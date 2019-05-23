Public Notices 05/23/2019

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

BARBARA A. PARIS

916 SOUTH ASHLAND

MESA, AZ 85204

DENISE M. BROOKS

916 SOUTH ASHLAND

MESA, AZ 85204

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2011, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 40 AND 41 IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868

Account Number: R004336

Schedule Number: 569525105009

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2011-01761

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2010

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BARBARA A. PARIS and DENISE M. BROOKS for said year 2010.

That said JAMES S. OR MOLLY B. CRUICE on the 24th day of April 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to JAMES S. OR MOLLY B. CRUICE

On the 2nd day of October 2019, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 9th day of May 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published May 23, 30 and June 6, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of ANN M. SHURTLEFF a/k/a M. ANN SHURTLEFF and M. ANN STARKS, Deceased

Case No. 2019 PR 30014

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before September 23, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.

Lynne Mazzarella

Elisabeth Starks

c/o Trust & Estate Advocates, LLP

150 Tech Center Drive, Suite B

Durango, CO 81301

Published May 23, 30 and June 6, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

ADVERTISEMENT TO BID

Sealed bids will be received by the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (District), 100 Lyn Avenue, P.O. Box 4610, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81157, until 10:00 a.m. on May 31, 2019. Bids received after this time will not be accepted and will be returned unopened.

At 10:00 a.m. on Friday May 31, 2019 the bid opening shall be held at the District Board Room at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado; all Bids that have been duly received will be opened publicly and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. The District reserves the right to reject any or all Bids and to waive irregularities therein, and all Bidders shall agree that such rejection shall be without liability on the part of the District for any damage or claim brought by any Bidder because of such rejections, nor shall the Bidders seek any recourse of any kind against the District because of such rejections. The filing of any Bid in response to this invitation shall constitute an agreement of the Bidder to these conditions.

The work to be performed generally includes, but may not be limited the following components: a) Install approximately 1,200 feet of 10 inch ductile iron or HDPE water line at an average depth of 66 inches within the utility easement along Piedra Road between Martinez Creek and Black Powder Place, installation shall comply with PAWSD published specifications, b) maintain the existing 10 inch pvc line during installation of the new line and abandon existing line in place, c) There are no taps or hydrants along this line, d) Contractor shall coordinate installation with PAWSD and private land owner. Contractor shall provide all materials, equipment and appurtenances required for a completely functioning system.

Contact Justin Ramsey, PE, District Engineer, P.O. Box 4610, 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, CO 81157, 970+731-7641 for additional information.

DISTRICT: Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District

By: /s/Justin Ramsey, Manager

Published May 16, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN

Noticed May 14, 2019 in the Administrative Offices of the District

Posted on the PAWSD website

Published May 23, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

The Town has received an application for the vacation of public right-of-way, specifically the public alley located in Block 61 and adjacent to Lots 6 through 15, currently known as 510 Apache Street.

The Town Planning Commission will consider the application and a recommendation to Town Council regarding the “Vacation of Public Right of Way”, at a PUBLIC HEARING ON TUESDAY, JUNE 11, 2019, AT 5:30PM IN TOWN HALL.

The Town Council will consider the first reading of an Ordinance for the proposed “Vacation of Public Utility Easements” at PUBLIC HEARINGS SCHEDULED ON THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2015 AT 5PM AND SECOND READING ON TUESDAY, JULY 2, 2019 AT 5PM IN TOWN HALL.

Verbal Public comments will be accepted at each scheduled Public Hearing. Written Public comments should be received by the Town Planning Department 8 days prior to each scheduled public hearing. Anyone interested in more information should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x225. Town Hall is located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Published May 23, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “Major Subdivision Sketch Plan” for a multi-family development containing 4 buildings with 8 units each proposed at 510 Apache Street. The Planning Commission will consider the “Major Subdivision Sketch Plan” application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 5:30pm in Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

Published May 23, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Claudell Daniels, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2019CV030008

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

CLAUDELL DANIELS

OLEN M ROWLETT

NORMA IRENE ROWLETT

MARINA BAY AND MIDLER SERVICES LLC

SHANNON POLLINGER

BENJAMIN M CUMBUS

WTA SERVICES LLC

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Eagle’s Loft for failure to pay assessments to Eagle’s Loft Property Owner’s Association, Inc. The legal description for your real property is below.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:

Phase III of Eagle’s Loft

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Claudell Daniels

Building Number: 15

Lot (Unit) Number: 15

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 2

Lien Amount: $ 1,907.33

Property Owner: Olen M Rowlett and Norma Irene Rowlett

Building Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 31

Lien Amount: $ 1,987.00

Property Owner: Marina Bay and Midler Services LLC

Building Number: 28

Lot (Unit) Number: 28

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 13

Lien Amount: $ 1,987.00

Property Owner: Shannon Pollinger

Building Number: 20

Lot (Unit) Number: 20

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 11

Lien Amount: $ 1,987.00

Property Owner: Benjamin M Cumbus

Building Number: 30

Lot (Unit) Number: 30

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 17

Lien Amount: $ 1,987.00

in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft

Matter Amount

Property Owner: WTA Services LLC

Building Number: 48

Lot (Unit) Number: 48

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 40

Lien Amount: $1,987.00

Property Owner: Benjamin M Cumbus

Building Number: 39

Lot (Unit) Number: 39

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 18

Lien Amount: $1,987.00

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: May 23, 2019

Last Publication: June 20, 2019

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published May 23, 30, June 6, 13 and 20, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY,

STATE OF COLORADO

Court Address: 449 San Juan St.

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

B.F.B., INC. a California Corporation in Good Standing

Plaintiff,

v.

BRADFORD C. FOX; CHRIS FOX; TONI B. SMITH AND WILLIAM WATTS, AS TRUSTEES OF REGNUM LIBER, CREATED ON FEBRUARY 22, 1996 (NOT SUBJECT TO RE-ASSESSMENT) a/k/a SOVEREIGNTY PURE TRUSTS; ULRUS PROPERTIES, L.L.C. a Colorado Limited Liability Company; MARK T. SIMMONS; R. SCOTT SIMMONS and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION, including those DECEASED or STATUS UNKNOWN,

Defendants.

Attorney for Plaintiff: B.F.B., Inc

Law Firm of Marla C. Underell, LLC

Marla C. Underell, Atty. Reg. No. 31076

101 West 11th Street, Suite 104

Durango, Colorado 81301

Phone Number: 970-403-8090

FAX Number: 970-403-8091

E-mail: marla@underell-law.com

Case Number: 2019 CV030034

SUMMONS (BY PUBLICATION)

PLAINTIFF: B.F.B., INC.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S): AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION; TONI B. SMITH AS CO-TRUSTEE OF REGNUM LIBER, CREATED ON FEBRUARY 22, 1996 (NOT SUBJECT TO RE-ASSESSMENT) a/k/a SOVEREIGNTY PURE TRUSTS; and WILLIAM WATTS AS CO-TRUSTEE OF REGNUM LIBER, CREATED ON FEBRUARY 22, 1996 (NOT SUBJECT TO RE-ASSESSMENT) a/k/a SOVEREIGNTY PURE TRUSTS

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to C.R.C.P. 105(c) filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your Answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described on the Notice of Lis Pendens recorded in the Office of the Clerk and Recorder of Archuleta County at Reception No. 21901802.

RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED this 17th day of May, 2019.

Published in The Pagosa SUN

First Publication: May 23, 2019

Last Publication: June 20, 2019

The Law Firm of Marla C. Underell, LLC

By: /s/ Marla C. Underell

Marla C. Underell, Reg. No. 31076

101 West 11th Street, Suite 104

Durango, Colorado 81301

Published May 23, 30, June 6, 13 and 20, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Townhouses Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Carl Bradley, DBA 6×6 Rodeo Company, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2019CV30022

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

Carl Bradley, DBA 6×6 Rodeo Company

Elizabeth Bradley, DBA 6×6 Rodeo Company

Friederich Luckhof

Nancy Luckhof

Daniel Goldberg

Daniel Goldberg

Kristine I Susco

Darlyn F Kinney, Trustee

Richard K Kinney, Trustee

Manuel Moreno

Rick Norton

Donna Norton

Mark A Collier

Tracy R Collier

Camilla Renee Lewis

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Peregrine Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Peregrine Property Owner’s Association, Inc. The legal description for your real property is below.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:

Peregrine Townhouses Phase I

Matter Amount

Owners: Carl Bradley and Elizabeth Bradley, DBA 6×6 Rodeo Company

Building Number: 2 & 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 7803, 7804, 7805, and 7806

UDI Points: 105,000

Lien Amount $1,809.08

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase I, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173553, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Peregrine Townhouses Phase II

Matter Amount

Owners: Friederich Luckhof and Nancy Luckhof

Building Number: 4 & 5

Lot (Unit) Number: N/A

UDI Points: 77,000

Lien Amount $1,732.49

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase II, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173554, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Peregrine Townhouses Phase III

Matter Amount

Owners: Daniel Goldberg and Daniel Goldberg

Building Number: 9 & 10

Lot (Unit) Number: 7817-7820

UDI Points: 126,000

Lien Amount $1,938.79

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase III, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173555, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV

Matter Amount

Owners: Kristine I Susco

Building Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Number: 7835-7836

UDI Points: 66,000

Lien Amount $1,593.86

Owners: Camilla Renee Lewis

Building Number: 11

Lot (Unit) Number: 7821-7822

UDI Points: 300,000

Lien Amount $2,610.00

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Peregrine Townhouses Phase V

Matter Amount

Owners: Mark A Collier and Tracy R Collier

Building Number: 24

Lot (Unit) Number: 7847-7848

UDI Points: 77,000

Lien Amount $1,613.36

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase V, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 99006555, subject to Second Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 99006556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII

Matter Amount

Owners: Darlyn F & Richard K Kinney Trustees of the Kinney Living Trust Dated May 5, 2000

Building Number: 35

Lot (Unit) Number: 7869-7870

UDI Points: 140,000

Lien Amount $1,901.60

Owners: Manuel Moreno

Building Number: 35

Lot (Unit) Number: 7869-7870

UDI Points: 105,000

Lien Amount $1,676.20

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20005495, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Peregrine Townhouses Phase VIII

Matter Amount

Owners: Rick Norton and Donna Norton

Building Number: 39

Lot (Unit) Number: 7877-7878

UDI Points: 105,000

Lien Amount $1,676.20

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VIII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20010666, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: May 23, 2019

Last Publication: June 20, 2019

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published May 23, 30, June 6, 13 and 20, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

