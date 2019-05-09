Public Notices 05/09/2019

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Norma Elaine Harman (Deceased)

Case No. 2019 PR 30015

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the undersigned or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before September 15, 2019, or said claims may be forever barred.

Lisa Popowich, Eric Sobeck, Nancy Sobeck

Co-Personal Representatives

Published May 9, 16 and 23, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

The Town has received an application for a Building Permit for Lot 10 in the Paradise Mesa Subdivision. Given the odd and irregular shape of this lot, the perimeter public utility easements (PUE) have been requested to be vacated. All utility providers have provided a Quit Claim Deed, releasing any interest they have in said PUE.

Since the public utility easements were dedicated for public utilities recognized by the Town of Pagosa Springs as recorded on a plat # 441 with reception #1996006775 in the records of the Clerk and Recorder of Archuleta County, the public utility easements require vacation through a public hearing process.

The Town Planning Commission will consider making a recommendation to Town Council regarding the “Vacation of Public Utility Easements”, at a Public Hearing on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 5:30pm in Town Hall.

The Town Council will consider the first reading of an Ordinance for the proposed “Vacation of Public Utility Easements” at Public Hearings scheduled on Tuesday, June 4, 2015 at 5pm and second reading on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 5pm in Town Hall.

Verbal Public comments will be accepted at each scheduled Public Hearing. Written Public comments should be received by the Town Planning Department, 8 days prior to each scheduled public hearing, to ensure written comments are included in the board packets that are sent out 7 days prior to each scheduled public hearing. Anyone interested in more information should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x225. Town Hall is located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Published May 9, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS

for the Archuleta County Law Enforcement and Detention Center Project in

Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Nunn Construction, Inc., acting as the Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) for the above project, is requesting interested Subcontractors to submit lump sum proposals for the above referenced project.

Project Description: The project includes a new ground-up, 2-level, 23,000 sf structural masonry and structural steel frame Detention and Support Services facility.

Due Date: Lump sum bids will be received by Nunn Construction until May 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM. This information will be reviewed by Nunn Construction, Archuleta County, the design team and the owner’s representative. The firms deemed to be the best value and most qualified for each trade scope package will be recommended by Nunn for subcontract award.

Submission Requirements: Please contact Nunn Construction’s Spencer Leigh at (sleigh@nunnconstruction.com) or Rick Fleming at (rfleming@nunnconstruction.com) for additional information and for access to bid documents through iSqFt. Completed proposal packages shall be submitted by e-mail to sleigh@nunnconstruction.com or rfleming@nunnconstruction.com.

A pre-bid meeting date & time will be established and included in the bidding documents. The Owner and Nunn Construction, Inc. reserve the right to waive any informalities or irregularities, and to reject any and all proposal packages. Neither the Owner, the Project Architect nor Nunn Construction, Inc. assume any responsibility for submission of any proposal package.

Nunn Construction, Inc. is an

Equal Opportunity Employer

Published May 9 and 16, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Follow these topics: Public Notices