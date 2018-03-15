Public Notices 03/15/2018

- News
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Teal Landing Property
Owner’s Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
VIRGINIA SMITH POSS, et al.
Defendants
Case No.: 2018CV30011
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901 Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
VIRGINIA SMITH POSS
F DORSEY POSS
PAT BRIDGER
LARRY DEAN LARGE
JAMES W GARLAND
LENORE A. BEAL
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominium for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Property Owner’s Association, Inc. The legal description for your real property is below.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:
VIRGINIA SMITH POSS & F DORSEY POSS
Lien No. File Date
21800761 02/01/2018
Building Number: 12
Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226
UDI Points: 84,000
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
PAT BRIDGER
Lien No. File Date
21800761 02/01/2018
Building Number: 12
Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226
UDI Points: 77,000
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
LARRY DEAN LARGE
Lien No. File Date
21800763 02/01/2018
Building Number: 15
Lot (Unit) Number: 1511-1516, 1521-1523, 1525-1526
UDI Points: 90,000
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Five- as built Building 15, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20204764, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
JAMES W GARLAND
Lien No. File Date
21800764 02/01/2018
Building Number: 17
Lot (Unit) Number: 1711-1716, 1721-1726
UDI Points: 105,000
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven – as built Building 17, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20211905 and Sixth Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
LENORE A. BEAL
Lien No. File Date
21800764 02/01/2018
Building Number: 17
Lot (Unit) Number: 1711-1716, 1721-1726
UDI Points: 126,000
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven – as built Building 17, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20211905 and Sixth Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Dated this 5th day of March, 2018.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: March 15, 2018
Last Publication: April 12, 2018
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published March 15, 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY,
COLORADO
PO Box 148
Pagosa Springs CO 81147
(970) 264-8160
Plaintiff(s):
OCK LLC, a Colorado limited liability company
Defendant(s):
DAVID MYRICK JR.; JON R. KER; and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action
Attorney for Plaintiff:
THE KLUG LAW FIRM, LLC
Noah Klug, Atty. Reg. #39163
PO Box 6683
Breckenridge CO 80424-6683
Phone: (970) 468-4953
Case Number: 2018CV30007
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.
This is an action involving real property located in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, described as follows:
A tract of land being in and comprising of a portion of the SW 1/4 of Section 28, Township 34 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M., Archuleta County, Colorado, and being more particularly described as follows:
BEGINNING at the Southwest corner of the herein described tract of land, said corner also being the Southwest corner of Section 28;
Thence North 1° 44’ West, 88.00 feet to the Northwest corner of the herein described tract of land;
“ North 87° 01’ East 105.00 feet to a point;
“ North 68° 42’ 40” East 242.05 feet to a point;
“ North 53° 06’ East, 72.92 feet to a point;
“ North 29° 41’ East, 254.0 feet to a point;
“ North 56° 30’ East, 254.82 feet to a point;
“ North 57° 12’ East, 146.73 feet to a point;
“ North 43° 37’ East, 95.38 feet to a point;
“ North 24° 41’ East, 52.46 feet to a point;
“ North 26° 20’ East, 265.00 feet to a point;
“ North 3° 02’ East, 233.00 feet to a point;
“ North 16° 43’ East, 155.00 feet to a point;
“ South 74° 05’ East, 173.00 feet to the Northeast corner of the herein described tract of land;
“ South 1° 51’ 51” East, 1319.16 feet to the Southeast corner of the herein described tract of land;
“ South 88° 28’ West, 1319.67 feet to the Southwest corner of the herein described tract of land, and the point of beginning.
Also known as: County Rd. 337 ESMT, Pagosa Springs CO 81147, together with all its appurtenances.
Date: March 9, 2018
Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun.
First Publication: March 15, 2018
Last Publication: April 12, 2018
/s/Noah Klug
Noah Klug
Attorney for Plaintiff
This summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4(g), Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure. This form should not be used where personal service is desired.
TO THE CLERK: If the summons is issued by the clerk of the court, the signature block for the clerk or deputy should be provided by stamp, or typewriter, in the space to the left of the attorney’s name.
*Rule 12(a), C.R.C.P., allows 35 days for answer or response where service of process is by publication. However, under various statutes, a different response time is set forth: e.g., §38-6-104, C.R.S. (eminent domain); §38-36-121, C.R.S. (Torrens registration)
FORM 1.1 R1-12 SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
Published March 15, 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE
SALE NO. 2018-001
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On January 11, 2018, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.
Original Grantor(s) Olof W. Hogrelius, Jr.
Original Beneficiary(ies) Wells Fargo Bank, NA.
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Wells Fargo Bank, NA.
Date of Deed of Trust March 29, 2013
County of Recording Archuleta
Recording Date of Deed of Trust April 05, 2013
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21302142
Original Principal Amount $113,956.13
Outstanding Principal Balance $96,120.53
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
TRACTS 21, 23 AND 24, RIO BLANCO VALLEY SUBDIVISION UNIT 1, AS AMENDED, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED MARCH 6, 1967, AS RECEPTION NO. 69564, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.
Also known by street and number as: 2674 County Road 335, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 05/10/2018, at 449 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 3/15/2018
Last Publication 4/12/2018
Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
IF THE BORROWER BELIEVES THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN SECTION 38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN SECTION 38-38-103.2, THE BORROWER MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE FEDERAL CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (CFPB), OR BOTH. THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
Colorado Attorney General
1300 Broadway, 10th Floor
Denver, Colorado 80203
(800) 222-4444
www.coloradoattorneygeneral.gov
Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
P.O. Box 4503
Iowa City, Iowa 52244
(855) 411-2372
www.consumerfinance.gov
DATE: 01/11/2018
Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado
By: /s/ Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Courtney Wright #45482
McCarthy & Holthus, LLP 7700 E Arapahoe Road, Suite 230, Centennial, CO 80112 (877) 369-6122
Attorney File # CO-17-801846-I
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015
Published March 15, 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
DISTRICT COURT,
ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Phone Number: (970) 264-8160
Plaintiffs:
JAMES W. LUTOMSKI AND LINDA D. LUTOMSKI
v.
Defendants:
JERRY LEE WATKINS; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.
Submitting Attorney:
Duke Eggleston, #24965
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
556 Main Ave.
Durango, CO 81301
Phone Number: (970) 403-1580
E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com
Case Number: 2018CV030017
SUMMONS (BY PUBLICATION)
PLAINTIFFS JAMES W. LUTOMSKI and LINDA D. LUTOMSKI
TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT: ALL UKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an answer or other response to the attached Complaint. If service of the Summons and Complaint was made upon you within the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 21 days after such service upon you. If service of the summons and complaint was made upon you outside of the State of Colorado, you are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after such service upon you.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within the applicable time period, judgment by default may be entered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiffs in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:
Lot 387 in Amended Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 6, according to the Amended Plat thereof filed for record January 31, 1974 as Reception No. 79307.
Respectfully Submitted this 9th day of March, 2018.
Published in the Pagosa Sun
First Publication: March 15, 2018
Last Publication: April 12, 2018
Eggleston Kosnik LLC
/s/ Duke Eggleston
Duke Eggleston, #24965
556 Main Ave.
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 403-1580
Published March 15, 22, 29, April 5 and 12, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF ELECTION
And
CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS
1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Alpha Rockridge Metropolitan District, Archuleta County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before elections, there were not more candidates for director positions than offices to be filled, including candidate filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 8th, 2018 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.
The following candidates are hereby declared elected:
Owen Parker 4-year term until May, 2022
Donald Ruth 4-year term until May, 2022
Richard (Rick) Johnson 2-year term until May, 2020
Tom Watts 2-year term until May, 2020
Gary A. Landsdale
Designated Election Official
For Alpha Rockridge Metropolitan District
Published March 15, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION
OF REGULAR ELECTION
BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL
FOR THE
PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District, Archuleta County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third (63rd) day before the election or thereafter there were not more candidates for Director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 8, 2018, is hereby cancelled.
The following candidates are declared elected:
Paul W. Hansen 4 Year Term
Name
Gordon McIver 4 Year Term
Name Year Term
Name
PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
By: /s/ Diane C. Bower
Designated Election Official
Published on: March 15, 2018
Published in: Pagosa Spring Sun
Posted: District’s polling place(s)
Designated Election Official’s office
County Clerk and Recorder’s office
Filed: Division of Local Government
Published March 15, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF REGULAR ELECTION
BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the San Juan River Village Metropolitan District, Archuleta County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 8, 2018 is hereby cancelled pursuant to 1-5-208(1.5), C.R.S.
The following Candidate is declared elected:
Louise Sumner Woods – 4 year term until May, 2022
By Cynthia Purcell
Designated Election Official and Contact Person
San Juan River Village Metropolitan District
PO Box 5551
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
PH. (970) 264-6525
Published March 15, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION
and
CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS
§1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Upper San Juan Health Service District d/b/a Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Archuleta, Hinsdale and Mineral Counties, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 8, 2018 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.
The following candidates are hereby declared elected:
Gregory J. Schulte 4 year term until May, 2022
(Name) (2 or 4 year term)
Garrett King Campbell 4 year term until May, 2022
(Name) (2 or 4 year term)
Jason P. Cox 4 year term until May, 2022
(Name) (2 or 4 year term)
Karin L. Daniels 4 year term until May, 2022
(Name) (2 or 4 year term)
By: /s/ Heather Thomas
(Signature of the Designated Election Official)
Heather Thomas
(DEO’s Printed Name)
Contact Person for the District: Heather Thomas
Telephone Number of the District: (970) 731-3700
Address of the District: 95 S. Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
District Facsimile Number: (970) 731-2134
District Email: Heather.Thomas@psmedicalcenter.org
Published March 15, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
Unit # 22, Feinhals, will be confiscated/disposed of at 9:00 a.m. On April 7, 2018, if total amount due not paid in full. Alpine Storage. 903-4250.
Published March 15, 22 and 29, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
