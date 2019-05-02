Public Notices 05/02/2019

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

Plaintiff:

ISMAEL MENDOZA

Vs.

Defendants:

INA GROUP, LLC, DAVID G. CONRAD, PAWSD, DABTLC1, LLC, TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, WEMINUCHE INVESTMENTS, LLC, AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

Attorneys for Plaintiff

John J. Barry, No. 10401

Witwer, Oldenburg, Barry & Groom, LLP

822 7th Street, Suite 760

Greeley, CO 80631

Phone Number: 970-352-3161;

Direct: 970-313-4774

Fax Number: 970-352-3165

E-mail: JBARRY@WOBJLAW.COM

Case Number: 18CV30095

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint [petition] filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint [petition] may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to Quiet Title to the following described real property, located in Archuleta County, Colorado:

2017-040 – A tract of land in Lot 15, Section 23, Township 35 North, Range 2 West, N.M.P.M., described as follows:

BEGINNING at the Northwest Corner of Lot 12, Block 1, Garvin Addition to the Town of Pagosa Springs, County of Archuleta, State of Colorado;

Thence East along the north boundary of said Lot 12, Block 1 to the Northeast corner thereof, said point also being the Southwest corner of a tract of land described in Warranty Deed recorded August 7, 1973 in Book 133 at page 11;

Thence North, 30 feet along the Westerly boundary of said tract, Book 133 at page 11;

Thence West, parallel with the northerly boundary of said Garvin Addition to an angle point in the northerly boundary of said Garvin Addition;

Thence South along the boundary of said Garvin Addition to the point of beginning.

State of Colorado; County of Archuleta

Dated: April 23, 2019

Published in the Pagosa Springs SUN.

First Publication: May 2, 2019.

Last Publication: May 30, 2019.

Witwer, Oldenburg, Barry & Groom, LLP

/s/ John J. Barry

John J. Barry, No. 10401

Published May 2, 9 16, 23 and 30, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Archuleta County Combined Courts

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 19C40

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on 4/19/19 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta County Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Dejuana Elivett Babayan be changed to Devina St. Claire.

/s/ C Turner

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published May 2, 9 and 16, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT HEARING ON MAY 21st

Terry D. Clifford, has applied for Variances from the Archuleta County Land Use Regulations, on Lot 9X Block 16 Pagosa in the Pines, at 128 Divot Pl., Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN19-161). Applicant is requesting variances to build less than 30’ from the front lot line and less than 50’ from the golf course boundary in the Planned Unit Development (PUD R-1-90) zone.

Comments may be submitted to the Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on May 21, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published May 2 and 9, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

FOR PLANNING COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON May 22nd

TJ and Stacey Fitzwater, The Last Resort RV Park & Campground Inc., have applied for a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) amendment to a Limited Impact Use, on Tract 1 of Hudson’s Rio Blanco Subdivision #8 at 256 County Rd 339, Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN19-170). The proposal will add 8 new RV sites to the existing 20 RV and campground sites. The property is zoned Agricultural Estates (AE).

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on May 22, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published May 2 and 9, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Archuleta School District is seeking proposals for painting/staining exterior of Pagosa Springs High School. Proposals will be accepted up to 12:00 pm May 10, 2019. For more information contact Steve Voorhis, Maintenance Director. 970-264-0392 ext. 9601. svoorhis@pagosa.k12.co.us

Published May 2, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Follow these topics: Public Notices