Public Notices 05/31/2018

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2018-006

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On March 29, 2018, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Eric Spors

Original Beneficiary(ies) IndyMac Bank, F.S.B.

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Date of Deed of Trust January 09, 2007

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust January 10, 2007

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 20700296

Original Principal Amount $179,200.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $171,240.32

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOTS 230 AND 231 OF PAGOSA IN THE PINES UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75408.

Also known by street and number as: 443 Midiron Avenue, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 07/26/2018, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 5/31/2018

Last Publication 6/28/2018

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

IF THE BORROWER BELIEVES THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN SECTION 38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN SECTION 38-38-103.2, THE BORROWER MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE FEDERAL CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (CFPB), OR BOTH. THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

Colorado Attorney General

1300 Broadway, 10th Floor

Denver, Colorado 80203

(800) 222-4444

www.coloradoattorneygeneral.gov

Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

P.O. Box 4503

Iowa City, Iowa 52244

(855) 411-2372

www.consumerfinance.gov

DATE: 03/29/2018

Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

David A. Shore #19973

Hellerstein and Shore PC PO BOX 5637, DENVER, CO 80217 (303) 573-1080

Attorney File # 18-00065SH

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON June 19th

Sean & Pamela Meade of Pinon, AZ, and Ava Stern of Denver, CO, have applied for final plat approval of the Lake Hatcher Park Amendment 2018-01, a replat of Lots 68A & 69A of Lake Hatcher Park Amendment 2008 (81 Laguna Pl) and Lot 70Z of Lake Hatcher Park Amendment 2013-01 (X Laguna Pl), creating Lots 68AZ and 70ZZ; and vacating unused utility easements (PLN18-077). The property is zoned Planned Unit Development (PUD).

Comments may be submitted to the Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners on June 19, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT HEARING ON June 19th

Lorrin Lee has applied for Variance from a 50’ lakeside setback, to build a deck approximately 41’ from Lake Pagosa in the Planned Unit Development (PUD) zone, on Lot 37, Block 1, Lake Pagosa Park, located at 28 Monument Ave., Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN18-058). The lot is owned by Lorrin Lee and Carole Halbig.

A public hearing will be held by the Archuleta County Board of Adjustment, on Tuesday June 19, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Building Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting, or may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390, Planning@archuletacounty.org.

NOTICE OF PROPOSED BUDGET

Archuleta School District 50 Joint

Notice is hereby given that on May 30, 2018 a proposed budget was submitted to the Board of Education of the Archuleta School District 50 Joint for the 2018-2019 fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018, and has been filed in the Administration office where it is available for public inspection. Such proposed budget will be considered for adoption at the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Archuleta School District 50 Joint on June 12, 2018 at 6:00 pm. Any person paying school taxes in said district may, at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget, file or register his or her objections thereto.

BOARD OF EDUCATION

Archuleta School District 50 Joint

Mike Hodgson, Finance Director

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON JUNE 19th

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to CRS 30-28-116 that Archuleta County Development Services is proposing amendments to the Archuleta County Land Use Regulations, as recommended by the Planning Commission. The proposed changes to Sections 1, 2, 3, 5 and 11 are intended to improve general clarity and references; streamline Land Use Permit review; place primary responsibility for Conditional Use review with the Planning Commission while creating a Board CUP for more thorough public review, with comprehensive revisions to Table 3: Uses by Zoning District; and clarify Development Standards, Abbreviations and Definitions. The proposal also includes a comprehensive revision of RV Park and Campground standards. The specific proposed text is available for review at the Archuleta County Planning Department or online at www.archuletacounty.org.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Board of County Commissioners on Tues. June 19, 2018, 1:30 pm, in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

