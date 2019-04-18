Public Notices 04/18/2019

INVITATION TO BID

Separate sealed BIDS for the 2019 Asphalt Maintenance Project will be received by Archuleta County, Colorado at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 P.M. local time on May 9, 2019, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The base project involves typical asphalt maintenance methods on Archuleta County roadways including, and not limited to, Davis Cup Drive, Light Plant Road, Meadows Drive, North & South Pagosa Boulevard, Pinon Causeway, Talisman Drive, and Valley View Drive. The project includes removal of HMA, excavation, sub-grade preparation, sub-grade stabilization, HMA paving of full roadway widths, HMA full depth patching, traffic control and other items typically associated with road construction. The Owner has a set budget with asphalt maintenance locations and quantities to be adjusted for priority roadways.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and PLANS may be obtained on or after April 29, 2019, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address mentioned above, upon payment of $30.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address mentioned above, at 2:00 P.M. local time on April 30, 2019.

Date: April 18, 2019

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT HEARING ON MAY 7th

Miguel Maes, of Santa Fe, NM, has applied for Variance from the Archuleta County Land Use Regulations, on Lot 8 Block 6 Pagosa in the Pines, at 832 County Rd 600 (Piedra Rd), Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN19-141). Applicant is requesting variance to build closer than 50’ from the golf course boundary in the Planned Unit Development (PUD R-1-90) zone.

Comments may be submitted to the Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on May 7, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

The District seeks to have designed and engineered a solution to an aging portion of its collection system along 1st Street bridge and Highway 160. Key dates for this invitation to bid are April 23rd, 2019 walkthrough and April 28th bid submission. For more information, please visit the Town’s website.

The Town of Pagosa Springs is seeking to improve and replace sections of concrete throughout the community, key dates associated with this project are April 25th walkthrough and May 3rd bid submissions. For more information please visit the Town’s website and search for the project under the invitation to bid section of the main webpage.

The Town of Pagosa Springs is seeking proposals from individuals or firms to help with trail easement negotiation and acquisition. Key dates for this proposal include April 25 at 10 AM-walk through and Bids submissions are due May 2nd by 5:00 PM. For more information, please visit the Town’s website.

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Hotel and Restaurant liquor license application for Mountain High Foods LLC dba City Hall Cafe located at 2151 Eagle Drive in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 3, 2019.

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Tavern liquor license application for Full Throttle Ventures LLC dba Iron Dram Whiskey Lodge located at 358 Pagosa Street in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 3, 2019.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “Major Design Review” for a multi-family development of two 3061 square foot residential buildings to be located at 466 S. 8th Street. The Design Review Board will consider the “Major Design Review” application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 5:30pm in Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Department has identified a zoning map error for property addressed as 650 S. 6th Street. The Adopted Town zoning map notes the property as Public/Quasi Public, however, the property should have been zoned Medium Density Residential (R-12). The property is currently occupied by a residential mobile home.

The Planning Department will be presenting a request to the Planning Commission and Town Council at the following public hearing dates to request changing the zoning to R-12.

The Planning Commission will consider a recommendation on the matter at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 5:30pm.

The Town Council will then consider the requested rezoning application at two public hearings on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 5pm and on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 5pm.

Public hearings will be conducted in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Anyone having questions or wishing to provide comments should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221.

Public comments will be accepted at all public hearings.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

Upper San Juan Health Service District, dba Pagosa Springs Medical Center 95 S. Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Services – Fire Extinguisher Annual & Kitchen Hood Semi-Annual

The District is seeking proposals for annual fire extinguisher & semi-annual kitchen hood services. Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 P.M. on April 22, 2019. The proposals will be evaluated immediately after the deadline. All proposals must be in writing. Official bid documents with specifications may be obtained by contacting Adam Miller, Plant Operations and Life Safety Manager (970) 507-3812 or by email: adam.miller@psmedicalcenter.org

PUBLIC NOTICE AND NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Public Hearing will cover the Application

and Closeout for CDBG funds for a

Regional Business Loan Fund

The five Counties of Southwest Colorado, Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma, and San Juan, through intergovernmental agreement with La Plata County acting as lead county, plan to submit a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application to the State of Colorado, Department of Local Affairs, C/O the Office of Economic Development and International Trade. CDBG funds are intended to provide decent housing, suitable living environments, and economic opportunities, principally for low-and moderate-income persons through rehabilitation and preservation, economic/job development, and public facilities improvements.

The application being considered would request $580,000 for the Region 9 Business Loan Fund. In addition, the application requests that the Scope of Services will include the use of CDBG funds for planning and feasibility studies, as specifically approved by the State on a case-by-case basis. It is estimated that approximately 51% of the funds would benefit low-and moderate-income persons. Permanent involuntary displacement of neighborhood persons or businesses is not anticipated. Should it later become necessary to consider such displacement, alternatives will be examined to minimize the displacement. If no feasible alternative exists, required/reasonable benefits will be provided to those displaced to mitigate adverse effects and hardships. Any low- and moderate-income housing which is demolished or converted will be replaced.

In addition, Region 9 will allow citizens to review and comment on the existing performance of the Region 9 Economic Development District of Southwest Colorado Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) contract which began on May 1, 2015 and expires on April 30, 2019.

A public hearing will be held no earlier than 10 am Friday, April 23, 2019 at the La Plata County Administrative Building, 1101 E 2nd Ave, Durango, CO, 81301 to obtain citizen views and to respond to proposals and questions related to:

1. The proposed CDBG application for the Region 9 Business Loan Fund in the amount of $580,000, $500,000 for direct business assistance and $80,000 in administration plus $303,748 of miscellaneous income available for administration. The application is proposed to be sponsored by La Plata County, acting as lead county for the five counties of Southwest Colorado through an Intergovernmental Agreement. It is proposed that the Region 9 Economic Development District of Southwest Colorado, Inc. will administer the CDBG project through a Memorandum of Agreement with La Plata County.

2. Comment on performance of existing contract.

Written comments are also welcome and must be received by 4:00 P.M. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the offices of Region 9 Economic Development District, 135 Burnett Drive, Unit 1, Durango, CO 81301; Attention: Laura Lewis Marchino. Information and records regarding the above described project are available at Region 9 Economic Development District, 135 Burnett Drive, Unit 1, Durango, CO 81301. Advance notice is requested.

Information and records regarding the La Plata County’s proposed and past use of CDBG funds are available at the La Plata County Administrative Building during regular office hours. Advance notice is requested.

If special accommodations are needed, please notify so that appropriate aids can be made available.

