Public Notices 03/28/2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

March 28, 2019

Notice of Intent and Public Meeting

By Jan Santopietro

The Archuleta County Education Center has filed an application with the USDA Rural Development for financial assistance to develop the Wings Early Childhood Center. A public meeting for comments will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in the Heritage Building conference room, 468 Pagosa Street (second story), to discuss the proposed project and to provide the opportunity for public comment.

__________

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION

OF REGULAR ELECTION BY

THE DESIGNATED ELECTION

OFFICIAL FOR THE PIEDRA

PARK METROPOLITAN

IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Piedra Park Metropolitan Improvement District, Archuleta County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty third (63rd) day before the election or thereafter, there were not more candidates for Director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 7, 2019 is hereby cancelled.

By: /s/ Moira Risinger

Designated Election Official

__________

