Public Notices 05/18/2017

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Townhouses Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Kenneth O Voges, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2017CV30026

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.:16PPA0144

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

Kenneth O. Voges

Alice F. Voges

John Douglas Brewer

Cody Martinez

Wesley E. White

Geneva M. Parks

Victor L Parks

John T Bailey

Louise H Bailey

D. Joann Origer

Lewis J Origer

John D Colvert

Joyce H Colvert

WTA Services, LLC

June S Cossler

Maxie I Arbogast

Paola P Arbogast

Russell B. Shaw

Kristal D. Shaw

Mildred W. Packard, Trustee of the M and A

Packard Trust, Dated November 5,1998

Arthur H. Packard, Trustee of the M and A

Packard Trust, Dated November 5, 1998

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Townhouses Property Owner’s Association, Inc. (“Association”). The legal description for your real property is below.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901 and Samuel S. Vigil, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.

Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:

Geneva M. Parks and Victor L. Parks, Lien No. 21701095 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:

A 105,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase II, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173554, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

John T. Bailey and Louise H. Bailey, Lien No. 21701095 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:

A 49,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7807-7810 in Building Number(s) 4 & 5, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase II, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173554, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

John Douglas Brewer, Lien No. 21701096 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:

A 154,000/35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase III, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173555, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

D. Joann Origer and Lewis J. Origer, Lien No. 21701096 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:

A 126,000/35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7813-7816 in Building Number(s) 7&8, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase III, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173555, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

John D. Colvert and Joyce H. Colvert, Lien No. 21701096 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:

A 84,000/35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7817-7820 in Building Number(s) 9 & 10, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase III, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173555, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

WTA Services, LLC, Lien No. 21701097 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:

A 105,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7833-7834 in Building Number(s) 17, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

June S. Cossler, Lien No. 21701097 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:

A 49,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7845-7846 in Building Number(s) 23, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Mildred W. Packard, Trustee of the M and A Packard, Dated November 5, 1998 and Arthur H. Packard, Trustee of the M and A Packard Trust, Dated November 5, 1998, Lien No. 21701097 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:

A 49,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7821-7822 in Building Number(s) 11, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Kenneth O. Voges and Alice F. Voges, Lien No. 21701098 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:

A 231,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7843-7844 in Building Number(s) 22, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase V, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 99006555, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Maxie I. Arbogast and Paola P. Arbogast, Lien No. 21701099 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:

A 49,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7859-7860 in Building Number(s) 30, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VI, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 99011974, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Cody Martinez, Lien No. 21701100 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:

A 105,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7871-7872 in Building Number(s) 36, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20005496, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Russell B. Shaw and Kristal D. Shaw, Lien No. 21701100 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:

A 105,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 763-7864 in Building Number(s) 32, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20005496, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Wesley E. White, Lien No. 21701101 filed in Archuleta County, CO on February 27, 2017 against the following described property, to wit:

A 192,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Unit Number(s): 7883-7884 in Building Number(s) 42, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VIII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 200010666, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Dated this 8th day of May, 2017.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: May 18, 2017

Last Publication: June 15, 2017

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.:16PPA0144

Attorney for Plaintiff

AND

/s/ Samuel S. Vigil

Samuel S. Vigil

Law office of Samuel S. Vigil, LLC

437 6th Street

Las Animas, CO 81054

Atty. Reg. No.: 40454

Associated Counsel

Published May 18, 25, June 1, 8 and 15, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF COLORADO IN THE MATTER OF THE PROMULGATION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF FIELD RULES TO GOVERN OPERATIONS FOR THE FRUITLAND COAL SEAMS FORMATION, IGNACIO-BLANCO FIELD, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO CAUSE NO. 112 DOCKET NO. 170600397 TYPE: ADDITIONAL WELLS NOTICE OF HEARING TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: APPLICATION LANDS Township 33 North, Range 5 West, N.M.P.M. Section 15: W½ APPLICATION On April 13, 2017, Petrox Resources, Inc., Operator No. 69805 (“Petrox” or “Applicant”) filed a verified application pursuant to §34-60-116, C.R.S., for an order to: 1) Authorize the drilling of two horizontal wells within the approximate 320-acre drilling and spacing unit established for the Application Lands, for the production of gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Fruitland Coal Seams Formation; and 2) Provide that for the permitted horizontal wells the surface locations for the wells may be anywhere within the approximate 320-acre drilling and spacing unit established for the Application Lands or upon adjacent lands; the horizontal laterals of the wells may enter the Fruitland Coal Seams Formation anywhere within the boundaries of the approximate 320-acre drilling and spacing unit established for the Application Lands or upon adjacent lands; the treated intervals of the horizontal laterals of the wells may not be any closer than 660 feet to the boundaries of the approximate 320-acre drilling and spacing unit established for the Application Lands for any horizontal wells in the Fruitland Coal Seams Formation and the treated intervals of the horizontal laterals of the wells shall be no closer than 330 feet to any horizontal or vertical wells completed in and producing from the same formation, unless an exception is granted by the Director. APPLICABLE RULES AND ORDERS (available online at: http://cogcc.state.co.us, under “Regulation,” then click on “Orders” or “Rules”) ● On August 15, 1988, the Commission entered Order No. 112-61 (amended and corrected on December 17, 1990, under Order No. 112-85) which, among other things, established 320-acre DSUs for certain lands, including the Application Lands, as designated lay-down or stand-up by the operator, with authority to drill one well no closer than 990 feet from DSU boundary and no closer than 130 feet from any interior quarter section line, for the production of gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Fruitland Coal Seams Formation. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to §§ 34-60-101 to -130, C.R.S. and the Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure, 2 CCR 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled this matter for hearing on: Date:June 12-13, 2017 Time:9:00 a.m. Place:Rio Blanco County Courthouse 555 Main Street Meeker, CO 81641 Additional information about the hearing on this Application will be in the Commission’s Agenda, which is posted on the Commission website approximately 3 days before the hearing. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if any party requires special accommodations as a result of a disability for this hearing, please contact Margaret Humecki at (303) 894-2100 ext. 5139, prior to the hearing and arrangements will be made. At hearing, the Commission will consider the Application and enter an order pursuant to its authority under the statute. Any interested party desiring to protest or intervene should file with the Commission a written protest or intervention in accordance with Rule 509., no later than May 26, 2017. Such interested party shall, at the same time, serve a copy of the protest or intervention to the person filing the application. One electronic (cogcc.hearings_unit@state.co.us), one original and two copies shall be filed with the Commission. Anyone who files a protest or intervention must be able to participate in a prehearing conference during the week of May 26, 2017. Pursuant to Rule 511., if the matter is uncontested, it may be approved without a hearing. OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF COLORADO By Peter Gowen, Acting Secretary Dated: May 4, 2017 Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission 1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801 Denver, Colorado 80203 Website: http://cogcc.state.co.us Phone: (303) 894-2100 Fax: (303) 894-2109 Attorneys for Applicant: James Parrot Jillian Fulcher Evan Bekkedahl Beatty & Wozniak, P.C. 216 16th Street, Suite 1100 Denver, Colorado 80202 (303) 407-4499 jparrot@bwenergylaw.com jfulcher@bwenergylaw.com ebekkedahl@bwenergylaw.com Published May 18, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado Court Address: PO Box 148, 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 MASTERS PLACE CONDOMINIUM PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION, LLC Plaintiff, vs. JODI M. EWIG, RONALD E. EWIG, JR. and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action, Defendants. Attorney for Plaintiff(s): Name: D. Brett Van Winkle Address: 10 Town Plaza, #504 Durango, CO 81301 Phone Number: (970) 426-8424 Email: vanwinkledb@gmail.com Atty. Reg. #: 41195 Case Number: 17CV030010 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS: You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Court in this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court, an Answer or other response. You are required to file your Answer or other response within thirty five (35) days after the date of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court. If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within thirty five (35) days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice. This is an action to judicial foreclosure to: Unit Number 7308, Building Number 001C, Unit Week Number 24, in Masters Place Condominiums Phase __ as Reception No. 177633 and in accordance with and as limited and defined by the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership, recorded under Reception Number 161911 amendments and supplements thereto in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. Dated this 12 day of April, 2017. /s/ D. Brett Van Winkle D. Brett Van Winkle Published May 18, 25, June 1, 8 and 15, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ NOTICE TO CREDITORS Estate of BERNICE ALFREDA GRANT, a/k/a ALREDA BERNICE MARY GRANT, a/k/a BERNICE A. GRANT, a/k/a BERNICE GRANT, a/k/a ALREDA BERNICE GEVRIE, Deceased Case No. 17-PR-6 All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before October 2, 2017, or the claims may be forever barred. RENEE HUITT Personal Representative to the Estate 1291 Granite Drive Hemet, California 92543 Home Phone: 951.330.6730 Published May 18, 25 and June 1, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ INVITATION TO BID Separate sealed BIDS for the Trails Boulevard Asphalt Paving Project will be received by Archuleta County, Colorado at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 P.M. local time on June 1, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. The project involves paving of approximately 0.56 miles of roadway in Archuleta County, Colorado. The project will generally maintain the existing horizontal and vertical alignment, primarily consisting of regrading, gravel supplementation, compacting, and asphalt paving. The work includes, but is not limited to excavation, embankment, gravel placement, asphalt paving, drainage structure replacement, erosion control, pavement marking, traffic control, and other items typically associated with road construction. Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and PLANS may be obtained on or after May 22, 2017, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address mentioned above, upon payment of $75.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies. A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address mentioned above, at 2:00 P.M. local time on May 25, 2017. Date: May 12, 2017 Published May 18 and 25, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ PUBLIC HEARING The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Retail Marijuana Cultivation Facility business license application, dated January 13, 2017, for William MacRae Nicoll dba Frosty Top Farms LLC located at 163 Goldmine Drive Unit C telephone number (802) 233-9556 William MacRae Nicoll (Owner). The public hearing will be held on Tuesday June 6, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Blvd. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 2, 2017. Published May 18, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ PUBLIC HEARING The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Retail Marijuana Cultivation Facility business license application, dated March 21, 2017, for Joe Cal Enterprises Inc. dba Pagosa Craft located at 127 Goldmine Drive telephone number (720) 326-3369 Joseph Calandra (Owner). The public hearing will be held on Tuesday June 6, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Blvd. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 2, 2017. Published May 18, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ PUBLIC HEARING The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Retail Marijuana Store business license application, dated March 21, 2017, for Joe Cal Enterprises Inc. dba Pagosa Craft located at 127 Goldmine Drive telephone number (720) 326-3369 Joseph Calandra (Owner). The public hearing will be held on Tuesday June 6, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Blvd. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on June 2, 2017. Published May 18, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________

Follow these topics: Public Notices

Like this: Like Loading…