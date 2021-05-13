Public Notices 05/13/2021

DISTRICT COURT, COUNTY OF ARCHULETA

STATE OF COLORADO

46 EATON DR. SUITE 1

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81082

LEROY ORTIZ

Plaintiff,

v.

DOROTHY F. EDEN TRUSTEE OF THE DOROTHY F EDEN

REVOCABLE TRUST DATED APRIL 9, 2002

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS

JOHN DOES A-Z

Defendant,

Case No.: 20CV6

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF SUIT

THE FOLLOWING NAMED DEFENDANTS: Dorothy F Eden Trustee Of The Dorothy F Eden Revocable Trust Dated April 9, 2002 and All Unknown Heirs, John Does A-Z

GREETINGS:

You are hereby notified that the above- named Plaintiffs have filed a civil action suit against you in the above entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being the following claims against you: Complaint for Quiet Title. The above- mentioned Complaint for Quiet Title concerns real property with the following legal description: Lot 679, Amended Aspen Springs Subdivision No.6, according to the plat thereof filed January 31, 1974, as Reception No. 79307, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

That unless you respond to the Complaint within 35 days of completion of the publication of this Notice, judgment by default will be entered against you.

PLAINTIFF:

LEROY ORTIZ (pro se)

3112 Vega Verde SW

Albuquerque, NM 87105

Phone (505) 873-3564

By: /s/ Leroy Ortiz

Published May 13, 20, 27, June 3 and 10, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CODY OAKLAND

217 DOLPHIN WAY APT “D”

LAGUNA BEACH, CA 92651

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 718 IN TWINCREEK VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD NOVEMBER 5, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 78739.

Account Number: R005296

Schedule Number: 569908202003

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00136

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CODY OAKLAND for said year 2008.

That said BRIAN REID on the 12th day of April 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BRIAN REID

On the 22nd day of September 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 27th day of April 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published May 13, 20 and 27, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

SABADELL UNITED BANK NA

425 PHILLIPS BLVD

EWING, NJ 08618

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 6th day of November 2014, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

JOSEPH R. AND LOUANNE J. BURGESS

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Lot 331 IN AMENDED ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE AMENDED PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JANUARY 31, 1974 AS RECEPTION NO. 79307.

Account Number: R014920

Schedule Number: 589308401014

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2014-03008

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to JOSEPH R. AND LOUANNE J. BURGESS

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2013

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of

SABADELL UNITED BANK NA for said year 2013.

That said JOSEPH R. AND LOUANNE J. BURGESS on the 7th day of April 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to JOSEPH R. AND LOUANNE J. BURGESS

On the 22nd day of September 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 16th day of April 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published May 13, 20 and 27, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PERSONAL PROPERTY TAXPAYER REMEDIES

(Media Release)

Assessors, please note: If you are using the standard protest and appeal procedures, please

delete the dates for the alternate protest and appeal procedures before submitting this

document for publication.

If your county has elected to use the alternate protest and appeal procedures, please replace

the standard dates below with the alternate dates shown in parentheses.

NAME AND ADDRESS OF CONTACT:

Luke de la Parra, Hinsdale County Assessor

P O Box 28

Lake City, CO 81235

TELEPHONE NUMBER: (970) 944-2225 ext. 121

SUGGESTED RELEASE: May 15 through May 29

From June 15 to July 1, 2021, owners of taxable personal property (e.g., business furnishings,

equipment, etc.) may challenge the county assessor’s valuation of their property. The value

determined by the assessor is based on information submitted on your Personal Property

Declaration Schedule. If you failed to file a declaration schedule, the value was determined using

the “best information available.”

Taxpayers who disagree with their personal property valuations may object by mail or in person

on or before July 1. Once an objection has been filed, the assessor will review your account and

mail you a Notice of Determination by July 12 (August 16 – for alternate protest and appeal

procedures). A taxpayer’s exclusive remedy for a “best information available” (BIA) valuation is

the protest procedure described herein.

If you disagree with the assessor’s decision, you may file an appeal with the county board of

equalization. The appeal to the county board of equalization must be postmarked or hand- delivered

by July 20 (September 15 – for alternate protest and appeal procedures). The county board will

notify you by mail of the hearing date, time, and place where you may present evidence in support

of your case. The county board will conclude hearings and render decisions by the close of business

on August 5 (November 1 – for alternate protest and appeal procedures). The county board must

mail you a decision within five business days of the date of its decision. If the county board adjusts

the value of your property, the tax bill you receive next January will be based on the adjusted value.

If you disagree with the county board’s decision, you may file an appeal with the State Board of

Assessment Appeals or the district court, or you may request a binding arbitration hearing within

30 days of the county board’s mailed decision.

For additional information regarding the protest and appeal process, contact your county assessor

at (970) 944-2225 ext. 121.

Published May 13, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

RENOTICE: The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “Sketch Major Design Review” for the construction of 6 each two-unit apartment buildings constructed with shipping containers, containing 12 total living units approximately 470 SF each, on a .88-acre parcel, located at 103 Majestic Drive.

Due to an error in posting the public hearing notification on the proposed development property for a minimum of 15 days prior to the previous public hearing conducted on April 27, 2021, the Design Review Board will re-consider the development application, staff report and public comments at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 5:30 pm.

The Public hearing will be held on the Zoom online meeting platform and accessible to anyone in the public from this link https://zoom.us/j/91425469027 or by phone by dialing 1 669 900 6833 and accessing webinar ID 914 2546 9027. Limited in-person meeting attendance is now being allowed at 551 Hot Springs Blvd with masks being required.

You may view the proposed development on MyPagosa.org under proposed development projects. After May 20, 2021, you may access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, at pagosasprings.co.gov by clicking the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side.

For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221, or you may attend the public hearing where public comments will be taken.

Published May 13, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________