Public Notices 03/22/2018

Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) Waitlist is Opening

Housing Solutions for the Southwest, contracting with the Colorado Division of Housing, for La Plata, Archuleta and San Juan Counties of Colorado, is opening the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) waitlist on April 24, 2018. Section 8 provides rental assistance to very low income households. Housing Solutions is an equal opportunity housing agency. Applications will NOT be available prior to April 24, 2018. Archuleta County residents should come to the Socorro Senior Living Apartments on or after April 24, 2018 to apply. Applications will be prioritized by date, and time stamped. You must have social security numbers and birthdates for all family members to apply. Socorro Senior Living is located at 559 South 8th Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Hours are Monday thru Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. If you need any special accommodation to apply for the program, please call the office at

970-264-0460. No faxes.

