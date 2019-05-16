Public Notices 05/16/2019

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Dr., Suite #1, PO Box 148, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Daniel L. Fiedler, #47916

190 Talisman Dr., Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-507-8528

E-mail: danielfiedler@gmail.com

Case Number: 2019CV30031

Plaintiff:

ROBERT L HILL OR CATHERINE C HILL

v.

Defendants:

SABADELL UNITED BANK, NA % CENLAR FSB, THOMAS R MURPHY, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action,

SUMMONS (BY PUBLICATION)

PLAINTIFF ROBERT L HILL OR CATHERINE C HILL

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

LOT 329 IN AMENDED ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6 ACCORDING TO THE AMENDED PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JANUARY 31, 1974 AS RECEPTION NO 79307

Respectfully submitted this 9th day of May, 2019.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First Publication: May 16, 2019

Last Publication: June 13, 2019

Published May 16, 23, 30, June 6 and 13, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

The Town of Pagosa Springs is seeking a bid for shade structures at Yamaguchi Park. Please visit the town website: www.pagosasprings.co.gov and click on the invitation to bid tab.

Published May 16 and 23, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

COMBINED NOTICE –

RESCISSION – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-113(4)(b) FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2018-013

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On October 25, 2018, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Clyde Connell

Original Beneficiary(ies) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Bank, N.A.

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt BANK OF AMERICA, NA.

Date of Deed of Trust March 15, 2006

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust March 15, 2006

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 20602516

Original Principal Amount $518,000.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $561,490.44

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 51, PAGOSA MEADOWS UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED SEPTEMBER 13, 1971, AS RECEPTION NO. 74883, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.

Also known by street and number as: 88 Peace Pl, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 06/13/2019, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

Single Publication 5/16/2019

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 5/3/2019

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Courtney Wright #45482

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP 7700 E Arapahoe Road, Suite 230, Centennial, CO 80112 (877) 369-6122

Attorney File # CO-18-840029-LL

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published May 16, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

