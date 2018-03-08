Public Notices 03/08/2018

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Mountain Meadows Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Jareen E Schmidt, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2017CV30068

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Interval Ownership for Mountain Meadows, recorded on January 21, 1986 under Reception Number 137132, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 21, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Jareen E Schmidt,

Patricia A Hardin, Trustee

Rick L Snyder,

Anita J Snyder,

Lenora A Hilterbran Revocable Living Trust

Gerard Vidale,

The Charles W Wallace and Jane O Wallace Living Trust,

Quentin Harris,

Jeketa Harris

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Interval Ownership for Mountain Meadows, recorded on January 21, 1986 under Reception Number 137132, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054

Association Assessments Due to: Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday May 2, 2018, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [March 8, 2018]

Last Publication: [April 5, 2018]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 12, 2018.

Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

THE CHARLES W WALLACE AND JANE O WALLACE LIVING TRUST

Points: 182,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: Two (2) Red Unit Week

as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in

Unit Number(s): 7609 through 7612

of Mountain Meadows – Phase One as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows – Phase One” filed for record under Reception No. 137131. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,322.46

Costs: $183.75

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,506.21

JAREEN E SCHMIDT

Points: 141,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: Two (2) Red Unit Week

as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in

Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608

of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $3,185.29

Costs: $183.75

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $4,369.04

PARTICIA A HARDIN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

Points: 141,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Fall Unit Week

as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in

Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608

of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $3,270.98

Costs: $193.75

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $4,464.73

RICK L SNYDER AND ANITA J SNYDER

Points: 126,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit Week

as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in

Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608

of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $3,270.98

Costs: $308.75

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $4,579.73

LENORA A HILTERBRAN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

Points: 182,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Summer Unit Week

as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in

Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608

of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $3,270.98

Costs: $198.75

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $4,469.73

GERARD VIDALE

Points: 126,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit Week

as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in

Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608

of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $3,270.98

Costs: $171.25

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $4,442.23

PARTICIA A HARDIN REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

Points: 141,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Fall Unit Week

as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in

Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608

of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $3,270.98

Costs: $193.75

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $4,464.73

QUENTIN HARRIS AND JEKETA HARRIS

Points: 141,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Fall Unit Week

as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in

Unit Number(s): 7601 through 7608

of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,026.82

Costs: $268.75

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,295.57

__________

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Village Pointe Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Glen A Singletary, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2017CV30067

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 21, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

GLEN A SINGLETARY,

JOHN W SOMMERROCK,

RHONDA LOSINO,

CAROLE A VAN VOSSEN,

VALERIE COPLEN,

MICHAEL RYAN,

SPENCE WILLIS,

MELISSA WILLIS,

DONALD R BUTH,

KATHLEEN J BUTH,

SCOTT SHAFFER,

SALTYBONZ SPORTFISHING, INC,

JESS LANFORD FARMS, INC,

DOUBLE T RANCH, LLC,

MICHAEL GORDAN EVINRUDE,

TREVOR JASON MARBACK,

GLORY MARIE MARBACK,

MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER JOYCE

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054

Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [March 8, 2018]

Last Publication: [April 5, 2018]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 12, 2018.

Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

JOHN W SOMMERROCK AND RHONDA LOSINO

Building Number: 1

Lot (Unit) Number: 7502

Unit Week Number: 3

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado, that property on which is located two (2) two-story buildings containing four units per building, which are designated, respectively, as Building 1, Units 7501, 7502, 7503 and 7504; and Building 2, Units 7505, 7506, 7507, and 7508 as per Plat File No. 331 A-E, Reception No. 0168713, and which are subject to that certain Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership dated December 30, 1988, recorded January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 0160495, Book 239, Page 2 and Second Amendment to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums recorded January 16, 1990, at Reception No. 0168714, Book 280, Page 213, with the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, at such time as the final as-built plat has been recorded.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $13,336.84

Costs: $242.69

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $14,579.53

CAROLE A VAN VOSSEN

Building Number: 2

Lot (Unit) Number: 7506

Unit Week Number: 7

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado, that property on which is located two (2) two-story buildings containing four units per building, which are designated, respectively, as Building 1, Units 7501, 7502, 7503 and 7504; and Building 2, Units 7505, 7506, 7507, and 7508 as per Plat File No. 331 A-E, Reception No. 0168713, and which are subject to that certain Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership dated December 30, 1988, recorded January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 0160495, Book 239, Page 2 and Second Amendment to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums recorded January 16, 1990, at Reception No. 0168714, Book 280, Page 213, with the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, at such time as the final as-built plat has been recorded.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97

Costs: $172.69

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,227.66

VALERIE COPLEN

Building Number: 2

Lot (Unit) Number: 7507

Unit Week Number: 19

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado, that property on which is located two (2) two-story buildings containing four units per building, which are designated, respectively, as Building 1, Units 7501, 7502, 7503 and 7504; and Building 2, Units 7505, 7506, 7507, and 7508 as per Plat File No. 331 A-E, Reception No. 0168713, and which are subject to that certain Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership dated December 30, 1988, recorded January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 0160495, Book 239, Page 2 and Second Amendment to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums recorded January 16, 1990, at Reception No. 0168714, Book 280, Page 213, with the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, at such time as the final as-built plat has been recorded.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,952.34

Costs: $172.69

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,125.03

SALTYBONZ SPORTFISHING, INC

Building Number: 1

Lot (Unit) Number: 7501

Unit Week Number: 18

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Four- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20203146, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880 and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97

Costs: $140.19

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,195.16

MICHAEL RYAN

Building Number: 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 7511

Unit Week Number: 47

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase II recorded in Plat File No. 332-332A-E, under Reception No. 171189 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to the First Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II recorded May 3, 1990, Reception No. 171190, Book 292, Page 242, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property has located upon it two buildings described as Building 3, containing four units designated, respectively, as Units 7509, 7510, 7511 and 7512; and Building 4 contains four units designated, respectively, as Units 7513, 7514, 7515, 7516.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97

Costs: $172.69

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,227.66

SPENCE WILLIS AND MELISSA WILLIS

Building Number: 4D

Lot (Unit) Number: 7516

Unit Week Number: 29

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase II recorded in Plat File No. 332-332A-E, under Reception No. 171189 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to the First Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II recorded May 3, 1990, Reception No. 171190, Book 292, Page 242, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property has located upon it two buildings described as Building 3, containing four units designated, respectively, as Units 7509, 7510, 7511 and 7512; and Building 4 contains four units designated, respectively, as Units 7513, 7514, 7515, 7516.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97

Costs: $242.69

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,297.66

DONALD R BUTH AND KATHLEEN J BUTH

Building Number: 4

Lot (Unit) Number: 7513

Unit Week Number: 26

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase II recorded in Plat File No. 332-332A-E, under Reception No. 171189 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to the First Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II recorded May 3, 1990, Reception No. 171190, Book 292, Page 242, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property has located upon it two buildings described as Building 3, containing four units designated, respectively, as Units 7509, 7510, 7511 and 7512; and Building 4 contains four units designated, respectively, as Units 7513, 7514, 7515, 7516.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,970.54

Costs: $267.69

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,238.23

TREVOR JASON MARBACK AND GLORY MARIE MARBACK

Building Number: 4

Lot (Unit) Number: 7516

Unit Week Number: 46

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase II recorded in Plat File No. 332-332A-E, under Reception No. 171189 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to the First Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II recorded May 3, 1990, Reception No. 171190, Book 292, Page 242, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property has located upon it two buildings described as Building 3, containing four units designated, respectively, as Units 7509, 7510, 7511 and 7512; and Building 4 contains four units designated, respectively, as Units 7513, 7514, 7515, 7516.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97

Costs: $427.69

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,482.66

GLEN A SINGLETARY

Building Number: 005D

Lot (Unit) Number: 7522

Unit Week Number: 42

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97

Costs: $140.19

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,195.16

SCOTT SHAFFER

Building Number: 5

Lot (Unit) Number: 7524

Unit Week Number: 12

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97

Costs: $167.69

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,222.66

JESS LANFORD FARMS, INC

Building Number: 5

Lot (Unit) Number: 7520

Unit Week Number: 6

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $4,618.89

Costs: $187.69

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $5,806.58

DOUBLE T RANCH, LLC

Building Number: 6

Lot (Unit) Number: 7525

Unit Week Number: 18

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $4,488.92

Costs: $160.19

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $5,649.11

MICHAEL GORDAN EVINRUDE

Building Number: 6

Lot (Unit) Number: 7527

Unit Week Number: 48

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97

Costs: $172.69

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,227.66

MICHAEL CHRISTOPHER JOYCE

Building Number: 5

Lot (Unit) Number: 7522

Unit Week Number: 38

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,054.97

Costs: $167.69

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,222.66

__________

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Jesse Stubbs, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2017CV30065

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 21, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Bobby S Roper,

Sue E Roper,

James L Anderson,

Martha P Anderson,

Wesley E White,

Nita J White,

Val R Jolley, P.C.

Charles A Warner,

Denise Warner,

Janet Herbert,

Merlin Herbert,

Marie Treibel

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054

Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [March 8, 2018]

Last Publication: [April 5, 2018]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 12, 2018.

Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

JANET HERBERT AND MERLIN HERBERT

Building Number: 11

Lot (Unit) Number: 1111-1116, 1121, 1124-1126

UDI Points: 504,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase One- as built Building 11, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20102922, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded at Reception Number 20102923, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $6,458.39

Costs: $278.75

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,737.14

BOBBY S ROPER AND SUE E ROPER

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

UDI Points: 77,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,312.62

Costs: $278.75

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,591.37

JAMES L ANDERSON AND MARTHA P ANDERSON Matter Amount

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

UDI Points: 77,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,443.63

Costs: $253.75

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,697.38

MARIE TREIBEL

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

UDI Points: 77,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 12, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,479.29

Costs: $183.75

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,663.04

CHARLES A WARNER AND DENISE WARNER

Building Number: 13

Lot (Unit) Number: 1311-1316, 1321-1323, 1325, 1326

UDI Points: 321,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 13, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $6,773.09

Costs: $278.75

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $8,051.84

WESLEY E WHITE AND NITA J WHITE

Building Number: 14

Lot (Unit) Number: 1411-1413, 1415, 1416, 1421-1426

UDI Points: 77,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as built Building 14, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,381.14

Costs: $278.75

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,659.89

VAL R JOLLEY, P.C.

Building Number: 15

Lot (Unit) Number: 1511-1516, 1521-1523, 1525, 1526

UDI Points: 189,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Three- as built Building 15, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20106879, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 2010565, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Undivided Ownership Interest Unit Weeks in the hereafter described Units Teal Landing Condominium in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,420.59

Costs: $183.75

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,604.34

__________

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Elk Run Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Timeshare Alternative LLC, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2017CV30088

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 21, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

TIMESHARE ALTERNATIVE LLC

KEITH CHRISTIAN OPALENIK

CHAD ADAMS

HELEN L HARRISS

GERALD D TURNER

NEDRA S TURNER

LR RENTALS AND REAL ESTATE LLC

HELEN H LUCKETT, TRUSTEE

JACKIEDEAN SMITH, TRUSTEE

WILMA M SMITH, TRUSTEE

KRISTINA M FERNANDEZ

RONALD M TRUJILLO

KENNETH J BAKER

RAMONA DEINES

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054

Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [March 8, 2018]

Last Publication: [April 5, 2018]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 12, 2018.

Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

Timeshare Alternative LLC

Building Number: 4

Lot (Unit) Number: 7113

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 5

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $ 1,689.08

Costs: $178.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,867.08

KEITH CHRISTIAN OPALENIK

Building Number: 003A

Lot (Unit) Number: 7109

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 8

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $ 1,689.08

Costs: $178.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,867.08

CHAD ADAMS

Building Number: 1

Lot (Unit) Number: 7103

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 47

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $ 1,689.08

Costs: $356.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,045.08

HELEN L HARRISS

Building Number: 2

Lot (Unit) Number: 7108

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 38

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $ 1,689.08

Costs: $178.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,867.08

GERALD D TURNER AND NEDRA S TURNER

Building Number: 002A

Lot (Unit) Number: 7106

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 24

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,689.08

Costs: $293.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,982.08

LR RENTALS AND REAL ESTATE LLC

Building Number: 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 7110

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 38

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,689.08

Costs: $471.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,160.08

HELEN H LUCKETT, TRUSTEE OF THE HELEN H LUCKETT TRUST UNDER DECLARATION OF TRUST DATED OCTOBER 3, 1988

Building Number: 2

Lot (Unit) Number: 7108

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 34

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,689.09

Costs: $243.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,932.09

JACKIEDEAN SMITH, TRUSTEE OF THE JACKIEDEAN SMITH AND WILMA M SMITH REVOCABLE LIVING TRUSTS, DATED FEBRUARY 11, 1997 AND WILMA M SMITH, TRUSTEE OF THE JACKIEDEAN SMITH AND WILMA M SMITH REVOCABLE LIVING TRUSTS, DATED FEBRUARY 11, 1997

Building Number: 1

Lot (Unit) Number: 7101

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 37

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,689.08

Costs: $526.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,215.08

KRISTINA M FERNANDEZ AND RONALD M TRUJILLO

Building Number: 4

Lot (Unit) Number: 7113

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 9

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $2,698.21

Costs: $428.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $4,126.21

KENNETH J BAKER AND RAMONA DEINES

Building Number: 4

Lot (Unit) Number: 7113

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 45

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $3,778.24

Costs: $303.00

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $5,081.24

__________

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Ronald M Trujillo, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2017CV30069

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 21, 2017, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

SCOTT R GEORGE,

MYRIAH H GEORGE,

GENE E MADDEN,

PHYLLIS K MADDEN,

AMY HENLINE,

MARLON LACROIX,

MICHELE WHITE LACROIX,

MICHAEL L WRYE,

CHERYL A WRYE,

WILLIAM URICHUCK,

STEPHEN A STARKEY, TRUSTEE

SIMPSON TECHNICAL SALES COMPANY,

DAWNYELLE SHREE MORGAN,

DAWNNYELLE DENISE MORGAN,

DENICE A MACMILLAN,

MICHAEL RYAN,

L R SPRADLING,

CHARLOTTE SPRADLING

L W BISHOP JR,

THE MITCHELL FAMILY TRUST,

ANTHONY P JENNINGS,

TIMOTHY DERRICK,

DIANE JACKSON

IKAHROS FAMILY LLC, HAZEL L DARDAR,

KG GLOBAL SERVICES, LLC,

PETER WEATHERBY,

SANDRA WEATHERBY,

WENDY K LESSER

GEORGE BROOKS,

CHRYSTAL BROOKS

PETER TOLL,

DEBBI TOLL

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054

Association Assessments Due to: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [March 8, 2018]

Last Publication: [April 5, 2018]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Samuel S. Vigil, Reg. No. 40454, 437 6th Street, Las Animas, CO 81054.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 12, 2018.

Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Tonya Hamilton

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

SCOTT R GEORGE AND MYRIAH H GEORGE

Building Number: 6

Lot (Unit) Number: 6

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 12

in Phase I of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 117699 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and as further described in that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership of Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,760.40

Costs: $270.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,183.88

MICHAEL L WRYE AND CHERYL A WRYE

Building Number: 6

Lot (Unit) Number: 6

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 28

in Phase I of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 117699 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and as further described in that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership of Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76

Costs: $191.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,081.72

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

SIMPSON TECHNICAL SALES COMPANY

Building Number: 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 3

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 4

in Phase I of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 117699 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and as further described in that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership of Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,913.88

Costs: $66.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,980.84

GENE E MADDEN AND PHYLLIS MADDEN

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 23

in Phase II of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 119118 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that First Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on October 7, 1983, in Book 203, Page 564, Reception No. 119119, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76

Costs: $256.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,146.72

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

AMY HENLINE

Building Number: 9

Lot (Unit) Number: 9

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 5

in Phase II of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 119118 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that First Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on October 7, 1983, in Book 203, Page 564, Reception No. 119119, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,913.88

Costs: $149.46

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,063.34

ANTHONY P JENNINGS

Building Number: 11

Lot (Unit) Number: 11

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 15

in Phase II of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 119118 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that First Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on October 7, 1983, in Book 203, Page 564, Reception No. 119119, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76

Costs: $156.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,046.72

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

PETER TOLL AND DEBBI TOLL

Building Number: 14

Lot (Unit) Number: 14

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 38

in Phase II of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 119118 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that First Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on October 7, 1983, in Book 203, Page 564, Reception No. 119119, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,744.07

Costs: $256.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,001.03

MARLON LACROIX AND MICHELE WHITE LACROIX

Building Number: 34

Lot (Unit) Number: 34

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 20

in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76

Costs: $266.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,156.72

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

WILLIAM URICHUCK

Building Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 9

in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,913.88

Costs: $241.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,155.84

STEPHEN A STARKEY, TRUSTEE OF THE BEVERLY S BRODY TRUST, CREATED UNDER THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF MARJORIE S STARKEY, DECEASED

Building Number: 25

Lot (Unit) Number: 25

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 34

in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76

Costs: $161.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,051.72

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

DAWNYELLE SHREE MORGAN AND DAWNNYELLE DENISE MORGAN

Building Number: 22

Lot (Unit) Number: 22

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 1

in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76

Costs: $256.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,146.72

DENICE A MACMILLAN

Building Number: 23

Lot (Unit) Number: 23

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 2

in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,574.31

Costs: $149.46

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,723.77

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

MICHAEL RYAN

Building Number: 31

Lot (Unit) Number: 31

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 22

in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,882.69

Costs: $66.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,949.65

L R SPRADLING AND CHARLOTTE SPRADLING

Building Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 31 and 32; 33 and 34

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $7,655.56

Costs: $323.92

Attorney’s Fees: $2,000.00

Total: $9,979.48

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

L W BISHOP JR AND THE MITCHELL FAMILY TRUST DATED JULY 17, 2009, TRUSTEE, LOIS JANIE MITCHELL

Building Number: 49

Lot (Unit) Number: 49

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 40

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,805.55

Costs: $286.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,092.51

TIMOTHY DERRICK

Building Number: 51

Lot (Unit) Number: 51

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 35

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,913.88

Costs: $149.46

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,063.34

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

DIANE JACKSON

Building Number: 49

Lot (Unit) Number: 49

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 41

in IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,805.55

Costs: $156.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,962.51

IKAHROS FAMILY LLC

Building Number: 49

Lot (Unit) Number: 49

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 48

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76

Costs: $144.46

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,034.22

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

MICHAEL RYAN

Building Number: 40

Lot (Unit) Number: 40

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 49

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,913.88

Costs: $66.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,980.84

HAZEL L DARDAR

Building Number: 46

Lot (Unit) Number: 46

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 42

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,721.34

Costs: $161.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,883.30

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

KG GLOBAL SERVICES, LLC

Building Number: 49

Lot (Unit) Number: 49

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 51

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,913.88

Costs: $129.46

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,043.34

PETER WEATHERBY, SANDRA WEATHERBY AND WENDY K LESSER

Building Number: 45

Lot (Unit) Number: 45

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 42

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,913.88

Costs: $336.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,250.84

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of November 13, 2017

GEORGE BROOKS AND CHRYSTAL BROOKS

Building Number: 45

Lot (Unit) Number: 45

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 49

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Matter Amount

Unpaid Assessments: $1,889.76

Costs: $256.96

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,146.72

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of DICK LEE CARR a/k/a DICKIE LEE CARR, a/k/a DICK L. CARR, Deceased

Case No. 18PR30003

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before July 9, 2018, or the claims may be forever barred.

J. Ryland Hutchins

Animas Property Law P.C.

900 Main Avenue, Suite A

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 426-4126

Ryland@animaspropertylaw.com

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Ralph Harold Davis, Deceased

Case No. 2018PR30005

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before 7/22/2018, or the claims may be forever barred.

Noreen Bruns

11501 Condor Ter

Oklahoma City, OK 73162

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Nancy Mae Savage, Deceased

Case No. 2018 PR 30004

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before July 12, 2018, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler

190 Talisman Dr., Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Beverly Warburton, Deceased

Case No. 2018 PR 30008

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before July 12, 2018, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler

190 Talisman Dr., Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

__________

County’s 2018 Magnesium Chloride Application Starts April 30th

Archuleta County Road and Bridge Crews will start the 2018 Magnesium Chloride (Mag) application April 30th, weather permitting. The application process will begin in the Arboles area and will end in the Chromo area. Approximately 100 miles of County Roads will receive a Mag application. Depending on the application rate crews can complete 5 to 7 miles of road and apply 25 to 30 thousand gallons per day. Generally a crew consists of 4 motorgraders, 5 to 6 water trucks, and 2 flagmen. The Mag supplier provides 2 to 3 transport trucks and the distributor truck.

County crews start to prepare the road by applying an ample amount of water, motorgraders then begin to cut the surface of the road making a windrow of gravel, the windrow of gravel is then spread back across the road surface (5 to 8 loads of water will be used during this process depending on the amount of moisture in the road and the quality of the gravel). At this point the roadway is ready to receive the application of Mag. With the anticipated amount of Mag to be applied this year, it should take the crew around 5- 6 weeks to complete all work.

Due to decreasing budgets the County will only be doing one application of Mag this year. The roads selected to receive Mag in 2018 are roads in the primary system with 200 ADT or more. A list of roads to receive a Mag application in 2018 is available on the County’s web site.

For those roads the County will not be applying Mag, residents may pay for the material cost and the County will perform all necessary work efforts to apply the Mag. This years cost of the product for 1 mile of road is approximately $ 3,164.00. If residents have any questions on purchasing Mag for their road they can contact Yari Davis @ 264-8404. Deadline for residents to purchase Mag application is April 23, 2018.

__________

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of February, 2018, for Archuleta County.

18CW3005 (09CW15, 01CW22, 93CW82) MOUNTAIN VIEW DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION, c/o J. R. Ford, P.O. Box 4490, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81157; Telephone: 970-264-5000; E-mail: pagosaland@pagosa.net. Attorneys for Mountain View Development Corporation: Douglas M. Sinor and Michael A. Kopp, TROUT RALEY, 1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 1600, Denver, Colorado, Telephone: (303) 861-1963; dsinor@troutlaw.com; mkopp@troutlaw.com. APPLICATION TO MAKE ABSOLUTE, IN ARCHULETA COUNTY. 1. Name, mailing address, email address and telephone number of applicant: See Above. 2. Name of structure: Mountain View Dam and Reservoir. 3. Description of conditional water right: A. Date of original decree: April 19, 1995, Case No. 93CW82, District Court, Water Division No. 7. B. Subsequent decrees awarding findings of diligence: Case No. 01CW22, District Court, Water Division 7, February 28, 2003; Case No. 09CW15, District Court, Water Division No. 7, February 28, 2012. C. Legal Description: The Alternate Mountain View Dam and Reservoir is located in Section 34, Township 36 North, Range 2 West, New Mexico P.M. in Archuleta County, the axis of which is more particularly described as follows: Beginning at the proposed southerly dam axis point from whence the Southeast 1/16 corner of Section 34, Township 36 North, Range 2 West, New Mexico P.M. bears South 5 degrees, 52 minutes, 35 seconds East a distance of 2,878 feet, thence along the proposed axis North 22 degrees, 57 minutes, 53 seconds East a distance of 500 feet, more or less, to the proposed northerly dam axis point. D. Source of water: Waters of Hidden Valley Creek and waters of Four Mile Creek from Applicant’s 1902 Four Mile Ditch Rights in accordance with the decree entered in 93CW83, Water Division 7, and any subsequent decree, tributaries of the San Juan River. E. Date of Appropriation: December 15, 1993. F. Amount: 925 acre-feet, with the right to fill and refill G. Uses: Domestic, residential, environmental, irrigation, stock watering, cattle ranching, commercial, fish culture, firefighting, dust suppression, recreational, piscatorial, exchange and augmentation for Applicant’s land and recreational development. H. The Mountain View Dam and Reservoir was completed at the Alternate site decreed in Case No. 93CW82, and first filled on approximately June 1, 2001. 4. Detailed outline of what has been done toward completion of the appropriation: A. During the diligence period, Applicant has filled and refilled Mountain View Reservoir in priority in the amount of 925 acre-feet. 5. Claim to make absolute: A. In the Decree in Case No. 09CW15, the Mountain View Dam and Reservoir was decreed absolute in the amount of 925 acre-feet for environmental, recreational, stock watering, cattle ranching, fish culture and piscatorial uses within the Reservoir, and 9.4 acre-feet for domestic, residential, dust suppression, firefighting, stock watering and cattle ranching uses outside the Reservoir. The remaining 915.6 acre-feet for domestic, residential, dust suppression, firefighting, stock watering and cattle ranching uses outside the reservoir remain conditional. B. In 2013, the General Assembly enacted Senate Bill 13-41, which changed the relevant law for making water storage rights absolute. C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(d) now provides that a water right owner “need not demonstrate that all existing absolute decreed water rights that are part of the project or integrated system have been utilized to their full extent in order to make absolute, in whole or in part, a conditional water storage right.” Instead, pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(e), a water storage right may be made absolute “to the extent of the volume of the appropriation that has been captured, possessed, and controlled at the decreed storage structure.” C. Applicant has “captured, possessed, and controlled” the full amount of the appropriation—925 acre-feet—in Mountain View Dam and Reservoir during the diligence period, both filling and refilling the structure; therefore, Applicant claims the appropriation has been made fully absolute for all decreed uses pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(e). 6. Claim for finding of reasonable diligence in the alternative: A. In the alternative, if any part of the Mountain View Dam and Reservoir right is found not to have been made absolute for any reason, Applicant seeks a finding of reasonable diligence for whatever portion of the right has not been made absolute. 7. Name(s) and address(es) of owner(s) or reputed owner(s) of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: Applicant. (4 pages)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of April, 2018, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP.

(Filing fee: $158.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301-5157; 970-247-2304, Ext. 6181)

Published: before March 31, 2018 /s/Danene M. Etz

Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist

__________

The Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission will consider whether to recommend the revised Comprehensive Plan for adoption at their March 27, 2018 meeting. The meeting will begin at 5:30 pm. Town Council anticipates hearing and considering the Planning Commission’s recommendation at their April 19 meeting at 5:00 pm. Both meetings will be held at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Boulevard and include time for public comment.

All members of the public are invited to review the Plan document and provide comment or ask questions on the Plan. A copy of the Plan is available for review on the Town’s website: www.pagosasprings.com , and at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Boulevard. Reference copies are also available in various locations in the community (Ruby Sisson Library, Ross Aragon Community Center, Senior Center).

The Town encourages any written comments be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the public meetings; however, you may attend and provide comment in person. You may contact the Planning Department for more information or to provide your comments at 970-264-4151 x221 or cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov.

__________

NOTICE CONCERNING PROPOSED BUDGET OF

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE is hereby given to all interested parties that the necessity has arisen to amend the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District’s 2017 Budget, and that a proposed budget amendment has been submitted to the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District for the ensuing year of 2017; that a copy of the proposed Amended 2017 Budget has been filed in the office of the District at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, where the same is open for public inspection; and that such proposed Budget amendment will be considered at a Public Hearing of the Board of Directors of the District to be held at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado on Thursday, March 15, at 5:30 o’clock p.m. Any elector within the District may, at any time prior to the final adoption of the Resolution to Amend the 2017 Budget, inspect the budget and file or register any objections thereto.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By /s/Gordon McIver

Secretary, Board of Directors

__________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE

UPPER PINE RIVER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to C.R.S. § 32-1-401 that a public meeting of the Board of Directors of the Upper Pine River Fire Protection District will be held on the 15th day of March, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. at Upper Pine River Fire Protection District office, located at 515 Sower Drive, Bayfield, Colorado 81122.

The meeting shall be for the purpose of considering the Petitions for Inclusion of the following fee owners related to the following properties.

The names, addresses and property descriptions of the Petitioners are as follows:

1. Joseph Patrick Kearby.

Property Description:

Parcel: 568331100038

Owner Address: PO BOX 271257, FLOWER MOUND, TX, 75027

Property Address: 29696 W US HWY 160, BAYFIELD

Legal: RURAL Sec: 31 Twn: 35 Rng: 5W TRACT IN NE4; 31-35-5W #20011471 BEG. AT POINT ON W R/W HWY 160; WH NE CORNER SEC 31 BEARS N57.44’47”E 677.53’; TH S28.54’07”E 669.98’; TH ALONG CURVE TO LEFT;LONG CHORD BEARS S39.53’50”E; 429.42’; TH S 1.10’40”E 387.3’; TH S79.48’19”W 674.34’; TH S 1.06’11”E 332.68’; TH S79.50’24”W 337.36’; TH S 1.03’56”E 332.5’; TH S79.52’29”W 1350.18’; TH N 0.55’W 995.44’; TH N79.46’12”E 1010.97’; TH N 1.01’43”W 332.33’; TH N79.44’06”E 336.8’; TH N 1.04’13”W 696.67’; TH N73.43’29”E 431’ TO P.O.B.

2. Kathleen M. Delzell Survivor’s Trust, U/D/T dated June 18, 2001.

Property Descriptions:

Parcel: 568331400030

Owner Address: 29450 W HWY 160, BAYFIELD, CO, 81122

Property Address: USFS RD 743

Legal: RURAL Sec: 31 Twn: 35 Rng: 5W 35-5W SEC 31 SE4SE4; S2SW4SE4; 31-35-5W; #20105492

Parcel: 568506100006

Owner Address: 29450 W HWY 160, BAYFIELD, CO, 81122

Property Address: 29450 W US HWY 160

Legal: RURAL Sec: 6 Twn: 34 Rng: 5W 34-5W SEC 6 LOTS 8-9; 6-34-5W #20105492

3. Angela K Elkus.

Property Descriptions:

Parcel: 567925100001

Owner Address: 30908 W HWY 160, BAYFIELD, CO, 81122

Property Address: W US HWY 160

Legal: RURAL Sec: 25 Twn: 35 Rng: 6W 35-6W SEC 25 N2NE4 35-25-6W; #20503135 BOUNDARY ADJUSTMENT #20610338

Parcel: 568330200008

Owner Address: 30908 W HWY 160, BAYFIELD, CO, 81122

Property Address: 30908 W US HWY 160

Legal: RURAL Sec: 30 Twn: 35 Rng: 5W 35-5W SEC 30 TRACT IN LOT 4 (SW4SW4); 19-35-5W IN LOT 1-2 (W2NW4); 30-35-5W #99004643 LESS & EXCEPT .96 AC #20503135 #20610338

4. Andrew Clinton Ambrose and Roberta Elizabeth Ambrose.

Property Description:

Parcel: 568332300009

Owner Address: 28945 HWY 160, BAYFIELD, CO, 81122

Property Address: 28945 W US HWY 160

Legal: RURAL Sec: 32 Twn: 35 Rng: 5W TRACT IN NE4SW4, S2SW4 DOES NOT

INCLUDE M/H 990012351457

All persons interested, including any municipality or county which may be able to provide service to the real property, shall appear at such time and place and cause in writing why any petition shall not be granted.

__________

