc.state.co.us
Phone: (303) 894-2100
Fax: (303) 894-2109
Attorneys for Applicant:
James Parrot
Jillian Fulcher
Evan Bekkedahl
Beatty & Wozniak, P.C.
216 16th Street, Suite 1100
Denver, Colorado 80202
(303) 407-4499
jparrot@bwenergylaw.com
jfulcher@bwenergylaw.com
ebekkedahl@bwenergylaw.com
Published May 18, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: PO Box 148, 449 San Juan St.
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
MASTERS PLACE CONDOMINIUM PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION, LLC
Plaintiff,
vs.
JODI M. EWIG, RONALD E. EWIG, JR. and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action,
Defendants.
Attorney for Plaintiff(s):
Name: D. Brett Van Winkle
Address: 10 Town Plaza, #504
Durango, CO 81301
Phone Number: (970) 426-8424
Email: vanwinkledb@gmail.com
Atty. Reg. #: 41195
Case Number: 17CV030010
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Court in this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court, an Answer or other response. You are required to file your Answer or other response within thirty five (35) days after the date of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within thirty five (35) days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
This is an action to judicial foreclosure to:
Unit Number 7308, Building Number 001C, Unit Week Number 24, in Masters Place Condominiums Phase __ as Reception No. 177633 and in accordance with and as limited and defined by the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership, recorded under Reception Number 161911 amendments and supplements thereto in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Dated this 12 day of April, 2017.
/s/ D. Brett Van Winkle
D. Brett Van Winkle
Published May 18, 25, June 1, 8 and 15, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of BERNICE ALFREDA GRANT, a/k/a ALREDA BERNICE MARY GRANT, a/k/a BERNICE A. GRANT, a/k/a BERNICE GRANT, a/k/a ALREDA BERNICE GEVRIE, Deceased
Case No. 17-PR-6
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before October 2, 2017, or the claims may be forever barred.
RENEE HUITT
Personal Representative to the Estate
1291 Granite Drive
Hemet, California 92543
Home Phone: 951.330.6730
Published May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
INVITATION TO BID
Separate sealed BIDS for the Trails Boulevard Asphalt Paving Project will be received by Archuleta County, Colorado at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 P.M. local time on June 1, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
The project involves paving of approximately 0.56 miles of roadway in Archuleta County, Colorado. The project will generally maintain the existing horizontal and vertical alignment, primarily consisting of regrading, gravel supplementation, compacting, and asphalt paving. The work includes, but is not limited to excavation, embankment, gravel placement, asphalt paving, drainage structure replacement, erosion control, pavement marking, traffic control, and other items typically associated with road construction.
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and PLANS may be obtained on or after May 22, 2017, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address mentioned above, upon payment of $75.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies.
A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address mentioned above, at 2:00 P.M. local time on May 25, 2017.
Date: May 12, 2017
Published May 18 and 25, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
PUBLIC HEARING
The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Retail Marijuana Cultivation Facility business license application, dated January 13, 2017, for William MacRae Nicoll dba Frosty Top Farms LLC located at 163 Goldmine Drive Unit C telephone number (802) 233-9556 William MacRae Nicoll (Owner). The public hearing will be held on Tuesday June 6, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Blvd. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 2, 2017.
Published May 18, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
PUBLIC HEARING
The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Retail Marijuana Cultivation Facility business license application, dated March 21, 2017, for Joe Cal Enterprises Inc. dba Pagosa Craft located at 127 Goldmine Drive telephone number (720) 326-3369 Joseph Calandra (Owner). The public hearing will be held on Tuesday June 6, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Blvd. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 2, 2017.
Published May 18, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
PUBLIC HEARING
The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Retail Marijuana Store business license application, dated March 21, 2017, for Joe Cal Enterprises Inc. dba Pagosa Craft located at 127 Goldmine Drive telephone number (720) 326-3369 Joseph Calandra (Owner). The public hearing will be held on Tuesday June 6, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Blvd. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 2, 2017.
Published May 18, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
