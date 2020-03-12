Public Notices 03/12/2020

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Samuel Lee Gray, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2019CV30100

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

Justin Michael Vauthier

Christian Renee Vauthier

Betty Mathison Thomas

Lori Nicole Dutton

Phyllis E Allen

Michael Pura

Erica Pura

Vance Douglas Weesner

Pamela Kay Harrison

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) for failure to pay the Monthly Payments to Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc. The legal description for your real property is below.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Three

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Lori Nicole Dutton

Building Number: 13

Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325-1326

UDI Points: 105,000

Payoff Amount: $5,816.18

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Three- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20106879, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 2010565, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Four

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Pamela Kay Harrison

Building Number: 14

Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415-1416, 1421-1426

UDI Points: 315,000

Payoff Amount: $17,723.20

Property Owners: Justin Michael Vauthier and Christian Renee Vauthier

Building Number: 14

Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415-1416, 1421-1426

UDI Points: 154,000

Payoff Amount: $13,202.75

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Four- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20203146, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880 and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Vance Douglas Weesner

Building Number: 16

Lot (Unit) Number: 1611-1616, 1621-1626

UDI Points: 128,000

Payoff Amount $21,078.90

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20304272, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception Number 20211905 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

ELK RUN TOWNHOUSES BLDG 5

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Michael Pura and Erica Pura

Building Number: 005A

Lot (Unit) Number: 7117

UDI Points:

Payoff Amount: $8,725.49

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 323 under Reception No. 0151975, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Second Amendment to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded December 1, 1987, under Reception No. 0151976 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Peregrine Townhouses Phase I

Matter Amount

Property Owners: Samuel Lee Thomas and Betty Mathison Thomas

Building Number: 2 & 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 7803-7806

UDI Points: 64,000

Payoff Amount: $6,394.52

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase I, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173553, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Phase II of Masters Place

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Phyllis E Allen

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 43

Lot (Unit) Number: 7308

Building Number: 001C

Payoff Amount: $2,000.70

of Masters Place Condominiums Phase II, according to the Condominium Map as recorded under Reception Number 177633, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Masters Place Condominiums recorded under Reception Number 161911 and amendments and supplements thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Unit in Masters Place Condominiums in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: March 12, 2020

Last Publication: April 9, 2020

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published March 12, 19, 26, April 2 and 9, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Patrick Padilla, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2020CV30001

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901 Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

PARICK PADILLA

SONIA PADILLA

MANUEL S TURREY

CONSUELO G TURREY

WILLY JEAN BAPTISTE

TRACY S REOME

SCOTT E REOME

MAXINE EUGENIA NORBORG

VALERIE A NORBORG

CAROL A ENGLAND

GEORGE L ENGLAND

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominium for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Property Owner’s Association, Inc. The legal description for your real property is below.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:

Exhibit A

As of January 6, 2020

Teal Landing Condominium Phase One

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Patrick Padilla and Sonia Padilla

Building Number: 11

Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126

UDI Points: 105,000

Unpaid Asmts: $722.99

Property Owner: Manuel S Turrey and Consuelo G Turrey

Building Number: 11

Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126

UDI Points: 500,000

Unpaid Asmts: $4,236.65

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase One- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20102922, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20102923, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Three Matter Amount

Property Owner: Willy Jean Baptiste and Georgette C Rambaran

Building Number: 13

Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325-1326

UDI Points: 154,000

Unpaid Asmts: $1,218.84

Property Owner: Tracy S Reome and Scott E Reome

Building Number: 13

Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325-1326

UDI Points: 77,000

Unpaid Asmts: $1,229.38

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Three- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20106879, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 2010565, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Maxine Eugenia Norborg and Valerie A Norborg

Building Number: 16

Lot (Unit) Number: 1611-1616, 1621-1626

UDI Points: 105,000

Unpaid Asmts: $1,102.50

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20304272, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception Number 20211905 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Carol A England and George L England

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 1711-1716, 1721-1726

UDI Points: 28,000

Unpaid Asmts: $1,286.82

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven – as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20211905 and Sixth Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: March 12, 2020

Last Publication: April 9, 2020

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901A

tty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published March 12, 19, 26, April 2 and 9, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2020-001

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On January 6, 2020, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Christopher Keehn

Original Beneficiary(ies) MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AS NOMINEE FOR ACADEMY MORTGAGE CORPORATION, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt COLORADO HOUSING AND FINANCE AUTHORITY

Date of Deed of Trust June 05, 2019

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust June 06, 2019

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21903179

Original Principal Amount $142,373.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $142,373.00

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

UNIT D, TIMBERLINE TOWNHOMES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED MAY 16, 2000, AS RECEPTION NO. 20004431, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.

Also known by street and number as: 311 E Golf Place Unit D, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 05/07/2020, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 3/12/2020

Last Publication 4/9/2020

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 01/06/2020

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Alison L. Berry #34531

Janeway Law Firm, P.C. 9800 S Meridian Suite 400, Englewood, CO 80112 (303) 706-9990

Attorney File # 19-023537

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published March 12, 19, 26, April 2 and 9, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, STATE OF COLORADO

CONSOLIDATED NOTICE

Case No. 20DR30001

In re the Marriage of:

KARLA HOLGERS, Petitioner

and

PHILIP ROSENSTEIN, Respondent

Action for Dissolution of Marriage

TO THE ABOVE NAMED RESPONDENTS: A copy of the Petition and Summons may be obtained from the Clerk of this Court during regular business hours. Default judgment may be entered against Respondent, if Respondent fails to appear or file a response within thirty-five days after date of Publication.

Debbie Tully

Clerk of the District Court

Archuleta County

46 Eaton Dr, Suite 1

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

By: /s/ Robin Bourriague

Deputy Clerk

Published March 12, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Archuleta County Combined Courts

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. C42020C10

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public Notice is given on 3/6/2020 that a Petition for a Change of Name of a Minor Child has been filed with the Archuleta Combined Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Gabriel Tomas Cruz be changed to Gabriel Tomas Mendez.

/s/ Cheryl Mulbery

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published March 12, 19 and 26, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

County Court

Archuleta County, Colorado

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1/PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs CO 81147

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Parent/Petitioner: Angelica Mendez for

Minor Child: Gabriel Tomas Cruz

to Change the Child’s Name to: Gabriel Tomas Mendez

Case Number: C0042020C 000010

NOTICE TO NON-CUSTODIAL PARENT

BY PUBLICATION

Notice to Patrico Cruz, non-custodial parent.

Notice is given that a hearing is scheduled as follows:

Date: April 17, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Location: La Plata Courthouse 1060 E. 2nd Avenue, Durango CO 81301

for the purpose of requesting a change of name for Gabriel Tomas Cruz

At this hearing the Court may enter an order changing the name of minor child.

to support or voice objection to the proposed name change, you must appear at the hearing.

Date: 3/6/2020

/s/ Angelica Mendez

126 Brook Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published March 12, 19 and 26, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

CHRISTOPHER BARRETT DOOHAN

3293 SUNSET HILLS BLVD

THOUSAND OAKS , CA 91362

JOHN VINCENT ZIGLER

3293 SUNSET HILLS BLVD

THOUSAND OAKS, CA 91362

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 1993, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 83, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.

Account Number: R012432

Schedule Number: 569930202033

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 1992-00585/2009-00988

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 1992

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of CHRISTOPHER BARRETT DOOHAN and JOHN VINCENT ZIGLER for said year 1992.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 10th day of February 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 22nd day of July 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of February 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published March 12, 19 and 26, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

HASCO INC

1133 NORTH 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

Archuleta County

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 70 – 71, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.

Account Number: R012423

Schedule Number: 569930202021

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00701

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to Archuleta County

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HASCO INC for said year 2007.

That said ARCHULETA COUNTY on the 10th day of February 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ARCHULETA COUNTY

On the 22nd day of July 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 26th day of February 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published March 12, 19 and 26, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

INVITATION TO BID

Separate sealed BIDS for the 2020 Asphalt Maintenance Project will be received by Archuleta County, Colorado at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 P.M. local time on April 9, 2020, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The base project involves typical asphalt maintenance methods on Archuleta County roadways including, and not limited to, the intersection of Navajo Trail Drive and Vista Boulevard, Meadows Drive, South Pagosa Boulevard, and Trujillo Road (County Road 500). The project includes removal of HMA, excavation, sub-grade preparation, sub-grade stabilization, HMA paving of full roadway widths, HMA full depth patching, traffic control and other items typically associated with road construction. The Owner has a set budget with asphalt maintenance locations and quantities to be adjusted for priority roadways.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and PLANS may be obtained on or after March 23, 2020, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address mentioned above, upon payment of $40.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address mentioned above, at 2:00 P.M. local time on March 31, 2020.

Date: March 12, 2020

Published March 12 and 19, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION

OF REGULAR ELECTION

BY THE DESIGNATED ELECTION OFFICIAL

FOR THE PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Pagosa Fire Protection District, Archuleta County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third (63rd) day before the election or thereafter there were not more candidates for Director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 5, 2020, is hereby cancelled.

The following candidates are declared elected:

Kim A. Moore 2 Year Term

Name

Ronald Lee Beckman 3 Year Term

Name

Ernest LeRoy Lattin 3 Year Term

Name

PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

By: /s/ Shirley Brinkmann

Desgnated Election Official

Published on: March 12, 2020

Published in: The Pagosa Springs Sun

Posted: District’s polling place(s)

Designated Election Official’s office

County Clerk and Recorder’s office

Filed: Division of Local Government

Published March 12, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION

AND

CERTIFIED STATEMENT OF RESULTS

§1-13.5-513(6), 32-1-104, 1-11-103(3) C.R.S.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District, Archuleta County, Colorado, that at the close of business on the sixty-third day before the election, there were not more candidates for director than offices to be filled, including candidates filing affidavits of intent to be write-in candidates; therefore, the election to be held on May 5, 2020 is hereby canceled pursuant to section 1-13.5-513(6) C.R.S.

The following candidates are hereby declared elected:

James M. Smith X until May, 2023

(Name) (3 year term)

Glenn Walsh X until May, 2023

(Name) (3 year term)

/s/ Glenna Sullivan

(Signature of the Designated Election Official)

Glenna Sullivan

(DEO’s Printed Name)

Contact Person for the District: Aaron Burns

Telephone Number of the District: (970) 731 7631

Address of the District: 100 Lyn Ave, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

District Facsimile Number: (970) 731 2693

District Email: aaron@pawsd.org

Published March 12, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received application for a “Certificate of Alteration” for a proposed expansion of the existing Rose Restaurant at 408 Pagosa Street on the adjoining lot. The proposal includes an additional 2,415 SF of main level restaurant space and a second and third story of approximately 3,641 SF each. The second and third stories are planned for 6 multi-family dwelling units.

The Town’s Historic Preservation Board will consider the Certificate of Alteration (COA 2020-01) application at a public meeting scheduled on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at 5:00 pm in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

The Town’s Design Review Board will consider the application for a Major Design Review in a subsequent public hearing which will noticed separately once it’s been scheduled.

For more information or anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing and prior to the meeting in writing.

Published March 12, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of February 2020, for Archuleta County.

20CW8 Rodney Hart, 968 E Olympus Ridge Cove, L208, Salt Lake City, UT 84117: Hart Pipeline and Pump Station; Blanco River; Archuleta County; Date of original decree, 8/9/00; Case no., 98CW9; Subsequent decrees, 8/3/07, case no., 06CW58, 2/12/14, case no., 13CW27; SE1/4SE1/4NE1/4, Section 31, T34N, R1W, NMPM; Rio Blanco River tributary to San Juan River; Appropriation date, 5/1/97; 0.25 cfs; Irrigation of 2.06 acres; Date water applied to beneficial use, 5/1/97; Approx. 0.5 cfs; Irrigation of 2.06 cfs; Easting 323693, Northing 4112611; 1947 feet from North, 246 feet from East; Work towards completion of project outlined in application. Application to Make Absolute in Whole or in Part (8 pages including exhibits)

20CW3011 LA PLATA AND ARCHULETA COUNTIES. APPLICATION TO MAKE ABSOLUTE, Applicants: Patrick M. Kerrigan and L. Elayne Kerrigan, 3531 CR 973, Ignacio, CO 81137. Please direct all correspondence to Amy N. Huff, Colorado Water & Land Law, LLC, 679 E. 2nd Ave, Unit 11B, Durango, CO 81301 (970) 403-1770; amy@waterland-law.com (1) Structure Name: Kerrigan Ditch (a) POD: The point of diversion begins at a point from which the S 1/16 corner common to Sections 3 and 2, T32N, R6W, N.M.P.M bears South 49º59’52” East, distance of 1042.37 ft (b) Source: Waste water from the Pine River Canal, tributary to Sambrito Creek, tributary to the San Juan River (c) App Date: 1997 (d) Amt: 0.5 cfs (e) Use: Irrigation of approximately 20 acres of land and stockwater (2) Description of Water Placed to Beneficial Use: In the spring of 2015 and every year thereafter, Applicants have applied the 0.5 cfs decreed to the Kerrigan Ditch water right to beneficial use for the irrigation of over 20 acres and stockwater. (3) See Application for additional information. (5 pages including exhibits)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of April, 2020, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-385-6181)

Published: before March 31, 2020 /s/Danene M. Etz

Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist

Published March 12, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

