Public Notices 03/15/2018

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

VIRGINIA SMITH POSS, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV30011

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901 Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

VIRGINIA SMITH POSS

F DORSEY POSS

PAT BRIDGER

LARRY DEAN LARGE

JAMES W GARLAND

LENORE A. BEAL

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominium for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Property Owner’s Association, Inc. The legal description for your real property is below.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:

VIRGINIA SMITH POSS & F DORSEY POSS

Lien No. File Date

21800761 02/01/2018

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

UDI Points: 84,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

PAT BRIDGER

Lien No. File Date

21800761 02/01/2018

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

UDI Points: 77,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

LARRY DEAN LARGE

Lien No. File Date

21800763 02/01/2018

Building Number: 15

Lot (Unit) Number: 1511-1516, 1521-1523, 1525-1526

UDI Points: 90,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Five- as built Building 15, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20204764, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

JAMES W GARLAND

Lien No. File Date

21800764 02/01/2018

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 1711-1716, 1721-1726

UDI Points: 105,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven – as built Building 17, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20211905 and Sixth Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

LENORE A. BEAL

Lien No. File Date

21800764 02/01/2018

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 1711-1716, 1721-1726

UDI Points: 126,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven – as built Building 17, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20211905 and Sixth Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Dated this 5th day of March, 2018.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: March 15, 2018

Last Publication: April 12, 2018

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published March 15, 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY,

COLORADO

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs CO 81147

(970) 264-8160

Plaintiff(s):

OCK LLC, a Colorado limited liability company

Defendant(s):

DAVID MYRICK JR.; JON R. KER; and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action

Attorney for Plaintiff:

THE KLUG LAW FIRM, LLC

Noah Klug, Atty. Reg. #39163

PO Box 6683

Breckenridge CO 80424-6683

Phone: (970) 468-4953

Case Number: 2018CV30007

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action involving real property located in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, described as follows:

A tract of land being in and comprising of a portion of the SW 1/4 of Section 28, Township 34 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at the Southwest corner of the herein described tract of land, said corner also being the Southwest corner of Section 28;

Thence North 1° 44’ West, 88.00 feet to the Northwest corner of the herein described tract of land;

“ North 87° 01’ East 105.00 feet to a point;

“ North 68° 42’ 40” East 242.05 feet to a point;

“ North 53° 06’ East, 72.92 feet to a point;

“ North 29° 41’ East, 254.0 feet to a point;

“ North 56° 30’ East, 254.82 feet to a point;

“ North 57° 12’ East, 146.73 feet to a point;

“ North 43° 37’ East, 95.38 feet to a point;

“ North 24° 41’ East, 52.46 feet to a point;

“ North 26° 20’ East, 265.00 feet to a point;

“ North 3° 02’ East, 233.00 feet to a point;

“ North 16° 43’ East, 155.00 feet to a point;

“ South 74° 05’ East, 173.00 feet to the Northeast corner of the herein described tract of land;

“ South 1° 51’ 51” East, 1319.16 feet to the Southeast corner of the herein described tract of land;

“ South 88° 28’ West, 1319.67 feet to the Southwest corner of the herein described tract of land, and the point of beginning.

Also known as: County Rd. 337 ESMT, Pagosa Springs CO 81147, together with all its appurtenances.

Date: March 9, 2018

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun.

First Publication: March 15, 2018

Last Publication: April 12, 2018

/s/Noah Klug

Noah Klug

Attorney for Plaintiff

This summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4(g), Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure. This form should not be used where personal service is desired.

TO THE CLERK: If the summons is issued by the clerk of the court, the signature block for the clerk or deputy should be provided by stamp, or typewriter, in the space to the left of the attorney’s name.

*Rule 12(a), C.R.C.P., allows 35 days for answer or response where service of process is by publication. However, under various statutes, a different response time is set forth: e.g., §38-6-104, C.R.S. (eminent domain); §38-36-121, C.R.S. (Torrens registration)

FORM 1.1 R1-12 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Published March 15, 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2018-001

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On January 11, 2018, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Olof W. Hogrelius, Jr.

Original Beneficiary(ies) Wells Fargo Bank, NA.

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Wells Fargo Bank, NA.

Date of Deed of Trust March 29, 2013

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust April 05, 2013

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21302142

Original Principal Amount $113,956.13

Outstanding Principal Balance $96,120.53

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

TRACTS 21, 23 AND 24, RIO BLANCO VALLEY SUBDIVISION UNIT 1, AS AMENDED, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED MARCH 6, 1967, AS RECEPTION NO. 69564, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.

Also known by street and number as: 2674 County Road 335, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 05/10/2018, at 449 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 3/15/2018

Last Publication 4/12/2018

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

IF THE BORROWER BELIEVES THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN SECTION 38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN SECTION 38-38-103.2, THE BORROWER MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE FEDERAL CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (CFPB), OR BOTH. THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

Colorado Attorney General

1300 Broadway, 10th Floor

Denver, Colorado 80203

(800) 222-4444

www.coloradoattorneygeneral.gov

Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

P.O. Box 4503

Iowa City, Iowa 52244

(855) 411-2372

www.consumerfinance.gov

DATE: 01/11/2018

Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Courtney Wright #45482

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP 7700 E Arapahoe Road, Suite 230, Centennial, CO 80112 (877) 369-6122

Attorney File # CO-17-801846-I

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published March 15, 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiffs:

JAMES W. LUTOMSKI AND LINDA D. LUTOMSKI

v.

Defendants:

JERRY LEE WATKINS; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2018CV030017

SUMMONS (BY PUBLICATION)

PLAINTIFFS JAMES W. LUTOMSKI and LINDA D. LUTOMSKI

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT: ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response to the attached Complaint. If service of the Summons and Complaint was made upon you within the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 21 days after such service upon you. If service of the summons and complaint was made upon you outside of the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after such service upon you.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within the applicable time period, judgment by default may be entered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiffs in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 387 in Amended Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 6, according to the Amended Plat thereof filed for record January 31, 1974 as Reception No. 79307.

Respectfully Submitted this 9th day of March, 2018.

Published in the Pagosa Sun

First Publication: March 15, 2018

Last Publication: April 12, 2018

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published March 15, 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ELECTION

And

CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS

1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Alpha Rockridge Metropolitan District, Archuleta County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before elections, there were not more candidates for director positions than offices to be filled, including candidate filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 8th, 2018 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.

The following candidates are hereby declared elected:

Owen Parker 4-year term until May, 2022

Donald Ruth 4-year term until May, 2022

Richard (Rick) Johnson 2-year term until May, 2020

Tom Watts 2-year term until May, 2020

Gary A. Landsdale

Designated Election Official

For Alpha Rockridge Metropolitan District

Published March 15, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION

OF REGULAR ELECTION

BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL

FOR THE

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District, Archuleta County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third (63rd) day before the election or thereafter there were not more candidates for Director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 8, 2018, is hereby cancelled.

The following candidates are declared elected:

Paul W. Hansen 4 Year Term

Name

Gordon McIver 4 Year Term

Name Year Term

Name

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /s/ Diane C. Bower

Designated Election Official

Published on: March 15, 2018

Published in: Pagosa Spring Sun

Posted: District’s polling place(s)

Designated Election Official’s office

County Clerk and Recorder’s office

Filed: Division of Local Government

Published March 15, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF REGULAR ELECTION

BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the San Juan River Village Metropolitan District, Archuleta County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 8, 2018 is hereby cancelled pursuant to 1-5-208(1.5), C.R.S.

The following Candidate is declared elected:

Louise Sumner Woods – 4 year term until May, 2022

By Cynthia Purcell

Designated Election Official and Contact Person

San Juan River Village Metropolitan District

PO Box 5551

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

PH. (970) 264-6525

Published March 15, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION

and

CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS

§1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Upper San Juan Health Service District d/b/a Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Archuleta, Hinsdale and Mineral Counties, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 8, 2018 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.

The following candidates are hereby declared elected:

Gregory J. Schulte 4 year term until May, 2022

(Name) (2 or 4 year term)

Garrett King Campbell 4 year term until May, 2022

(Name) (2 or 4 year term)

Jason P. Cox 4 year term until May, 2022

(Name) (2 or 4 year term)

Karin L. Daniels 4 year term until May, 2022

(Name) (2 or 4 year term)

By: /s/ Heather Thomas

(Signature of the Designated Election Official)

Heather Thomas

(DEO’s Printed Name)

Contact Person for the District: Heather Thomas

Telephone Number of the District: (970) 731-3700

Address of the District: 95 S. Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

District Facsimile Number: (970) 731-2134

District Email: Heather.Thomas@psmedicalcenter.org

Published March 15, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Unit # 22, Feinhals, will be confiscated/disposed of at 9:00 a.m. On April 7, 2018, if total amount due not paid in full. Alpine Storage. 903-4250.

Published March 15, 22 and 29, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

