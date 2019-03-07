Public Notices 03/07/2019

- News
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Ptarmigan Property
Owner’s Association, Inc.,
Plaintiff
v.
JOHN D BAKER, TRUSTEE
JOAN G BAKER, TRUSTEE
DAVID J RIGGS
WESLEY LAWSON, LLC, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2018CV030064
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 11, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
JOHN D BAKER, TRUSTEE
JOAN G BAKER, TRUSTEE
DAVID J RIGGS
WESLEY LAWSON, LLC
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, 10:00 o’clock AM., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Sale Number 2018-13 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: [ MARCH 7, 2019 ]
Last Publication: [ APRIL 4, 2019 ]
Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Said proceeding may result in the loss of property in which you have an interest and may create personal debt against you. You may wish to seek the advice of your own private attorney concerning your rights in relation to this foreclosure proceeding.
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 16, 2019.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Rich Valdez
Exhibit A
Ptarmigan Townhouses – PHASE II Matter Amount
Property Owners: JOHN D BAKER, TRUSTEE & JOAN G BAKER, TRUSTEE
of the JOHN D AND JOAN G BAKER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST
Unit Number: 7214
Building Number: 007B
Unit Week Number: 50
Unpaid Assessments: $11,871.99
Costs: $370.65
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $13,242.64
Property Owners: DAVID J RIGGS
Unit Number: 7214
Building Number: 7
Unit Week Number: 11
Unpaid Assessments: $1,555.08
Costs: $370.65
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,925.73
Property Owners: WESLEY LAWSON, LLC
Unit Number: 7212
Building Number: 6
Unit Week Number: 29
Unpaid Assessments: $3,264.62
Costs: $370.65
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $4,635.27
in that property on which is located four (4) one-story buildings containing two (2) one-level townhouses units per building which are designated, respectively, as Building No. 5, Units 7209 and 7210; Building No. 6, Units 7211 and 7212; Building No. 7, Units 7213 and 7214; and Building No. 8, Units 7215 and 7216 as per plat recorded on June 7, 1988, in Plat Sheet No. 325 under Reception No. 156199, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, and subject to that certain First Supplemental Declaration to Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on June 7, 1988, under Reception No. 156200, Book 219, Page 33-38, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Published March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Elk Run Property
Owner’s Association, Inc.,
Plaintiff
v.
Alexander C. D. Best, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2018CV30062
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 11, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
Vernon L Warren
E Louise Warren
Paul R Vandiveer
Jeanne C Vandiveer
Rodney A Mason
Henry D Myers
Lisa Lambert Myers
Moses Trujillo, Trustee
Ida C Trujillo, Trustee
Jeffrey M Bennefeld
Melanie L Bennefeld
George R Hundt
Theda H Hundt
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock AM., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: [ MARCH 7, 2019 ]
Last Publication: [ APRIL 4, 2019 ]
Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 16, 2019.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Rich Valdez
ELK RUN TOWNHOUSES BLDGS 1-4
MATTER AMOUNT
Property Owners: Vernon L Warren & E Louise Warren
Building Number: 1
Lot (Unit) Number: 7104
UDI Points: 77,000
Unpaid Assessments: $5,217.69
Costs: $550.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $6,768.05
Property Owners: Paul R Vandiveer & Jeanne C Vandiveer
Building Number: 1
Lot (Unit) Number: 7102
UDI Points: 126,000
Unpaid Assessments: $4,370.70
Costs: $550.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $5,921.06
Property Owners: Rodney A Mason
Building Number: 1
Lot (Unit) Number: 7104
UDI Points: 154,000
Unpaid Assessments: $5,217.69
Costs: $550.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $6,768.05
Property Owners: Henry D Myers & Lisa Lambert Myers
Building Number: 4
Lot (Unit) Number: 7115
UDI Points: 105,000
Unpaid Assessments: $5,217.69
Costs: $550.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $6,768.05Property Owners: Moses Trujillo, Trustee & Ida C Trujillo, Trustee
Building Number: 4
Lot (Unit) Number: 7116
UDI Points: 126,000
Unpaid Assessments: $9,263.91
Costs: $550.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $10,814.27
of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Exhibit A
ELK RUN TOWNHOUSES BLDG 5
MATTER AMOUNT
Property Owners: Jeffrey M Bennefeld & Melanie L Bennefeld
Building Number: 5
Lot (Unit) Number: 7117
UDI Points: 105,000
Unpaid Assessments: $1,809.09
Costs: $550.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,359.45Property Owners: George R Hundt & Theda H Hundt
Building Number: 5
Lot (Unit) Number: 7118
UDI Points: 154,000
Unpaid Assessments: $5,217.69
Costs: $550.36
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $6,768.05
of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 323 under Reception No. 0151975, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Second Amendment to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded December 1, 1987, under Reception No. 0151976 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Published March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Mountain Meadows Property
Owner’s Association, Inc.
Plaintiff
v.
Barbara E Call, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2018CV030057
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Interval Ownership for Mountain Meadows, recorded on January 21, 1986 under Reception Number 137132, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 27, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
Barbara E Call
Douglas K Bellis
J.J. Collins
Georgia B Collins
Tim Huett
Dayna Huett
Terry Selby
Margaret E Selby
Donald A Broadie
Arlene Broadie
Lana M Futch
Jerry L Futch
Nettie Ray
Loretta Bradbury
Cedric A Reese
Amy L Reese
Vivian L Bunn
Charlette A Mckelvey
Kimball & Campbell, LLP
Community Health Training Inc.
Leo Group Enterprise LLC
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Interval Ownership for Mountain Meadows, recorded on January 21, 1986 under Reception Number 137132, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock AM., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Sale Number 2018-15 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: [ MARCH 7, 2019 ]
Last Publication: [ APRIL 4, 2019 ]
Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 16, 2019.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Rich Valdez
Exhibit A
As of November 21, 2018
Mountain Meadows – Phase One
Matter Amount
Owner Name(s): Barbara E Call
Points: 135,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) White Unit Week
Unit Numbers: n/a
as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in the above listed Unit Numbers of Mountain Meadows – Phase One as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows – Phase One” filed for record under Reception No. 137131. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Unpaid Assessments: $6,342.37
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,663.11
Mountain Meadows – Phase Two
Matter Amount
Owner Name(s): Douglas K Bellis
Points: 126,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit week
Unit Numbers: 7601 – 7608
Unpaid Assessments: $7,968.55
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $9,289.29
Owner Name(s): J.J. Collins & Georgia B Collins
Points: 141,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Fall Unit Week
Unit Numbers: 7601 – 7608
Unpaid Assessments: $2,153.48
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,474.22
Owner Name(s): Tim Huett & Dayna Huett
Points: 126,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit Week
Unit Numbers: 7601-7608
Unpaid Assessments: $11,246.96
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $12,567.70
Owner Name(s): Terry Selby & Margaret E Selby
Points: 126,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Spring Unit Week
Unit Numbers: 7601-7608
Unpaid Assessments: $11,246.96
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $12,567.70
Owner Name(s): Donald A Broadie & Arlene Broadie
Points: 126,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit Week
Unit Numbers: 7601 – 7608
Unpaid Assessments: $ 8,127.89
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $9,448.63
Owner Name(s): Lana M Futch & Jerry L Futch
Points: 182,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Summer Unit Week
Unit Numbers: 7601 – 7608
Unpaid Assessments: $2,870.38
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $4,191.12
Owner Name(s): Nettie Ray
Points: 126,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit Week
Unit Numbers: 7601-7608
Unpaid Assessments: $10,933.25
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $12,253.99
Owner Name(s): Loretta Bradbury
Points: 182,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Summer Unit Week
Unit Numbers: 7601-7608
Unpaid Assessments: $9,499.53
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $10,820.27
Owner Name(s): Cedric A Reese & Amy L Reese
Points: 126,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit Week
Unit Numbers: 7601-7608
Unpaid Assessments: $1,879.03
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,199.77
Owner Name(s): Loretta Bradbury
Points: 126,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit Week
Unit Numbers: 7601-7608
Unpaid Assessments: $9,499.53
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $10,820.27
Owner Name(s): Vivian L Bunn & Charlette A McKelvey
Points: 182,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Summer Unit Week
Unit Numbers: 7601-7608
Unpaid Assessments: $11,246.96
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $12,567.70
Owner Name(s): Kimball & Campbell, LLP
Points: 182,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Summer Unit Week
Unit Numbers: 7601-7608
Unpaid Assessments: $ 6,342.37
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,663.11
Owner Name(s): Community Health Training Inc.
Points: 126,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: Two (2) Winter Unit Weeks
Unit Numbers: 7601-7608
Unpaid Assessments: $11,246.96
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $12,567.70
Owner Name(s): Community Health Training Inc.
Points: 126,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: Two (2) Winter Unit Weeks
Unit Numbers: 7601-7608
Unpaid Assessments: $9,700.95
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $11,021.69
Owner Name(s): Leo Group Enterprise LLC
Points: 126,000
Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Spring Unit Week
Unit Numbers: 7601-7608
Unpaid Assessments: $ 7,982.39
Costs: $320.74
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $9,303.13
as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in the above listed Unit Numbers Unit Numbers of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Published March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Peregrine Townhouses Property
Owner’s Association, Inc.,
Plaintiff
v.
John Darwin Campbell II Trustee, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2018CV030055
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 11, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
John Darwin Campbell II Trustee
Billie C Vang
Arnold W Vang
Don C Linley
Beverly S Linley
West Coast Capital, LLC
Steven L Phelps
L June Phelps
PUFFIN LLC Puffin LLC
Michael Snowberger
Leslie Snowberger
Eleanore Hieronimi
Richard D Chronister, Jr, Trustee
Vickie A Chronister, Trustee
Mark H Treadwell
Ernestine M Treadwell
Fritz J Urbanek, Jr, Trustee
Donna L Urbanek, Trustee
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Peregrine Townhouses Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Peregrine Townhouses Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s):
See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount Due:
See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, 10:00 o’clock AM., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Sale Number 2018-16 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: [ MARCH 7, 2019 ]
Last Publication: [ APRIL 4, 2019 ]
Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 19, 2019.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Rich Valdez
EXHIBIT A
Peregrine Townhouses Phase I
Matter Amount
Owners: John Darwin Campbell II, Trustee
Building Number: 2 & 3
Lot (Unit) Number: 7803 – 7806
UDI Points: 77,000
Unpaid Assessments: $683.07
Costs: $378.70
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,061.77
Owners: Billie C Vang & Arnold W Vang
Building Number: 2 & 3
Lot (Unit) Number: N/A
UDI Points: 56,000
Unpaid Assessments: $1,122.31
Costs: $378.70
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,501.01
of Peregrine Townhouses Phase I, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173553, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Peregrine Townhouses Phase II
Matter Amount
Owners: Don C Linley & Beverly S Linley
Building Number: 4 & 5
Lot (Unit) Number: N/A
UDI Points: 105,000
of Peregrine Townhouses Phase II, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173554, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Unpaid Assessments: $769.19
Costs: $378.70
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,147.89
Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV
Matter Amount
Owners: West Coast Capital, LLC
Building Number: 18
Lot (Unit) Number: 7835 – 7836
UDI Points: 29,000
of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Unpaid Assessments: $634.42
Costs: $378.70
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,013.12
Peregrine Townhouses Phase V
Matter Amount
Owners: Steven L Phelps & L June Phelps
Building Number: 23
Lot (Unit) Number: 7845 – 7846
UDI Points: 154,000
of Peregrine Townhouses Phase V, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 99006555, subject to Second Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 99006556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Unpaid Assessments: $969.21
Costs: $378.70
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,347.91
Peregrine Townhouses Phase VI
Matter Amount
Owners: Puffin LLC
Building Number: 28
Lot (Unit) Number: 7855 – 7856
UDI Points: 182,000
Unpaid Assessments: $1,051.63
Costs: $378.70
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,430.33
Owners: Michael Snowberger & Leslie Snowberger
Building Number: 31
Lot (Unit) Number: 7861 – 7862
UDI Points: 126,000
Unpaid Assessments: $793.03
Costs: $378.70
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,171.73
Owners: Eleanore Hieronimi
Building Number: 28
Lot (Unit) Number: 7855 – 7856
UDI Points: 252,000
Unpaid Assessments: $2,140.44
Costs: $378.70
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,519.14
of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VI as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 99011974, subject to Second Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership of Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 99006556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII
Matter Amount
Owners: Richard D Chronister, Jr, Trustee & Vickie A Chronister, Trustee
Building Number: 35
Lot (Unit) Number: 7869 – 7870
UDI Points: 77,000
Unpaid Assessments: $758.70
Costs: $378.70
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,137.40
Owners: Mark H Treadwell & Ernestine M Treadwell
Building Number: 42
Lot (Unit) Number: 7883 – 7884
UDI Points: 77,000
Unpaid Assessments: $681.20
Costs: $378.70
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,059.90
of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20005495, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Peregrine Townhouses Phase VIII
Matter Amount
Owners: Fritz J Urbanek, Jr, Trustee & Donna L Urbanek, Trustee
Building Number: 42
Lot (Unit) Number: 7883 – 7884
UDI Points: 63,000
Unpaid Assessments: $648.80
Costs: $378.70
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $2,027.50
of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VIII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20010666, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Published March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Eagle’s Loft Property
Owner’s Association, Inc.,
Plaintiff
v.
Mathew Dunham, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2018CV30046
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 11, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
Darcy Burton
A B Daugherty
Venida Daughtery
B & B Enterprises
Angel Onwardo LLC
Karen Lynn Bewley
Patsy J Hudson
Shonderick Holloway
Eugene D Townsend
Shirley B Townsend
Gary D Schwartz
Janice N Schwartz
Groupwise Inc
Harold Hedges, Trustee
Gloria Hedges, Trustee
Michael L Coplen
Karen Coplen
Elayne N Dowling
Antonio Saldana, Jr.
Mary L Saldana
Leslie Passage LLC
Amelia K Morton
Alex Leon
Jennifer Crawford
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock AM., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Sale Number 2018-19 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: [ MARCH 7, 2019 ]
Last Publication: [ APRIL 4, 2019 ]
Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 16, 2019.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Rich Valdez
Exhibit A
Phase I of Eagle’s Loft Matter Amount
Property Owner: Darcy Burton
Building Number: 7
Lot (Unit) Number: 7007
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 15
Unpaid Assessments: $5,655.72
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,020.49
Property Owner: A B Daugherty & Venida Daughtery
Building Number: 3
Lot (Unit) Number: 3
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 41
Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,233.14
Property Owner: B & B Enterprises
Building Number: 7
Lot (Unit) Number: 7
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 8
in Phase I of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 117699 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and as further described in that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership of Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Unpaid Assessments: $5,324.22
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $6,688.99
Phase II of Eagle’s Loft
Matter Amount
Property Owner: Angel Onwardo LLC
Building Number: 9
Lot (Unit) Number: 9
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 49
Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,233.14
Property Owner: Karen Lynn Bewley & Patsy J Hudson
Building Number: 9
Lot (Unit) Number: 9
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 1
in Phase II of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 119118 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that First Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on October 7, 1983, in Book 203, Page 564, Reception No. 119119, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,259.21
Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft
Matter Amount
Property Owner: Shonderick Holloway
Building Number: 45
Lot (Unit) Number: 45
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 28
Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,554.05
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $6,918.82
Property Owner: Eugene D Townsend & Shirley B Townsend
Building Number: 45
Lot (Unit) Number: 45
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 34
Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,259.21
Property Owner: Shonderick Holloway
Building Number: 43
Lot (Unit) Number: 43
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 35
Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,476.43
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $6,841.20
Property Owner: Gary D Schwartz & Janice N Schwartz
Building Number: 39
Lot (Unit) Number: 39
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 47
Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,854.19
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,218.96
Property Owner: Groupwise Inc
Building Number: 40
Lot (Unit) Number: 40
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 3
Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,259.21
Property Owner: Harold & Gloria Hedges, Trustees of Hedges Living Trust
Building Number: 45
Lot (Unit) Number: 45
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 5
Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,736.14
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,100.91
Property Owner: Michael L Coplen & Karen Coplen
Building Number: 52
Lot (Unit) Number: 52
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 39
Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,854.18
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,218.95
Property Owner: Elayne N Dowling
Building Number: 52
Lot (Unit) Number: 52
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 4
Unpaid Assessments: $ 7,854.19
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,218.96
Property Owner: Antonio Saldana, Jr. & Mary L Saldana
Building Number: 53
Lot (Unit) Number: 53
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 15
Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,868.37
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,233.14
Property Owner: Leslie Passage LLC
Building Number: 46
Lot (Unit) Number: 46
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 49
Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,868.37
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,233.14
Property Owner: Amelia K Morton
Building Number: 54
Lot (Unit) Number: 54
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 35
Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,868.37
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,233.14
Property Owner: Alex Leon & Jennifer Crawford
Building Number: 55
Lot (Unit) Number: 55
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 1
Unpaid Assessments: $ 1,894.44
Costs: $364.77
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,259.21
in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Published March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Eagle’s Loft Property
Owner’s Association, Inc.,
Plaintiff
v.
Gemini Investment Partners Inc, et al
Defendants
Case No.: 2018CV30047
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 11, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s):
Gemini Investment Partners Inc
James Trammell
Deborah Trammell
Craig Arthur Patinsky
Mark McCarthy
Timeshare E Alternative LLC
Dells Vacation Holdings LLC
Gladys I Fielder
Leo E Fielder
D J Haines
Jill S Haines
Tishlinn S Fountain
Angel Onwardo LLC
Amparo Q Durham
Norberto Medina
Vance C Johnston
Maribelle J Spencer
J.W. Hairston
Sybil A Hairston
Bryon David Moseley
Denise Dianne Moseley
David J Swanson
Mary E Swanson
Harold Hedges, Trustee
Gloria Hedges, Trustee
Tamara Marie Turnquest
Crystal Symonette
Judith A Martinez
Clemente Martinez Jr.
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock AM., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Sale Number 2018-18 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: [ MARCH 7, 2019 ]
Last Publication: [ APRIL 4, 2019 ]
Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 16, 2019.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Rich Valdez
Phase III of Eagle’s Loft
Matter Amount
Property Owner: Gemini Investment Partners Inc
Building Number: 38
Lot (Unit) Number: 38
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 16
Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,189.03
Property Owner: James Trammell & Deborah Trammell
Building Number: 38
Lot (Unit) Number: 38
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 28
Unpaid Assessments: $1,813.00
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,133.66
Property Owner: Craig Arthur Patinsky
Building Number: 38
Lot (Unit) Number: 38
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 44
Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,215.10
Property Owner: Mark McCarthy
Building Number: 17
Lot (Unit) Number: 85
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 14
Unpaid Assessments: $5,827.59
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,148.25
Property Owner: Timeshare E Alternative LLC
Building Number: 18
Lot (Unit) Number: 18
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 50
Unpaid Assessments: $1,731.44
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,052.10
Property Owner: Dells Vacation Holdings LLC
Building Number: 28
Lot (Unit) Number: 28
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 19
Unpaid Assessments: $5,854.19
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,174.85
Property Owner: Gladys I Fielder & Leo E Fielder
Building Number: 19
Lot (Unit) Number: 19
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 34
Unpaid Assessments: $5,593.42
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $6,914.08
Property Owner: D J Haines & Jill S Haines
Building Number: 30
Lot (Unit) Number: 30
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 39
Unpaid Assessments: $3,058.56
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $4,379.22
Property Owner: Tishlinn S Fountain
Building Number: 28
Lot (Unit) Number: 28
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 7
Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,215.10
Property Owner: Angel Onwardo LLC
Building Number: 24
Lot (Unit) Number: 24
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 10
Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,189.03
Property Owner: Angel Onwardo LLC
Building Number: 31
Lot (Unit) Number: 31
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 3
Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,189.03
Property Owner: Amparo Q Durham
Building Number: 21
Lot (Unit) Number: 21
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 14
Unpaid Assessments: $5,009.70
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $6,330.36
Property Owner: Norberto Medina & Vance C Johnston
Building Number: 20
Lot (Unit) Number: 20
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 48
Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,189.03
Property Owner: Maribelle J Spencer
Building Number: 25
Lot (Unit) Number: 25
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 20
Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,215.10
Property Owner: J.W. Hairston & Sybil A Hairston
Building Number: 19
Lot (Unit) Number: 19
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 51
Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,189.03
Property Owner: Bryon David Moseley & Denise Dianne Moseley
Building Number: 38
Lot (Unit) Number: 38
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 21
Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,215.10
Property Owner: David J Swanson & Mary E Swanson
Building Number: 18
Lot (Unit) Number: 18
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 20
Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,189.03
Property Owner: Gemini Investment Partners Inc
Building Number: 26
Lot (Unit) Number: 26
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 5
Unpaid Assessments: $5,381.50
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $6,702.16
Property Owner: Harold Hedges & Gloria Hedges, Trustees of Hedges Living Trust
Building Number: 29
Lot (Unit) Number: 29
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 6
Unpaid Assessments: $5,736.14
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,056.80
Property Owner: Tamara Marie Turnquest & Crystal Symonette
Building Number: 18
Lot (Unit) Number: 18
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 38
Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $3,215.10
Property Owner: Judith A Martinez & Clemente Martinez Jr.
Building Number: 36
Lot (Unit) Number: 36
Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 49
Unpaid Assessments: $5,854.19
Costs: $320.66
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $7,174.85
in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Published March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado
Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Tel. 970.264.2400
Ptarmigan Property
Owner’s Association, Inc.,
Plaintiff
v.
The Ravensmouth Trust
dated April 2, 2014
Defendants
Case No.: 2018CV030068
COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM
This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 30, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:
See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof
Owner(s): The Ravensmouth Trust dated April 2, 2014
Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.
Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.
Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”
Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”
Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act
THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.
The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST
THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, 10:00 o’clock AM., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication: [ MARCH 7, 2019 ]
Last Publication: [ APRIL 4, 2019 ]
Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.
THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:
Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901
Said proceeding may result in the loss of property in which you have an interest and mat create personal debt against you. You may wish to seek the advice of your own private attorney concerning your rights in relation to this foreclosure proceeding.
INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.
THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 16, 2019.
Rich Valdez, Sheriff,
Archuleta County, Colorado
By: /s/ Rich Valdez
Exhibit A
Ptarmigan Townhouses – PHASE IV Matter Amount
Property Owners: The Ravensmouth Trust dated April 2, 2014
Unit Number: 7225
Building Number: 13
Unit Week Number: 8
Unpaid Assessments: $4,885.11
Costs: $710.76
Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00
Total: $6,595.87
in that property on which is located three(3)one-story buildings containing two(2)one-level townhouse units per building which are designated, respectively, as Building No. 12, Units 7223 and 7224; Building No. 13, Units 7225 and 7226; and Building No. 14, Units 7227 and 7228 as per plat recorded on November 3, 1988, in Plat Map No. 327 under Reception No. 159241, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, and further subject to that certain Third Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on November 2, 1988, under Reception No. 159242, in Record Book 233, Page 171 and rerecorded on November 21, 1988, under Reception No. 0159517 in Record Book 234, Page 283, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.
Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.
Published March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
The Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), Division of Housing (DOH) in conjunction with Southwest Center for Independence (SWCI) will open its Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist for one day, on Thursday, April 4th, 2019. The waiting list is only open to applicants who meet DOH’s disability preference and can verify disability as defined by the U.S.. Department of Housing and Urban Development. To request an application, please call SWCI at (970) 259-1672 or come to the SWCI office on April 4 th to get one in person. Completed applications can be submitted in two different ways. Applications will be accepted in person from 8:30-4:30 on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at SWCI, 3473 Main Ave #23, Durango, CO. Completed applications can also be mailed and postmarked on April 4th, 2019. Only applications postmarked or received in the office on April 4th, 2019 will be accepted. The time you
submit your application is not important.
Published March 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “Major Design Review” for the development of two 4900 square foot RV Storage and Shop buildings proposed to be located at 103 Goldmine Drive. The Design Review Board will consider the “Major Design Review” application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 5:30pm in Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.
Published March 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a “Conditional Use Permit” for the development of the 23,000 square foot Archuleta County Detention Facility proposed at 125 Harman Park Drive.
The Town Planning Commission will consider the “Conditional Use Permit” (CUP 2019-01) application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 5:30 pm in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.
For more information or anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.
Published March 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
DAWN HAYNES
1020 HURT DRIVE
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147
DAWN HAYNES
1145 SOUTH CAMINO DEL RIO, STE 104 PMB 305
DURANGO, CO 81301
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2013, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
LEROY B ORTIZ
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
Lot 284, AMENDED ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO.6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED JANUARY 31, 1974, AS RECEPTION NO. 79307, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY COLORADO.
Account Number: R015659
Schedule Number: 589316208060
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2013-02662
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LEROY B ORTIZ
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2012
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DAWN HAYNES for said year 2012.
That said LEROY B ORTIZ on the 6th day of February 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LEROY B ORTIZ
On the 17th day of July 2019, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 6th day of February 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published March 7, 14 and 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION
FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
ERIN TRACHT
1804 PRINCETON AVE
BRANDENTON, FL 34207-5240
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to
NANCY LU- WALLS
the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:
LOT 240 IN LAKE HATCHER PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD NOVEMBER 5, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 78738
Account Number: R001745
Schedule Number: 558336203058
Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2015-03392
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to NANCY LU- WALLS
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014
That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of ERIN TRACHT for said year 2014.
That said NANCY LU- WALLS on the 28th day of January 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to NANCY LU- WALLS
On the 10th day of July 2019, unless the same has been redeemed.
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.
Witness my hand this 6th day of February 2019
/s/ Elsa P White
Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado
Published March 7, 14 and 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
