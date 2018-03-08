Public Notices 03/08/2018

- News
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Mountain Meadows Property
Owner’s Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Jareen E Schmidt, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2017CV30068
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Interval Ownership for Mountain Meadows, recorded on January 21, 1986 under Reception Number 137132, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 21, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
Jareen E Schmidt,
Patricia A Hardin, Trustee
Rick L Snyder,
Anita J Snyder,
Lenora A Hilterbran Revocable Living Trust
Gerard Vidale,
The Charles W Wallace and Jane O Wallace Living Trust,
Quentin Harris,
Jeketa Harris
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Interval Ownership for Mountain Meadows, recorded on January 21, 1986 under Reception Number 137132, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054
Association Assessments Due to: Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday May 2, 2018, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: [March 8, 2018]
Last Publication: [April 5, 2018]
Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 12, 2018.
Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
THE CHARLES W WALLACE AND JANE O WALLACE LIVING TRUST
Points: 182,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: Two (2) Red Unit Week
as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in
Unit Number(s): 7609 through 7612
of Mountain Meadows – Phase One as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows – Phase One” filed for record under Reception No. 137131. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $2,322.46
Costs: $183.75
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,506.21
JAREEN E SCHMIDT
Points: 141,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: Two (2) Red Unit Week
as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in
Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608
of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $3,185.29
Costs: $183.75
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $4,369.04
PARTICIA A HARDIN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST
Points: 141,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Fall Unit Week
as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in
Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608
of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $3,270.98
Costs: $193.75
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $4,464.73
RICK L SNYDER AND ANITA J SNYDER
Points: 126,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit Week
as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in
Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608
of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $3,270.98
Costs: $308.75
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $4,579.73
LENORA A HILTERBRAN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST
Points: 182,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Summer Unit Week
as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in
Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608
of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $3,270.98
Costs: $198.75
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $4,469.73
GERARD VIDALE
Points: 126,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit Week
as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in
Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608
of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $3,270.98
Costs: $171.25
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $4,442.23
PARTICIA A HARDIN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST
Points: 141,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Fall Unit Week
as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in
Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608
of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $3,270.98
Costs: $193.75
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $4,464.73
QUENTIN HARRIS AND JEKETA HARRIS
Points: 141,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Fall Unit Week
as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in
Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608
of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $2,026.82
Costs: $268.75
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,295.57
Published March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Village Pointe Property
Owner’s Association, Inc.,
Plaintiff
v.
Glen A Singletary, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2017CV30067
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 21, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
GLEN A SINGLETARY,
JOHN W SOMMERROCK,
RHONDA LOSINO,
CAROLE A VAN VOSSEN,
VALERIE COPLEN,
MICHAEL RYAN,
SPENCE WILLIS,
MELISSA WILLIS,
DONALD R BUTH,
KATHLEEN J BUTH,
SCOTT SHAFFER,
SALTYBONZ SPORTFISHING, INC,
JESS LANFORD FARMS, INC,
DOUBLE T RANCH, LLC,
MICHAEL GORDAN EVINRUDE,
TREVOR JASON MARBACK,
GLORY MARIE MARBACK,
MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER JOYCE
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054
Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: [March 8, 2018]
Last Publication: [April 5, 2018]
Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 12, 2018.
Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
JOHN W SOMMERROCK AND RHONDA LOSINO
Building Number: 1
Lot (Unit) Number: 7502
Unit Week Number: 3
in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado, that property on which is located two (2) two-story buildings containing four units per building, which are designated, respectively, as Building 1, Units 7501, 7502, 7503 and 7504; and Building 2, Units 7505, 7506, 7507, and 7508 as per Plat File No. 331 A-E, Reception No. 0168713, and which are subject to that certain Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership dated December 30, 1988, recorded January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 0160495, Book 239, Page 2 and Second Amendment to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums recorded January 16, 1990, at Reception No. 0168714, Book 280, Page 213, with the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, at such time as the final as-built plat has been recorded.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $13,336.84
Costs: $242.69
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $14,579.53
CAROLE A VAN VOSSEN
Building Number: 2
Lot (Unit) Number: 7506
Unit Week Number: 7
in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado, that property on which is located two (2) two-story buildings containing four units per building, which are designated, respectively, as Building 1, Units 7501, 7502, 7503 and 7504; and Building 2, Units 7505, 7506, 7507, and 7508 as per Plat File No. 331 A-E, Reception No. 0168713, and which are subject to that certain Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership dated December 30, 1988, recorded January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 0160495, Book 239, Page 2 and Second Amendment to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums recorded January 16, 1990, at Reception No. 0168714, Book 280, Page 213, with the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, at such time as the final as-built plat has been recorded.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97
Costs: $172.69
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,227.66
VALERIE COPLEN
Building Number: 2
Lot (Unit) Number: 7507
Unit Week Number: 19
in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado, that property on which is located two (2) two-story buildings containing four units per building, which are designated, respectively, as Building 1, Units 7501, 7502, 7503 and 7504; and Building 2, Units 7505, 7506, 7507, and 7508 as per Plat File No. 331 A-E, Reception No. 0168713, and which are subject to that certain Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership dated December 30, 1988, recorded January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 0160495, Book 239, Page 2 and Second Amendment to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums recorded January 16, 1990, at Reception No. 0168714, Book 280, Page 213, with the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, at such time as the final as-built plat has been recorded.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,952.34
Costs: $172.69
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,125.03
SALTYBONZ SPORTFISHING, INC
Building Number: 1
Lot (Unit) Number: 7501
Unit Week Number: 18
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Four- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20203146, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880 and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97
Costs: $140.19
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,195.16
MICHAEL RYAN
Building Number: 3
Lot (Unit) Number: 7511
Unit Week Number: 47
in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase II recorded in Plat File No. 332-332A-E, under Reception No. 171189 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to the First Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II recorded May 3, 1990, Reception No. 171190, Book 292, Page 242, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property has located upon it two buildings described as Building 3, containing four units designated, respectively, as Units 7509, 7510, 7511 and 7512; and Building 4 contains four units designated, respectively, as Units 7513, 7514, 7515, 7516.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97
Costs: $172.69
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,227.66
SPENCE WILLIS AND MELISSA WILLIS
Building Number: 4D
Lot (Unit) Number: 7516
Unit Week Number: 29
in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase II recorded in Plat File No. 332-332A-E, under Reception No. 171189 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to the First Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II recorded May 3, 1990, Reception No. 171190, Book 292, Page 242, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property has located upon it two buildings described as Building 3, containing four units designated, respectively, as Units 7509, 7510, 7511 and 7512; and Building 4 contains four units designated, respectively, as Units 7513, 7514, 7515, 7516.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97
Costs: $242.69
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,297.66
DONALD R BUTH AND KATHLEEN J BUTH
Building Number: 4
Lot (Unit) Number: 7513
Unit Week Number: 26
in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase II recorded in Plat File No. 332-332A-E, under Reception No. 171189 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to the First Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II recorded May 3, 1990, Reception No. 171190, Book 292, Page 242, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property has located upon it two buildings described as Building 3, containing four units designated, respectively, as Units 7509, 7510, 7511 and 7512; and Building 4 contains four units designated, respectively, as Units 7513, 7514, 7515, 7516.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,970.54
Costs: $267.69
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,238.23
TREVOR JASON MARBACK AND GLORY MARIE MARBACK
Building Number: 4
Lot (Unit) Number: 7516
Unit Week Number: 46
in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase II recorded in Plat File No. 332-332A-E, under Reception No. 171189 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to the First Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II recorded May 3, 1990, Reception No. 171190, Book 292, Page 242, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property has located upon it two buildings described as Building 3, containing four units designated, respectively, as Units 7509, 7510, 7511 and 7512; and Building 4 contains four units designated, respectively, as Units 7513, 7514, 7515, 7516.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97
Costs: $427.69
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,482.66
GLEN A SINGLETARY
Building Number: 005D
Lot (Unit) Number: 7522
Unit Week Number: 42
in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97
Costs: $140.19
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,195.16
SCOTT SHAFFER
Building Number: 5
Lot (Unit) Number: 7524
Unit Week Number: 12
in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97
Costs: $167.69
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,222.66
JESS LANFORD FARMS, INC
Building Number: 5
Lot (Unit) Number: 7520
Unit Week Number: 6
in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $4,618.89
Costs: $187.69
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $5,806.58
DOUBLE T RANCH, LLC
Building Number: 6
Lot (Unit) Number: 7525
Unit Week Number: 18
in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $4,488.92
Costs: $160.19
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $5,649.11
MICHAEL GORDAN EVINRUDE
Building Number: 6
Lot (Unit) Number: 7527
Unit Week Number: 48
in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97
Costs: $172.69
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,227.66
MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER JOYCE
Building Number: 5
Lot (Unit) Number: 7522
Unit Week Number: 38
in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97
Costs: $167.69
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,222.66
Published March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Teal Landing Property
Owner’s Association, Inc.,
Plaintiff
v.
Jesse Stubbs, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2017CV30065
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 21, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
Bobby S Roper,
Sue E Roper,
James L Anderson,
Martha P Anderson,
Wesley E White,
Nita J White,
Val R Jolley, P.C.
Charles A Warner,
Denise Warner,
Janet Herbert,
Merlin Herbert,
Marie Treibel
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054
Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: [March 8, 2018]
Last Publication: [April 5, 2018]
Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 12, 2018.
Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
JANET HERBERT AND MERLIN HERBERT
Building Number: 11
Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126
UDI Points: 504,000
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase One- as built Building 11, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20102922, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20102923, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $6,458.39
Costs: $278.75
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,737.14
BOBBY S ROPER AND SUE E ROPER
Building Number: 12
Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226
UDI Points: 77,000
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,312.62
Costs: $278.75
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,591.37
JAMES L ANDERSON AND MARTHA P ANDERSON Matter Amount
Building Number: 12
Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226
UDI Points: 77,000
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,443.63
Costs: $253.75
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,697.38
MARIE TREIBEL
Building Number: 12
Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226
UDI Points: 77,000
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,479.29
Costs: $183.75
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,663.04
CHARLES A WARNER AND DENISE WARNER
Building Number: 13
Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325, 1326
UDI Points: 321,000
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 13, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $6,773.09
Costs: $278.75
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $8,051.84
WESLEY E WHITE AND NITA J WHITE
Building Number: 14
Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415, 1416, 1421-1426
UDI Points: 77,000
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 14, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,381.14
Costs: $278.75
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,659.89
VAL R JOLLEY, P.C.
Building Number: 15
Lot (Unit) Number: 1511-1516, 1521-1523, 1525, 1526
UDI Points: 189,000
of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Three- as built Building 15, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20106879, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 2010565, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $2,420.59
Costs: $183.75
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,604.34
Published March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Elk Run Property
Owner’s Association, Inc.,
Plaintiff
v.
Timeshare Alternative LLC, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2017CV30088
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 21, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
TIMESHARE ALTERNATIVE LLC
KEITH CHRISTIAN OPALENIK
CHAD ADAMS
HELEN L HARRISS
GERALD D TURNER
NEDRA S TURNER
LR RENTALS AND REAL ESTATE LLC
HELEN H LUCKETT, TRUSTEE
JACKIEDEAN SMITH, TRUSTEE
WILMA M SMITH, TRUSTEE
KRISTINA M FERNANDEZ
RONALD M TRUJILLO
KENNETH J BAKER
RAMONA DEINES
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054
Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: [March 8, 2018]
Last Publication: [April 5, 2018]
Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 12, 2018.
Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
Timeshare Alternative LLC
Building Number: 4
Lot (Unit) Number: 7113
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 5
of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $ 1,689.08
Costs: $178.00
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,867.08
KEITH CHRISTIAN OPALENIK
Building Number: 003A
Lot (Unit) Number: 7109
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 8
of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $ 1,689.08
Costs: $178.00
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,867.08
CHAD ADAMS
Building Number: 1
Lot (Unit) Number: 7103
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 47
of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $ 1,689.08
Costs: $356.00
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,045.08
HELEN L HARRISS
Building Number: 2
Lot (Unit) Number: 7108
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 38
of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $ 1,689.08
Costs: $178.00
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,867.08
GERALD D TURNER AND NEDRA S TURNER
Building Number: 002A
Lot (Unit) Number: 7106
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 24
of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,689.08
Costs: $293.00
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,982.08
LR RENTALS AND REAL ESTATE LLC
Building Number: 3
Lot (Unit) Number: 7110
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 38
of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,689.08
Costs: $471.00
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,160.08
HELEN H LUCKETT, TRUSTEE OF THE HELEN H LUCKETT TRUST UNDER DECLARATION OF TRUST DATED OCTOBER 3, 1988
Building Number: 2
Lot (Unit) Number: 7108
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 34
of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,689.09
Costs: $243.00
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,932.09
JACKIEDEAN SMITH, TRUSTEE OF THE JACKIEDEAN SMITH AND WILMA M SMITH REVOCABLE LIVING TRUSTS, DATED FEBRUARY 11, 1997 AND WILMA M SMITH, TRUSTEE OF THE JACKIEDEAN SMITH AND WILMA M SMITH REVOCABLE LIVING TRUSTS, DATED FEBRUARY 11, 1997
Building Number: 1
Lot (Unit) Number: 7101
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 37
of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,689.08
Costs: $526.00
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,215.08
KRISTINA M FERNANDEZ AND RONALD M TRUJILLO
Building Number: 4
Lot (Unit) Number: 7113
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 9
of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $2,698.21
Costs: $428.00
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $4,126.21
KENNETH J BAKER AND RAMONA DEINES
Building Number: 4
Lot (Unit) Number: 7113
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 45
of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $3,778.24
Costs: $303.00
Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $5,081.24
Published March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Eagle’s Loft Property
Owner’s Association, Inc.,
Plaintiff
v.
Ronald M Trujillo, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2017CV30069
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 21, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
SCOTT R GEORGE,
MYRIAH H GEORGE,
GENE E MADDEN,
PHYLLIS K MADDEN,
AMY HENLINE,
MARLON LACROIX,
MICHELE WHITE LACROIX,
MICHAEL L WRYE,
CHERYL A WRYE,
WILLIAM URICHUCK,
STEPHEN A STARKEY, TRUSTEE
SIMPSON TECHNICAL SALES COMPANY,
DAWNYELLE SHREE MORGAN,
DAWNNYELLE DENISE MORGAN,
DENICE A MACMILLAN,
MICHAEL RYAN,
L R SPRADLING,
CHARLOTTE SPRADLING
L W BISHOP JR,
THE MITCHELL FAMILY TRUST,
ANTHONY P JENNINGS,
TIMOTHY DERRICK,
DIANE JACKSON
IKAHROS FAMILY LLC, HAZEL L DARDAR,
KG GLOBAL SERVICES, LLC,
PETER WEATHERBY,
SANDRA WEATHERBY,
WENDY K LESSER
GEORGE BROOKS,
CHRYSTAL BROOKS
PETER TOLL,
DEBBI TOLL
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054
Association Assessments Due to: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: [March 8, 2018]
Last Publication: [April 5, 2018]
Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 12, 2018.
Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
SCOTT R GEORGE AND MYRIAH H GEORGE
Building Number: 6
Lot (Unit) Number: 6
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 12
in Phase I of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 117699 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and as further described in that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership of Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,760.40
Costs: $270.00
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,183.88
MICHAEL L WRYE AND CHERYL A WRYE
Building Number: 6
Lot (Unit) Number: 6
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 28
in Phase I of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 117699 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and as further described in that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership of Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76
Costs: $191.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,081.72
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
SIMPSON TECHNICAL SALES COMPANY
Building Number: 3
Lot (Unit) Number: 3
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 4
in Phase I of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 117699 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and as further described in that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership of Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,913.88
Costs: $66.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,980.84
GENE E MADDEN AND PHYLLIS MADDEN
Building Number: 12
Lot (Unit) Number: 12
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 23
in Phase II of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 119118 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that First Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on October 7, 1983, in Book 203, Page 564, Reception No. 119119, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76
Costs: $256.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,146.72
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
AMY HENLINE
Building Number: 9
Lot (Unit) Number: 9
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 5
in Phase II of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 119118 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that First Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on October 7, 1983, in Book 203, Page 564, Reception No. 119119, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,913.88
Costs: $149.46
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,063.34
ANTHONY P JENNINGS
Building Number: 11
Lot (Unit) Number: 11
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 15
in Phase II of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 119118 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that First Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on October 7, 1983, in Book 203, Page 564, Reception No. 119119, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76
Costs: $156.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,046.72
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
PETER TOLL AND DEBBI TOLL
Building Number: 14
Lot (Unit) Number: 14
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 38
in Phase II of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 119118 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that First Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on October 7, 1983, in Book 203, Page 564, Reception No. 119119, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,744.07
Costs: $256.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,001.03
MARLON LACROIX AND MICHELE WHITE LACROIX
Building Number: 34
Lot (Unit) Number: 34
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 20
in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76
Costs: $266.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,156.72
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
WILLIAM URICHUCK
Building Number: 38
Lot (Unit) Number: 38
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 9
in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,913.88
Costs: $241.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,155.84
STEPHEN A STARKEY, TRUSTEE OF THE BEVERLY S BRODY TRUST, CREATED UNDER THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF MARJORIE S STARKEY, DECEASED
Building Number: 25
Lot (Unit) Number: 25
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 34
in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76
Costs: $161.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,051.72
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
DAWNYELLE SHREE MORGAN AND DAWNNYELLE DENISE MORGAN
Building Number: 22
Lot (Unit) Number: 22
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 1
in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76
Costs: $256.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,146.72
DENICE A MACMILLAN
Building Number: 23
Lot (Unit) Number: 23
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 2
in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,574.31
Costs: $149.46
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,723.77
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
MICHAEL RYAN
Building Number: 31
Lot (Unit) Number: 31
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 22
in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,882.69
Costs: $66.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,949.65
L R SPRADLING AND CHARLOTTE SPRADLING
Building Number: 52
Lot (Unit) Number: 52
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 31 and 32; 33 and 34
in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $7,655.56
Costs: $323.92
Attorney’s Fees: $2,000.00
Total: $9,979.48
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
L W BISHOP JR AND THE MITCHELL FAMILY TRUST DATED JULY 17, 2009, TRUSTEE, LOIS JANIE MITCHELL
Building Number: 49
Lot (Unit) Number: 49
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 40
in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,805.55
Costs: $286.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,092.51
TIMOTHY DERRICK
Building Number: 51
Lot (Unit) Number: 51
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 35
in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,913.88
Costs: $149.46
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,063.34
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
DIANE JACKSON
Building Number: 49
Lot (Unit) Number: 49
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 41
in IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,805.55
Costs: $156.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,962.51
IKAHROS FAMILY LLC
Building Number: 49
Lot (Unit) Number: 49
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 48
in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76
Costs: $144.46
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,034.22
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
MICHAEL RYAN
Building Number: 40
Lot (Unit) Number: 40
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 49
in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,913.88
Costs: $66.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,980.84
HAZEL L DARDAR
Building Number: 46
Lot (Unit) Number: 46
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 42
in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,721.34
Costs: $161.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,883.30
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
KG GLOBAL SERVICES, LLC
Building Number: 49
Lot (Unit) Number: 49
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 51
in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,913.88
Costs: $129.46
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,043.34
PETER WEATHERBY, SANDRA WEATHERBY AND WENDY K LESSER
Building Number: 45
Lot (Unit) Number: 45
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 42
in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,913.88
Costs: $336.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,250.84
Exhibit A
Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations
As of November 13, 2017
GEORGE BROOKS AND CHRYSTAL BROOKS
Building Number: 45
Lot (Unit) Number: 45
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 49
in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Matter Amount
Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76
Costs: $256.96
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,146.72
Published March 8, 15, 22, 29 and April 5, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of DICK LEE CARR a/k/a DICKIE LEE CARR, a/k/a DICK L. CARR, Deceased
Case No. 18PR30003
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before July 9, 2018, or the claims may be forever barred.
J. Ryland Hutchins
Animas Property Law P.C.
900 Main Avenue, Suite A
Durango, CO 81301
(970) 426-4126
Ryland@animaspropertylaw.com
Published March 8, 15 and 22, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ralph Harold Davis, Deceased
Case No. 2018PR30005
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before 7/22/2018, or the claims may be forever barred.
Noreen Bruns
11501 Condor Ter
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Published March 8, 15 and 22, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Nancy Mae Savage, Deceased
Case No. 2018 PR 30004
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before July 12, 2018, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler
190 Talisman Dr., Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published March 8, 15 and 22, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Beverly Warburton, Deceased
Case No. 2018 PR 30008
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before July 12, 2018, or the claims may be forever barred.
Daniel L. Fiedler
190 Talisman Dr., Suite D-6
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published March 8, 15 and 22, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
County’s 2018 Magnesium Chloride Application Starts April 30th
Archuleta County Road and Bridge Crews will start the 2018 Magnesium Chloride (Mag) application April 30th, weather permitting. The application process will begin in the Arboles area and will end in the Chromo area. Approximately 100 miles of County Roads will receive a Mag application. Depending on the application rate crews can complete 5 to 7 miles of road and apply 25 to 30 thousand gallons per day. Generally a crew consists of 4 motorgraders, 5 to 6 water trucks, and 2 flagmen. The Mag supplier provides 2 to 3 transport trucks and the distributor truck.
County crews start to prepare the road by applying an ample amount of water, motorgraders then begin to cut the surface of the road making a windrow of gravel, the windrow of gravel is then spread back across the road surface (5 to 8 loads of water will be used during this process depending on the amount of moisture in the road and the quality of the gravel). At this point the roadway is ready to receive the application of Mag. With the anticipated amount of Mag to be applied this year, it should take the crew around 5- 6 weeks to complete all work.
Due to decreasing budgets the County will only be doing one application of Mag this year. The roads selected to receive Mag in 2018 are roads in the primary system with 200 ADT or more. A list of roads to receive a Mag application in 2018 is available on the County’s web site.
For those roads the County will not be applying Mag, residents may pay for the material cost and the County will perform all necessary work efforts to apply the Mag. This years cost of the product for 1 mile of road is approximately $ 3,164.00. If residents have any questions on purchasing Mag for their road they can contact Yari Davis @ 264-8404. Deadline for residents to purchase Mag application is April 23, 2018.
Published March 8 and 15, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,
COLORADO
WATER RESUME
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of February, 2018, for Archuleta County.
18CW3005 (09CW15, 01CW22, 93CW82) MOUNTAIN VIEW DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, c/o J. R. Ford, P.O. Box 4490, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81157; Telephone: 970-264-5000; E-mail: pagosaland@pagosa.net. Attorneys for Mountain View Development Corporation: Douglas M. Sinor and Michael A. Kopp, TROUT RALEY, 1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 1600, Denver, Colorado, Telephone: (303) 861-1963; dsinor@troutlaw.com; mkopp@troutlaw.com. APPLICATION TO MAKE ABSOLUTE, IN ARCHULETA COUNTY. 1. Name, mailing address, email address and telephone number of applicant: See Above. 2. Name of structure: Mountain View Dam and Reservoir. 3. Description of conditional water right: A. Date of original decree: April 19, 1995, Case No. 93CW82, District Court, Water Division No. 7. B. Subsequent decrees awarding findings of diligence: Case No. 01CW22, District Court, Water Division 7, February 28, 2003; Case No. 09CW15, District Court, Water Division No. 7, February 28, 2012. C. Legal Description: The Alternate Mountain View Dam and Reservoir is located in Section 34, Township 36 North, Range 2 West, New Mexico P.M. in Archuleta County, the axis of which is more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the proposed southerly dam axis point from whence the Southeast 1/16 corner of Section 34, Township 36 North, Range 2 West, New Mexico P.M. bears South 5 degrees, 52 minutes, 35 seconds East a distance of 2,878 feet, thence along the proposed axis North 22 degrees, 57 minutes, 53 seconds East a distance of 500 feet, more or less, to the proposed northerly dam axis point. D. Source of water: Waters of Hidden Valley Creek and waters of Four Mile Creek from Applicant’s 1902 Four Mile Ditch Rights in accordance with the decree entered in 93CW83, Water Division 7, and any subsequent decree, tributaries of the San Juan River. E. Date of Appropriation: December 15, 1993. F. Amount: 925 acre-feet, with the right to fill and refill G. Uses: Domestic, residential, environmental, irrigation, stock watering, cattle ranching, commercial, fish culture, firefighting, dust suppression, recreational, piscatorial, exchange and augmentation for Applicant’s land and recreational development. H. The Mountain View Dam and Reservoir was completed at the Alternate site decreed in Case No. 93CW82, and first filled on approximately June 1, 2001. 4. Detailed outline of what has been done toward completion of the appropriation: A. During the diligence period, Applicant has filled and refilled Mountain View Reservoir in priority in the amount of 925 acre-feet. 5. Claim to make absolute: A. In the Decree in Case No. 09CW15, the Mountain View Dam and Reservoir was decreed absolute in the amount of 925 acre-feet for environmental, recreational, stock watering, cattle ranching, fish culture and piscatorial uses within the Reservoir, and 9.4 acre-feet for domestic, residential, dust suppression, firefighting, stock watering and cattle ranching uses outside the Reservoir. The remaining 915.6 acre-feet for domestic, residential, dust suppression, firefighting, stock watering and cattle ranching uses outside the reservoir remain conditional. B. In 2013, the General Assembly enacted Senate Bill 13-41, which changed the relevant law for making water storage rights absolute. C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(d) now provides that a water right owner “need not demonstrate that all existing absolute decreed water rights that are part of the project or integrated system have been utilized to their full extent in order to make absolute, in whole or in part, a conditional water storage right.” Instead, pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(e), a water storage right may be made absolute “to the extent of the volume of the appropriation that has been captured, possessed, and controlled at the decreed storage structure.” C. Applicant has “captured, possessed, and controlled” the full amount of the appropriation—925 acre-feet—in Mountain View Dam and Reservoir during the diligence period, both filling and refilling the structure; therefore, Applicant claims the appropriation has been made fully absolute for all decreed uses pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(e). 6. Claim for finding of reasonable diligence in the alternative: A. In the alternative, if any part of the Mountain View Dam and Reservoir right is found not to have been made absolute for any reason, Applicant seeks a finding of reasonable diligence for whatever portion of the right has not been made absolute. 7. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owner(s) of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: Applicant. (4 pages)
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of April, 2018, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP.
(Filing fee: $158.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301-5157; 970-247-2304, Ext. 6181)
Published: before March 31, 2018 /s/Danene M. Etz
Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist
Published March 8, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
The Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission will consider whether to recommend the revised Comprehensive Plan for adoption at their March 27, 2018 meeting. The meeting will begin at 5:30 pm. Town Council anticipates hearing and considering the Planning Commission’s recommendation at their April 19 meeting at 5:00 pm. Both meetings will be held at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Boulevard and include time for public comment.
All members of the public are invited to review the Plan document and provide comment or ask questions on the Plan. A copy of the Plan is available for review on the Town’s website: www.pagosasprings.com , and at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Boulevard. Reference copies are also available in various locations in the community (Ruby Sisson Library, Ross Aragon Community Center, Senior Center).
The Town encourages any written comments be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the public meetings; however, you may attend and provide comment in person. You may contact the Planning Department for more information or to provide your comments at 970-264-4151 x221 or cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov.
Published March 8 and 29, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE CONCERNING PROPOSED BUDGET OF
PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
NOTICE is hereby given to all interested parties that the necessity has arisen to amend the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District’s 2017 Budget, and that a proposed budget amendment has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District for the ensuing year of 2017; that a copy of the proposed Amended 2017 Budget has been filed in the office of the District at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where the same is open for public inspection; and that such proposed Budget amendment will be considered at a Public Hearing of the Board of Directors of the District to be held at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado on Thursday, March 15, at 5:30 o’clock p.m. Any elector within the District may, at any time prior to the final adoption of the Resolution to Amend the 2017 Budget, inspect the budget and file or register any objections thereto.
PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT
By /s/Gordon McIver
Secretary, Board of Directors
Published March 8, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING OF
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE
UPPER PINE RIVER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to C.R.S. § 32-1-401 that a public meeting of the Board of Directors of the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District will be held on the 15th day of March, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. at Upper Pine River Fire Protection District office, located at 515 Sower Drive, Bayfield, Colorado 81122.
The meeting shall be for the purpose of considering the Petitions for Inclusion of the following fee owners related to the following properties.
The names, addresses and property descriptions of the Petitioners are as follows:
1. Joseph Patrick Kearby.
Property Description:
Parcel: 568331100038
Owner Address: PO BOX 271257, FLOWER MOUND, TX, 75027
Property Address: 29696 W US HWY 160, BAYFIELD
Legal: RURAL Sec: 31 Twn: 35 Rng: 5W TRACT IN NE4; 31-35-5W #20011471 BEG. AT POINT ON W R/W HWY 160; WH NE CORNER SEC 31 BEARS N57.44’47”E 677.53’; TH S28.54’07”E 669.98’; TH ALONG CURVE TO LEFT;LONG CHORD BEARS S39.53’50”E; 429.42’; TH S 1.10’40”E 387.3’; TH S79.48’19”W 674.34’; TH S 1.06’11”E 332.68’; TH S79.50’24”W 337.36’; TH S 1.03’56”E 332.5’; TH S79.52’29”W 1350.18’; TH N 0.55’W 995.44’; TH N79.46’12”E 1010.97’; TH N 1.01’43”W 332.33’; TH N79.44’06”E 336.8’; TH N 1.04’13”W 696.67’; TH N73.43’29”E 431’ TO P.O.B.
2. Kathleen M. Delzell Survivor’s Trust, U/D/T dated June 18, 2001.
Property Descriptions:
Parcel: 568331400030
Owner Address: 29450 W HWY 160, BAYFIELD, CO, 81122
Property Address: USFS RD 743
Legal: RURAL Sec: 31 Twn: 35 Rng: 5W 35-5W SEC 31 SE4SE4; S2SW4SE4; 31-35-5W; #20105492
Parcel: 568506100006
Owner Address: 29450 W HWY 160, BAYFIELD, CO, 81122
Property Address: 29450 W US HWY 160
Legal: RURAL Sec: 6 Twn: 34 Rng: 5W 34-5W SEC 6 LOTS 8-9; 6-34-5W #20105492
3. Angela K Elkus.
Property Descriptions:
Parcel: 567925100001
Owner Address: 30908 W HWY 160, BAYFIELD, CO, 81122
Property Address: W US HWY 160
Legal: RURAL Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 6W 35-6W SEC 25 N2NE4 35-25-6W; #20503135 BOUNDARY ADJUSTMENT #20610338
Parcel: 568330200008
Owner Address: 30908 W HWY 160, BAYFIELD, CO, 81122
Property Address: 30908 W US HWY 160
Legal: RURAL Sec: 30 Twn: 35 Rng: 5W 35-5W SEC 30 TRACT IN LOT 4 (SW4SW4); 19-35-5W IN LOT 1-2 (W2NW4); 30-35-5W #99004643 LESS & EXCEPT .96 AC #20503135 #20610338
4. Andrew Clinton Ambrose and Roberta Elizabeth Ambrose.
Property Description:
Parcel: 568332300009
Owner Address: 28945 HWY 160, BAYFIELD, CO, 81122
Property Address: 28945 W US HWY 160
Legal: RURAL Sec: 32 Twn: 35 Rng: 5W TRACT IN NE4SW4, S2SW4 DOES NOT
INCLUDE M/H 990012351457
All persons interested, including any municipality or county which may be able to provide service to the real property, shall appear at such time and place and cause in writing why any petition shall not be granted.
Published March 8, 2018 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Follow these topics: Public Notices