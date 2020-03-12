Public Notices 03/12/2020

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Samuel Lee Gray, et al.
Defendants
Case No.: 2019CV30100
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
Justin Michael Vauthier
Christian Renee Vauthier
Betty Mathison Thomas
Lori Nicole Dutton
Phyllis E Allen
Michael Pura
Erica Pura
Vance Douglas Weesner
Pamela Kay Harrison
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) for failure to pay the Monthly Payments to Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc. The legal description for your real property is below.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:
Teal Landing Condominium Phase Three
Matter Amount
Property Owner: Lori Nicole Dutton
Building Number: 13
Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325-1326
UDI Points: 105,000
Payoff Amount: $5,816.18
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Three- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20106879, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 2010565, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Teal Landing Condominium Phase Four
Matter Amount
Property Owner: Pamela Kay Harrison
Building Number: 14
Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415-1416, 1421-1426
UDI Points: 315,000
Payoff Amount: $17,723.20
Property Owners: Justin Michael Vauthier and Christian Renee Vauthier
Building Number: 14
Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415-1416, 1421-1426
UDI Points: 154,000
Payoff Amount: $13,202.75
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Four- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20203146, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880 and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six
Matter Amount
Property Owner: Vance Douglas Weesner
Building Number: 16
Lot (Unit) Number: 1611-1616, 1621-1626
UDI Points: 128,000
Payoff Amount $21,078.90
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20304272, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception Number 20211905 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
ELK RUN TOWNHOUSES BLDG 5
Matter Amount
Property Owners: Michael Pura and Erica Pura
Building Number: 005A
Lot (Unit) Number: 7117
UDI Points:
Payoff Amount: $8,725.49
of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 323 under Reception No. 0151975, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Second Amendment to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded December 1, 1987, under Reception No. 0151976 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Peregrine Townhouses Phase I
Matter Amount
Property Owners: Samuel Lee Thomas and Betty Mathison Thomas
Building Number: 2 & 3
Lot (Unit) Number: 7803-7806
UDI Points: 64,000
Payoff Amount: $6,394.52
of Peregrine Townhouses Phase I, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173553, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Phase II of Masters Place
Matter Amount
Property Owner: Phyllis E Allen
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 43
Lot (Unit) Number: 7308
Building Number: 001C
Payoff Amount: $2,000.70
of Masters Place Condominiums Phase II, according to the Condominium Map as recorded under Reception Number 177633, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Masters Place Condominiums recorded under Reception Number 161911 and amendments and supplements thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Unit in Masters Place Condominiums in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: March 12, 2020
Last Publication: April 9, 2020
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published March 12, 19, 26, April 2 and 9, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Teal Landing Property
Owner’s Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Patrick Padilla, et al.
Defendants
Case No.: 2020CV30001
Attorney for Plaintiff:
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901 Tel. 479.242.8814
Email: chris@hjclegal.com Atty. Reg. No.: 51651
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):
PARICK PADILLA
SONIA PADILLA
MANUEL S TURREY
CONSUELO G TURREY
WILLY JEAN BAPTISTE
TRACY S REOME
SCOTT E REOME
MAXINE EUGENIA NORBORG
VALERIE A NORBORG
CAROL A ENGLAND
GEORGE L ENGLAND
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.
This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominium for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Property Owner’s Association, Inc. The legal description for your real property is below.
Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:
Exhibit A
As of January 6, 2020
Teal Landing Condominium Phase One
Matter Amount
Property Owner: Patrick Padilla and Sonia Padilla
Building Number: 11
Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126
UDI Points: 105,000
Unpaid Asmts: $722.99
Property Owner: Manuel S Turrey and Consuelo G Turrey
Building Number: 11
Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126
UDI Points: 500,000
Unpaid Asmts: $4,236.65
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase One- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20102922, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20102923, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Teal Landing Condominium Phase Three Matter Amount
Property Owner: Willy Jean Baptiste and Georgette C Rambaran
Building Number: 13
Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325-1326
UDI Points: 154,000
Unpaid Asmts: $1,218.84
Property Owner: Tracy S Reome and Scott E Reome
Building Number: 13
Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325-1326
UDI Points: 77,000
Unpaid Asmts: $1,229.38
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Three- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20106879, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 2010565, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six
Matter Amount
Property Owner: Maxine Eugenia Norborg and Valerie A Norborg
Building Number: 16
Lot (Unit) Number: 1611-1616, 1621-1626
UDI Points: 105,000
Unpaid Asmts: $1,102.50
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20304272, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception Number 20211905 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven
Matter Amount
Property Owner: Carol A England and George L England
Building Number: 17
Lot (Unit) Number: 1711-1716, 1721-1726
UDI Points: 28,000
Unpaid Asmts: $1,286.82
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven – as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20211905 and Sixth Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun
First Publication: March 12, 2020
Last Publication: April 9, 2020
/s/ Christopher B. Conley
Christopher B. Conley
Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC
700 South 21st Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901A
tty. Reg. No.: 51651
Published March 12, 19, 26, April 2 and 9, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE
SALE NO. 2020-001
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On January 6, 2020, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.
Original Grantor(s) Christopher Keehn
Original Beneficiary(ies) MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR ACADEMY MORTGAGE CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt COLORADO HOUSING AND FINANCE AUTHORITY
Date of Deed of Trust June 05, 2019
County of Recording Archuleta
Recording Date of Deed of Trust June 06, 2019
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21903179
Original Principal Amount $142,373.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $142,373.00
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
UNIT D, TIMBERLINE TOWNHOMES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED MAY 16, 2000, AS RECEPTION NO. 20004431, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.
Also known by street and number as: 311 E Golf Place Unit D, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 05/07/2020, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 3/12/2020
Last Publication 4/9/2020
Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
DATE: 01/06/2020
Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado
By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Alison L. Berry #34531
Janeway Law Firm, P.C. 9800 S Meridian Suite 400, Englewood, CO 80112 (303) 706-9990
Attorney File # 19-023537
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015
Published March 12, 19, 26, April 2 and 9, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO
CONSOLIDATED NOTICE
Case No. 20DR30001
In re the Marriage of:
KARLA HOLGERS, Petitioner
and
PHILIP ROSENSTEIN, Respondent
Action for Dissolution of Marriage
TO THE ABOVE NAMED RESPONDENTS: A copy of the Petition and Summons may be obtained from the Clerk of this Court during regular business hours. Default judgment may be entered against Respondent, if Respondent fails to appear or file a response within thirty-five days after date of Publication.
Debbie Tully
Clerk of the District Court
Archuleta County
46 Eaton Dr, Suite 1
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
By: /s/ Robin Bourriague
Deputy Clerk
Published March 12, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
Archuleta County Combined Courts
46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1
PO Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Case No. C42020C10
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public Notice is given on 3/6/2020 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Archuleta Combined Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Gabriel Tomas Cruz be changed to Gabriel Tomas Mendez.
/s/ Cheryl Mulbery
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
Published March 12, 19 and 26, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
County Court
Archuleta County, Colorado
46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1/PO Box 148
Pagosa Springs CO 81147
In the Matter of the Petition of:
Parent/Petitioner: Angelica Mendez for
Minor Child: Gabriel Tomas Cruz
to Change the Child’s Name to: Gabriel Tomas Mendez
Case Number: C0042020C 000010
NOTICE TO NON-CUSTODIAL PARENT
BY PUBLICATION
Notice to Patrico Cruz, non-custodial parent.
Notice is given that a hearing is scheduled as follows:
Date: April 17, 2020
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Location: La Plata Courthouse 1060 E. 2nd Avenue, Durango CO 81301
for the purpose of requesting a change of name for Gabriel Tomas Cruz
At this hearing the Court may enter an order changing the name of minor child.
to support or voice objection to the proposed name change, you must appear at the hearing.
Date: 3/6/2020
/s/ Angelica Mendez
126 Brook Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published March 12, 19 and 26, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
CHRISTOPHER BARRETT DOOHAN
3293 SUNSET HILLS BLVD
THOUSAND OAKS , CA 91362
JOHN VINCENT ZIGLER
3293 SUNSET HILLS BLVD
THOUSAND OAKS, CA 91362
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 1993, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 83, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.
Account Number: R012432
Schedule Number: 569930202033
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 1992-00585/2009-00988
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 1992
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CHRISTOPHER BARRETT DOOHAN and JOHN VINCENT ZIGLER for said year 1992.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 10th day of February 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 22nd day of July 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 26th day of February 2020
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published March 12, 19 and 26, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
HASCO INC
1133 NORTH 18TH STREET
GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
Archuleta County
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOTS 70 – 71, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.
Account Number: R012423
Schedule Number: 569930202021
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00701
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HASCO INC for said year 2007.
That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 10th day of February 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY
On the 22nd day of July 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 26th day of February 2020
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published March 12, 19 and 26, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
INVITATION TO BID
Separate sealed BIDS for the 2020 Asphalt Maintenance Project will be received by Archuleta County, Colorado at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 P.M. local time on April 9, 2020, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
The base project involves typical asphalt maintenance methods on Archuleta County roadways including, and not limited to, the intersection of Navajo Trail Drive and Vista Boulevard, Meadows Drive, South Pagosa Boulevard, and Trujillo Road (County Road 500). The project includes removal of HMA, excavation, sub-grade preparation, sub-grade stabilization, HMA paving of full roadway widths, HMA full depth patching, traffic control and other items typically associated with road construction. The Owner has a set budget with asphalt maintenance locations and quantities to be adjusted for priority roadways.
Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and PLANS may be obtained on or after March 23, 2020, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address mentioned above, upon payment of $40.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies.
A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address mentioned above, at 2:00 P.M. local time on March 31, 2020.
Date: March 12, 2020
Published March 12 and 19, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION
OF REGULAR ELECTION
BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL
FOR THE PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Pagosa Fire Protection District, Archuleta County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third (63rd) day before the election or thereafter there were not more candidates for Director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 5, 2020, is hereby cancelled.
The following candidates are declared elected:
Kim A. Moore 2 Year Term
Name
Ronald Lee Beckman 3 Year Term
Name
Ernest LeRoy Lattin 3 Year Term
Name
PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
By: /s/ Shirley Brinkmann
Desgnated Election Official
Published on: March 12, 2020
Published in: The Pagosa Springs Sun
Posted: District’s polling place(s)
Designated Election Official’s office
County Clerk and Recorder’s office
Filed: Division of Local Government
Published March 12, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION
AND
CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS
§1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District, Archuleta County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 5, 2020 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.
The following candidates are hereby declared elected:
James M. Smith X until May, 2023
(Name) (3 year term)
Glenn Walsh X until May, 2023
(Name) (3 year term)
/s/ Glenna Sullivan
(Signature of the Designated Election Official)
Glenna Sullivan
(DEO’s Printed Name)
Contact Person for the District: Aaron Burns
Telephone Number of the District: (970) 731 7631
Address of the District: 100 Lyn Ave, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
District Facsimile Number: (970) 731 2693
District Email: aaron@pawsd.org
Published March 12, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
The Town of Pagosa Springs has received application for a “Certificate of Alteration” for a proposed expansion of the existing Rose Restaurant at 408 Pagosa Street on the adjoining lot. The proposal includes an additional 2,415 SF of main level restaurant space and a second and third story of approximately 3,641 SF each. The second and third stories are planned for 6 multi-family dwelling units.
The Town’s Historic Preservation Board will consider the Certificate of Alteration (COA 2020-01) application at a public meeting scheduled on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at 5:00 pm in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.
The Town’s Design Review Board will consider the application for a Major Design Review in a subsequent public hearing which will noticed separately once it’s been scheduled.
For more information or anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing and prior to the meeting in writing.
Published March 12, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,
COLORADO
WATER RESUME
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of February 2020, for Archuleta County.
20CW8 Rodney Hart, 968 E Olympus Ridge Cove, L208, Salt Lake City, UT 84117: Hart Pipeline and Pump Station; Blanco River; Archuleta County; Date of original decree, 8/9/00; Case no., 98CW9; Subsequent decrees, 8/3/07, case no., 06CW58, 2/12/14, case no., 13CW27; SE1/4SE1/4NE1/4, Section 31, T34N, R1W, NMPM; Rio Blanco River tributary to San Juan River; Appropriation date, 5/1/97; 0.25 cfs; Irrigation of 2.06 acres; Date water applied to beneficial use, 5/1/97; Approx. 0.5 cfs; Irrigation of 2.06 cfs; Easting 323693, Northing 4112611; 1947 feet from North, 246 feet from East; Work towards completion of project outlined in application. Application to Make Absolute in Whole or in Part (8 pages including exhibits)
20CW3011 LA PLATA AND ARCHULETA COUNTIES. APPLICATION TO MAKE ABSOLUTE, Applicants: Patrick M. Kerrigan and L. Elayne Kerrigan, 3531 CR 973, Ignacio, CO 81137. Please direct all correspondence to Amy N. Huff, Colorado Water & Land Law, LLC, 679 E. 2nd Ave, Unit 11B, Durango, CO 81301 (970) 403-1770; amy@waterland-law.com (1) Structure Name: Kerrigan Ditch (a) POD: The point of diversion begins at a point from which the S 1/16 corner common to Sections 3 and 2, T32N, R6W, N.M.P.M bears South 49º59’52” East, distance of 1042.37 ft (b) Source: Waste water from the Pine River Canal, tributary to Sambrito Creek, tributary to the San Juan River (c) App Date: 1997 (d) Amt: 0.5 cfs (e) Use: Irrigation of approximately 20 acres of land and stockwater (2) Description of Water Placed to Beneficial Use: In the spring of 2015 and every year thereafter, Applicants have applied the 0.5 cfs decreed to the Kerrigan Ditch water right to beneficial use for the irrigation of over 20 acres and stockwater. (3) See Application for additional information. (5 pages including exhibits)
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of April, 2020, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-385-6181)
Published: before March 31, 2020 /s/Danene M. Etz
Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist
Published March 12, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
Follow these topics: Public Notices