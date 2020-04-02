Public Notices 04/02/2020

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2020-002

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On January 27, 2020, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Alexander Archuleta

Original Beneficiary(ies) Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as Beneficiary, as nominee for Home Bridge Financial Services, Inc., its successors and assigns

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Date of Deed of Trust March 22, 2019

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust April 05, 2019

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21901810

Original Principal Amount $250,000.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $249,670.79

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

Lot 17 of Block 13 in AMENDED ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 1, according to the plat thereof filed for record March 22, 1971 as Reception No. 74229

Also known by street and number as: 265 Petitts Circle, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 05/28/2020, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 4/2/2020

Last Publication 4/30/2020

Name of Publicatio Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 01/27/2020

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Amanda Ferguson #44893

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. 355 Union Blvd. Ste 250, Lakewood, CO 80228 (303) 274-0155

Attorney File # CO10136

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

NOTICE OF POLLING PLACE ELECTION FOR

UPPER SAN JUAN HEALTH SERVICE DISTRICT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN and particularly to the electors of the Upper San Juan Health Service District (“District”) of Archuleta, Hinsdale and Mineral Counties, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular election of the District shall be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, during the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. The Board of Directors of the District has designated the following polling place:

Pagosa Springs Medical Center

95 S Pagosa Boulevard

Pagosa Springs, Colorado

At such election, the electors of the District shall vote for Directors to serve the following terms of office on the Board of Directors of the District:

Three (3) Directors for Three-Year Terms

The names of persons nominated and terms of office for which nominated are as follows:

Kathryn Alfred for Three-Year Term

Robert W. Brobst for Three-Year Term

Mark H. Zeigler for Three-Year Term

James C. Pruitt for Three-Year Term

Matthew A. Mees for Three-Year Term

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots may be filed with the Designated Election Official of the District at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or via email to Heather Thomas (Heather.Thomas@PSMedicalCenter.org), until the close of business on the Tuesday immediately preceding the election (Tuesday, April 28, 2020). All absentee ballots must be returned to the Designated Election Official by 7:00 p.m. on election day.

UPPER SAN JUAN HEALTH SERVICE DISTRICT

By /s/ Heather Thomas Designated Election Official

Published in: The SUN

Published on:April 2 & 9, 2020

The San Juan River Village Metro District is seeking bids for the construction of a maintenance building with an attached office/meeting room. The project may be bid on wholly or in part. Bids will be accepted until 5:00pm, April 17, 2020. Specifications can be obtained by contacting Jeff Hester: esmpagosa@gmail.com or 970-264-0002.

Published Notification of

RESCHEDULED PUBLIC HEARING

RE-Published on APRIL 2, 2020

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “SKETCH Major Design Review” for the proposed mixed-use expansion of the existing Rose Restaurant on the lot adjacent to 408 Pagosa Street. The proposal includes a 3,000 SF main floor restaurant addition including an outdoor dining plaza. Two upper floors will contain 6 dwelling units on 2nd and 3rd floors of 3,700 SF and 3,300 SF respectively.

The Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 5:30 pm in Town Hall Located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd, to consider the SKETCH Design Review Application. Please note this hearing is rescheduled from April 14, 2020. To comply with the current social distancing suggestions, the agenda will include instructions on how to join the meeting via video conference and/or telephone.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on our website under Departments -> Planning -> Pending Land Use Development Projects.

We encourage interested parties to contact the Planning Department prior to the meeting date, with any questions or comments via phone at 970-264-4151 x221 or email at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov. Written comments will be forwarded to the Design Review Board for their consideration.

This is an opportunity for you to review the proposed project and provide comments for the Design Review Board’s consideration in their determination on the Sketch Design Review Application.

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION AND

CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Los Pinos Fire Protection District, Archuleta County, Colorado, that by resolution of the Board of Directors the authorization to submit a ballot question to the electors of the District on May 5, 2020 seeking a mill levy increase was withdrawn due to the local disaster emergency in response to the coronavirus and that there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled at the election; therefore, the election to be held on May 5, 2020 is hereby cancelled pursuant to C.R.S. § 1-13.5-513.

The following candidates are hereby declared elected:

Kirk Becker Three-year term until May 2023

Chelsea Hamilton Three-year term until May 2023

Donald Preston Rea Three-year term until May 2023

Contact Person: Rebecca Flinders

Email: rflinders@lospinosfire.com

Telephone: (970) 563-9501

Address: PO Box 319, Ignacio, CO 81137

The Archuleta County Housing Authority will submit an application to the Colorado Division of Housing (DOH). The purpose of this application is to request $1,000,000 to develop 34 of rental or homes for purchase at 450 Hot Springs Boulevard. The request of funding from DOH is to benefit persons with low and moderate incomes by increasing the availability of affordable housing in Pagosa Springs. It is not the intent to cause displacement from any existing housing; however, if persons are displaced from their existing residences reasonable housing alternatives shall be offered.

All interested persons are encouraged to contact the applicant for further information. Written comments should be sent to PO Box 1463, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or achacasa2015@gmail.com and will be forwarded to DOH for consideration during the application process.

Members of the public may request a public meeting and should arrange a request with the Applicant. Applicant shall post notice of meeting (Date, Time, and Location) to ensure other members of the public are aware of meeting. If reasonable accommodations are needed for persons attending the public meeting, please contact the applicant.

