Public Notices 05/06/2021

DISTRICT COURT, COUNTY OF ARCHULETA

STATE OF COLORADO

46 EATON DR. SUITE 1

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81082

LEROY ORTIZ

Plaintiff,

v.

GERALD SANDOVAL AND DIXIE D. SANDOVAL

ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS

JOHN DOES A-Z

Defendants,

Case No.: 20CV7

NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF SUIT

THE FOLLOWING NAMED DEFENDANTS: Gerald Sandoval And Dixie D. Sandoval

All Unknown Heirs, John Does A-Z

GREETINGS:

You are hereby notified that the above- named Plaintiffs have filed a civil action suit against you in the above entitled Court and cause, the general object thereof being the following claims against you: Complaint for Quiet Title. The above- mentioned Complaint for Quiet Title concerns real property with the following legal description: : Lot 1 and the N1/2 of Lot 2, Andrews Subdivision, No.2, according to the plat thereof filed May 20, 1963, as Reception No. 63882, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. Also known as, 40293 CR 500

That unless you respond to the Complaint within 35 days of completion of the publication of this Notice, judgment by default will be entered against you.

PLAINTIFF:

LEROY ORTIZ (pro se)

3112 Vega Verde SW

Albuquerque, NM 87105

Phone (505) 873-3564

By: /s/ Leroy Ortiz

Published May 6, 13, 20, 27 and June 3, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

BEFORE THE COLORADO OIL

AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

NOTICE AND APPLICATION FOR HEARING

DOCKET NO. 210400028

TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Pursuant to Rule 523.d, the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission Staff has applied to the Commission for an Order Finding Violation against Alamosa Drilling, Inc. (Operator No. 900), to adjudicate allegations in the Notice of Alleged Violation No’s. 402494282, 402494778, and 402494776.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to: 1) the general jurisdiction of the Oil and Gas Conservation Commission of the State of Colorado under § 34-60-105, C.R.S.; 2) specific powers granted pursuant to § 34-60-106, C.R.S.; 3) the Colorado Administrative Procedures Act at § 24-4-105, C.R.S.; and 4) the Commission’s Series 500 Rules at 2 C.C.R. 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled this matter for hearing before a COGCC Hearing Officer at the following date, time, and location (subject to change):

Date: July 2, 2021

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Place: Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801

Denver, CO 80203

The Notice and documents related to this matter can be found on our “Hearing eFiling System Document Search” page here https://oitco.hylandcloud.com/DNRCOGPublicAccess/index.html. Select “Search for Docket Related Documents” from the pull-down menu, use the above “Docket Number”, and select “Search”.

Published May 6, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS

1 MAUCHLY

IRVING, CA 92618

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

DAVID G. MANDY INVESTMENT TRUST

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 201 AND 202, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868

Account Number: R004514

Schedule Number: 569525204001

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00872

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to DAVID G. MANDY INVESTMENT TRUST

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS for said year 2008.

That said DAVID G. MANDY INVESTMENT TRUST on the 8th day of April 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to DAVID G. MANDY INVESTMENT TRUST

On the 22nd day of September 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 23rd day of April 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published May 6, 13, 20, 27 and June 3, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS

1 MAUCHLY

IRVING, CA 92618

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2009, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

DAVID G. MANDY INVESTMENT TRUST

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 205 AND 206, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77868.

Account Number: R004516

Schedule Number: 569525204003

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2009-00873

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to DAVID G. MANDY INVESTMENT TRUST

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS for said year 2008.

That said DAVID G. MANDY INVESTMENT TRUST on the 7th day of April 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to DAVID G. MANDY INVESTMENT TRUST

On the 22nd day of September 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 23rd day of April 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published May 6, 13, 20, 27 and June 3, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PETER W. REESE

2574 VIA PISA

DEL MAR, CA 92014

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 23rd day of September 2021, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

INA GROUP LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 344 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILES FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409

Account Number: R001400

Schedule Number: 558326402005

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2013-02726

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to INA GROUP LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2009

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PETER W. REESE for said year 2009.

That said INA GROUP LLC on the 8th day of April 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to INA GROUP LLC

On the 22nd day of September 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 23rd day of April 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published May 6, 13, 20, 27 and June 3, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

