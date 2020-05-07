Public Notices 05/07/2020

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY,

STATE OF COLORADO

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1,

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

(970) 264-8160

Plaintiff: SAN JUAN RIVER RESORT PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.

v.

Defendants: LAWYERS TITLE OF PUEBLO, INC.; FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY; SAN JUAN RIVER RESORT, INC.; D. ALLEN GARDNER; JAMES E. STEPHENS; and FRANK E. GRIFFITTS

Plaintiffs in Intervention: C.E. SINNOTT FAMILY TRUST DATED MARCH 28, 2002; SAN JUAN RIVER HOUSE, LLC, a Texas Limited Liability Company; ELIZABETH L. FOX; ELIZABETH L. FOX AS TRUSTEE OF THE JAMES W. FOX FAMILY TRUST; TINA R. SONIAT DU FOSSAT TRUST DATED MAY 16, 2000; ROBERT SONIAT DU FOSSAT TRUST DATED MAY 16, 2000; ROBERT K. SONIAT DU FOSSAT; TINA V. SONIAT DU FOSSAT; NEIL GUNDELACH AND LINDA GUNDELACH, TRUSTEES OF THE NEIL GUNDELACH AND LINDA GUNDELACH LIVING TRUST DATED DECEMBER 16, 2009; CHRISTOPHER JOHN MOTT; TIFFANY RACHAEL MOTT; ROBERT BEECHAM; MARIA LOPEZ; GREGORY N. BURROUGHS; LAURIE NUELL; MARY ANN CAMACHO; SHAWN G. HESSING; LAURA J. HESSING; CARLOS R. GONZALES; RACHEL E. GONZALES; ALLEN S. BEACH; AND ANDREA J. BEACH; ROBERT D. CAMPBELL UNDER ROBERT D. CAMPBELL REVOCABLE TRUST DATED JULY 21, 2015.

v.

Third Party Defendants: SAN JUAN RIVER RESORT PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC.; SAN JUAN RIVER RESORT, INC., AN ARIZONA CORPORATION; FRANK E. GRIFFITTS; D. ALLEN GARDNER; JAMES E. STEPHENS; EVERBANK NOW KNOWN AS TIAA COMMERCIAL FINANCE, INC.; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC.; SAN JUAN RIVER VILLAGE METROPOLITAN DISTRICT, A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION AND SPECIAL TAXING DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF COLORADO; BANK OF COLORADO; USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK, A FEDERALLY CHARTERED SAVINGS ASSOCIATION; USAA FEDERAL SAVINGS BANK (“USAA FSB”); WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.; U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; TCF NATIONAL BANK;PRIMELENDING, A PLAINSCAPITAL COMPANY; FIRST SOUTHWEST BANK, A COLORADO CORPORATION; FIRST NATIONWIDE MORTGAGE CORPORATION, A DELAWARE CORPORATION; BRYAN L. DUDMAN; KAREN A. DUDMAN; DCC ENTERPRISES, L.L.C., an Arizona Limited Liability Company; ROBERT RICKETTS; QUEPHA LYNN; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR QUICKEN LOANS INC.; GAIL CAMPBELL; JULENE CAMPBELL; MARK A. RICHARDS; DOUGLAS W. NEUWALD; LYNNE I. ZAREMBA; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR RBC MORTGAGE COMPANY; LEON ENSALADA; JOANNE ELIZABETH ENSALADA; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR NORTH AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK, FSB; DONALD M. BLAIN aka DON BLAINE; NANCY BLAINE; RICHARD D. WELLS; JULIE A. WELLS; WADE C. MAURER; TRINA D. MAURER; BANK OF THE SAN JUANS, DIVISION OF GLACIER BANK; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.; VAUGHAN R. TULIS; WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.; JONATHAN D. WEATHERS; BONNIE M. WEATHERS; FELTS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SERIES 1, LLC, a Texas Limited Liability Company; ANN MICHELLE VISEL; ANTHONY BAKER; LISA BAKER; OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC; RALPH F. WALKER AND REBECCA RUTH WALKER, TRUSTEES OF THE WALKER REVOCABLE TRUST DATED DECEMBER 7, 2010; BIG W. PROPERTIES, LLC., a Colorado Limited Liability Company; K&R ENTERPRISES LLC; LINDA LEBO; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR GARDNER FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD dba LEGACY MUTUAL MORTGAGE; PETER L. KEHOE; EDITH K. KEHOE; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF COLORADO; CHARLES PAUL MONNIN; LYNN P. BOOTH; BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR LOANDEPOT.COM, LLC; RODNEY B. CULP; SHANNON R. CULP; JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.; JAMES A. WATSON; JULIA C. WATSON, JOSEPH F. WATSON; JANET A. WATSON; CATHERINE S. GRAVES; WILLIAM GORDON GRAVES aka W. GORDON GRAVES; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.; STATE FARM BANK, F.S.B.; DOUGLAS M. RANKEN; TERRI A. RANKEN; LOS ALAMOS NATIONAL BANK; WILLIAM R. MOORE AND DEBRA L. MOORE, TRUSTEES OF THE MOORE FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST DATED OCTOBER 16, 2006; CHAD P. DIETERICHS; SONJA C. DIETERICHS; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR FIRST SOUTHWEST BANK; FIRST SOUTHWEST BANK; BARFORD E. HUFF AND BARBARA W. HUFF TRUSTEES OF BARFORD AND BARBARA HUFF IRREVOCABLE LIVING TRUST; EDWARD E. HEIMAN AND SIBYL M. HEIMAN LIVING TRUST, DATED APRIL 22, 2004; JAMES W. MILLER; CAROLE A. LECLAIR; RICHARD W. RAY; BRENDA K. RAY; GARY D. FINE; NANCY L. FINE; W. BRUCE MCEACHARN; COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BANK; JAMES G. BANKSTON; NANCY GALBREATH; JOSEPH A. JORDAN; CHANTELLE J. JORDAN; GREG S. HANSLIP aka GREGORY STEVEN HANSLIP; BEAR DOWN AND RIVER COMPANY, LLC; JANICE L. WITTWER; WILLIAM C. WITTWER; DERALL W. GARRETT AND TRAVES G. GARRETT AS CO-TRUTEES OF THE GARRETT REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST DATED APRIL 16, 2014; VECTOR HOLDINGS, LLC; SHREVE RODMAN SAVILLE; PAMELA B. SPRINGALL; ELSA WHITE, in her capacity as the Public Trustee and Treasurer of Archuleta County; THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS FOR ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO; and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action

Attorneys for Plaintiffs:

Nathan G. Osborn, #38951

Elizabeth A.M. Deline, #52100

MONTGOMERY LITTLE & SORAN, P.C.

5445 DTC Parkway, Suite 800

Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111

Phone Number: (303) 773-8100

Fax Number: (303) 220-0412

E-mail: nosborn@montgomerylittle.com

E-mail: edeline@montgomerylittle.com

Case Number: 2019CV30051

Division: MG

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO DEFENDANTS AND THIRD-PARTY DEFENDANTS NAMED ABOVE, AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

Plaintiffs In Intervention and Third-Party Defendants are owners of lots and properties located within San Juan River Resort Unit 2, according to the amended plat of said subdivision filed for record May 4, 1971 at Reception No. 74360 and re-filed February 10, 1975 at Reception No. 82578 in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

This is an action to quiet the title under C.R.C.P. 105. This case pertains San Juan River Resort Unit 2 and to the lot owners’, lienholders’ and the San Juan River Resort Property Owners Association’s rights, if any, relating to a disputed area of real property caused by accretion of the San Juan River.

Dated: April 30, 2020

Published in: The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: May 7, 2020

Last Publication: June 4, 2020

MONTGOMERY, LITTLE & SORAN, PC

By: s/ Nathan G. Osborn

Nathan G. Osborn, #38951

Published May 7, 14, 21, 28 and June 4, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Water and Wastewater Surcharges

The Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) Board is proposing a $0.68 surcharge per Water Equivalent Unit (EU) (a residential home is a single EU) and $0.22 surcharge per wastewater equivalent unit to offset Capital Investment Fee reductions for new construction of homes that meet low income or workforce housing definitions.

In conformance with C.R.S. §32-1-1001(2)(a), a public hearing regarding these proposed surcharges shall be held at the Regular Scheduled Board Meeting on May 14, 2020 at 5:00 at the PAWSD District Office at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs Colorado. This Board Meeting can also be accessed remotely via Zoom using Meeting ID: 812 9365 1137 and Password: 934381. For additional remote dial-in information visit www.pawsd.org > District Business > Public Meetings.

This public hearing is your opportunity to express your support or opposition of these proposed fees. Please join us and provide your input.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /S/ Jim Smith_____________________

Chairman: Jim Smith

Published May 7 and 14, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “SKETCH Major Design Review” for the construction of a 2,530 square foot restaurant with a drive-thru proposed at 2911 Cornerstone Drive.

The Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 5:30 pm in Town Hall Located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd, to consider the SKETCH Design Review Application. To comply with the current social distancing recommendations, the agenda will include instructions on how to join the meeting via video conference and/or telephone.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on our website under Departments -> Planning -> Pending Land Use Development Projects.

We encourage interested parties to contact the Planning Department prior to the meeting date, with any questions or comments via phone at 970-264-4151 x221 or email at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov. Written comments will be forwarded to the Design Review Board for their consideration.

This is an opportunity for you to review the proposed project and provide comments for the Design Review Board’s consideration in their determination on the Sketch Design Review Application.

Published May 7, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON MAY 27, 2020 and BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ON JUNE 2, 2020

Strohecker Asphalt & Paving, represented by Reynolds Ash & Associates, has applied for a Conditional Use Permit on property located at 300 County Road 302, Pagosa Springs, CO, legally described as Lot 1 and Lot 2A of Strohecker Minor subdivision in Section 18, Township 35 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M. (PLN20-101), property owner Strohecker Family Trust Dated 12/20/18. The property is zoned Industrial. The existing use on the property is an asphalt batch plant. The proposal is to add a concrete batch plant to the site.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, by phone to (970) 264-1390 or by email to bcallender@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on May 27, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. or prior to the public hearing by the Board of County Commissioners on June 2, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., in the County Administration Building Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting. The public is highly encouraged to join via ZOOM conference call – Please contact Jamie at County Admin 970.264.8309 or Brad in Development Services 970.264.1390 for log-in information.

Published May 7, 14 and 21, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

