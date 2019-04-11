Public Notices 04/11/2019

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Elk Run Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

RICHARD K MARSHALL, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2019CV030006

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

SYLVIA B WITT

MERIBEL H COCKERILL

MARIA ISABEL GIL SANTOS

YVONNE JOHNSON

VICTOR SCHWANKE

SAMANTHA BAUMER

VICTORIA DEPRATER

BILL G PERKINS

BETTY JO PERKINS

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Elk Run Townhouses for failure to pay assessments to Elk Run Property Owner’s Association, Inc. The legal description for your real property is below.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:

ELK RUN TOWNHOUSES BLDGS 1-4

MATTER AMOUNT

Property Owners: SYLVIA B WITT

Building Number: 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 7112

Lot (Unit) Week Number: 25

Lien Amount: $1,947.56

Property Owners: MERIBEL H COCKERILL

Building Number: 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 7109

Lot (Unit) Week Number: 2

Lien Amount: $1,835.72

Property Owners: MARIA ISABEL GIL SANTOS

Building Number: 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 7109

Lot (Unit) Week Number: 47

Lien Amount: $2,883.50

Property Owners: VICTOR SCHWANKE, SAMANTHA BAUMER and VICTORIA DEPRATER

Building Number: 4

Lot (Unit) Number: 7113

Lot (Unit) Week Number: 33

Lien Amount: $1,835.72

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

ELK RUN TOWNHOUSES BLDG 5

MATTER AMOUNT

Property Owners: YVONNE JOHNSON

Building Number: 5

Lot (Unit) Number: 7118

Lot (Unit) Week Number: 36

Lien Amount: $1,911.20

Property Owners: BILL G PERKINS AND BETTY JO PERKINS

Building Number: 5

Lot (Unit) Number: 7118

Lot (Unit) Week Number: 24

Lien Amount: $1,911.20

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 323 under Reception No. 0151975, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Second Amendment to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded December 1, 1987, under Reception No. 0151976 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: April 11, 2019

Last Publication: May 09, 2019

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published April 11, 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON MAY 7th

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to CRS 30-28-116 that Archuleta County Development Services is proposing amendments to the Archuleta County Land Use Regulations, as recommended by the Planning Commission. The proposed changes to Sections 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, and 11 are intended to improve general clarity; relax certain setbacks, modernize Subdivision Regulations, clarify Mining application requirements and shift Minor Oil & Gas projects from Administrative to Planning Commission review; and clarify Development Standards, Abbreviations and Definitions. The specific proposed text is available for review at the Archuleta County Planning Department or online at www.archuletacounty.org (PLN19-106).

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to the Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507 (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Board of County Commissioners on May 7, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published April 11, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2019-004

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On February 7, 2019, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) ERIC SPORS

Original Beneficiary(ies) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as nominee for INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B.

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

Date of Deed of Trust January 09, 2007

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust January 10, 2007

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 20700296

Original Principal Amount $179,200.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $165,592.64

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOTS 230 AND 231 OF PAGOSA IN THE PINES UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7,1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75408.

Also known by street and number as: 443 MIDIRON AVENUE, PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 06/06/2019, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 4/11/2019

Last Publication 5/9/2019

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 02/07/2019

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Joseph D. DeGiorgio, Esq. #45557

Barrett Frappier Weisserman, LLP 1199 Bannock Street, Denver, CO 80204 (303) 350-3711

Attorney File # 00000008095721

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published April 11, 18, 25, May 2 and 9, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Follow these topics: Public Notices