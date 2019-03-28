Public Notices 03/28/2019

- News
Pagosa Springs SUN
PUBLIC NOTICE
March 28, 2019
Notice of Intent and Public Meeting
By Jan Santopietro
The Archuleta County Education Center has filed an application with the USDA Rural Development for financial assistance to develop the Wings Early Childhood Center. A public meeting for comments will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Heritage Building conference room, 468 Pagosa Street (second story), to discuss the proposed project and to provide the opportunity for public comment.
Published March 28, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION
OF REGULAR ELECTION BY
THE DESIGNATED ELECTION
OFFICIAL FOR THE PIEDRA
PARK METROPOLITAN
IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Piedra Park Metropolitan Improvement District, Archuleta County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty third (63rd) day before the election or thereafter, there were not more candidates for Director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 7, 2019 is hereby cancelled.
By: /s/ Moira Risinger
Designated Election Official
Published March 28, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
