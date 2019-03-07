Public Notices 03/07/2019

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

JOHN D BAKER, TRUSTEE

JOAN G BAKER, TRUSTEE

DAVID J RIGGS

WESLEY LAWSON, LLC, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV030064

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 11, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

JOHN D BAKER, TRUSTEE

JOAN G BAKER, TRUSTEE

DAVID J RIGGS

WESLEY LAWSON, LLC

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, 10:00 o’clock AM., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Sale Number 2018-13 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ MARCH 7, 2019 ]

Last Publication: [ APRIL 4, 2019 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Said proceeding may result in the loss of property in which you have an interest and may create personal debt against you. You may wish to seek the advice of your own private attorney concerning your rights in relation to this foreclosure proceeding.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 16, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

Ptarmigan Townhouses – PHASE II Matter Amount

Property Owners: JOHN D BAKER, TRUSTEE & JOAN G BAKER, TRUSTEE

of the JOHN D AND JOAN G BAKER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST

Unit Number: 7214

Building Number: 007B

Unit Week Number: 50

Unpaid Assessments: $11,871.99

Costs: $370.65

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $13,242.64

Property Owners: DAVID J RIGGS

Unit Number: 7214

Building Number: 7

Unit Week Number: 11

Unpaid Assessments: $1,555.08

Costs: $370.65

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,925.73

Property Owners: WESLEY LAWSON, LLC

Unit Number: 7212

Building Number: 6

Unit Week Number: 29

Unpaid Assessments: $3,264.62

Costs: $370.65

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $4,635.27

in that property on which is located four (4) one-story buildings containing two (2) one-level townhouses units per building which are designated, respectively, as Building No. 5, Units 7209 and 7210; Building No. 6, Units 7211 and 7212; Building No. 7, Units 7213 and 7214; and Building No. 8, Units 7215 and 7216 as per plat recorded on June 7, 1988, in Plat Sheet No. 325 under Reception No. 156199, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, and subject to that certain First Supplemental Declaration to Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on June 7, 1988, under Reception No. 156200, Book 219, Page 33-38, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Elk Run Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Alexander C. D. Best, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV30062

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 11, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Vernon L Warren

E Louise Warren

Paul R Vandiveer

Jeanne C Vandiveer

Rodney A Mason

Henry D Myers

Lisa Lambert Myers

Moses Trujillo, Trustee

Ida C Trujillo, Trustee

Jeffrey M Bennefeld

Melanie L Bennefeld

George R Hundt

Theda H Hundt

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock AM., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ MARCH 7, 2019 ]

Last Publication: [ APRIL 4, 2019 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 16, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

ELK RUN TOWNHOUSES BLDGS 1-4

MATTER AMOUNT

Property Owners: Vernon L Warren & E Louise Warren

Building Number: 1

Lot (Unit) Number: 7104

UDI Points: 77,000

Unpaid Assessments: $5,217.69

Costs: $550.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,768.05

Property Owners: Paul R Vandiveer & Jeanne C Vandiveer

Building Number: 1

Lot (Unit) Number: 7102

UDI Points: 126,000

Unpaid Assessments: $4,370.70

Costs: $550.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $5,921.06

Property Owners: Rodney A Mason

Building Number: 1

Lot (Unit) Number: 7104

UDI Points: 154,000

Unpaid Assessments: $5,217.69

Costs: $550.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,768.05

Property Owners: Henry D Myers & Lisa Lambert Myers

Building Number: 4

Lot (Unit) Number: 7115

UDI Points: 105,000

Unpaid Assessments: $5,217.69

Costs: $550.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,768.05Property Owners: Moses Trujillo, Trustee & Ida C Trujillo, Trustee

Building Number: 4

Lot (Unit) Number: 7116

UDI Points: 126,000

Unpaid Assessments: $9,263.91

Costs: $550.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $10,814.27

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 317 under Reception No. 140480, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Exhibit A

ELK RUN TOWNHOUSES BLDG 5

MATTER AMOUNT

Property Owners: Jeffrey M Bennefeld & Melanie L Bennefeld

Building Number: 5

Lot (Unit) Number: 7117

UDI Points: 105,000

Unpaid Assessments: $1,809.09

Costs: $550.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,359.45Property Owners: George R Hundt & Theda H Hundt

Building Number: 5

Lot (Unit) Number: 7118

UDI Points: 154,000

Unpaid Assessments: $5,217.69

Costs: $550.36

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,768.05

of Elk Run Townhouses as recorded in Plat File No. 323 under Reception No. 0151975, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and subject to that Second Amendment to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded December 1, 1987, under Reception No. 0151976 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Mountain Meadows Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Barbara E Call, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV030057

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Interval Ownership for Mountain Meadows, recorded on January 21, 1986 under Reception Number 137132, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 27, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Barbara E Call

Douglas K Bellis

J.J. Collins

Georgia B Collins

Tim Huett

Dayna Huett

Terry Selby

Margaret E Selby

Donald A Broadie

Arlene Broadie

Lana M Futch

Jerry L Futch

Nettie Ray

Loretta Bradbury

Cedric A Reese

Amy L Reese

Vivian L Bunn

Charlette A Mckelvey

Kimball & Campbell, LLP

Community Health Training Inc.

Leo Group Enterprise LLC

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Interval Ownership for Mountain Meadows, recorded on January 21, 1986 under Reception Number 137132, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Mountain Meadows Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock AM., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Sale Number 2018-15 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ MARCH 7, 2019 ]

Last Publication: [ APRIL 4, 2019 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 16, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

As of November 21, 2018

Mountain Meadows – Phase One

Matter Amount

Owner Name(s): Barbara E Call

Points: 135,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) White Unit Week

Unit Numbers: n/a

as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in the above listed Unit Numbers of Mountain Meadows – Phase One as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows – Phase One” filed for record under Reception No. 137131. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $6,342.37

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,663.11

Mountain Meadows – Phase Two

Matter Amount

Owner Name(s): Douglas K Bellis

Points: 126,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit week

Unit Numbers: 7601 – 7608

Unpaid Assessments: $7,968.55

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $9,289.29

Owner Name(s): J.J. Collins & Georgia B Collins

Points: 141,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Fall Unit Week

Unit Numbers: 7601 – 7608

Unpaid Assessments: $2,153.48

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,474.22

Owner Name(s): Tim Huett & Dayna Huett

Points: 126,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit Week

Unit Numbers: 7601-7608

Unpaid Assessments: $11,246.96

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $12,567.70

Owner Name(s): Terry Selby & Margaret E Selby

Points: 126,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Spring Unit Week

Unit Numbers: 7601-7608

Unpaid Assessments: $11,246.96

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $12,567.70

Owner Name(s): Donald A Broadie & Arlene Broadie

Points: 126,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit Week

Unit Numbers: 7601 – 7608

Unpaid Assessments: $ 8,127.89

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $9,448.63

Owner Name(s): Lana M Futch & Jerry L Futch

Points: 182,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Summer Unit Week

Unit Numbers: 7601 – 7608

Unpaid Assessments: $2,870.38

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $4,191.12

Owner Name(s): Nettie Ray

Points: 126,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit Week

Unit Numbers: 7601-7608

Unpaid Assessments: $10,933.25

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $12,253.99

Owner Name(s): Loretta Bradbury

Points: 182,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Summer Unit Week

Unit Numbers: 7601-7608

Unpaid Assessments: $9,499.53

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $10,820.27

Owner Name(s): Cedric A Reese & Amy L Reese

Points: 126,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit Week

Unit Numbers: 7601-7608

Unpaid Assessments: $1,879.03

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,199.77

Owner Name(s): Loretta Bradbury

Points: 126,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Winter Unit Week

Unit Numbers: 7601-7608

Unpaid Assessments: $9,499.53

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $10,820.27

Owner Name(s): Vivian L Bunn & Charlette A McKelvey

Points: 182,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Summer Unit Week

Unit Numbers: 7601-7608

Unpaid Assessments: $11,246.96

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $12,567.70

Owner Name(s): Kimball & Campbell, LLP

Points: 182,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Summer Unit Week

Unit Numbers: 7601-7608

Unpaid Assessments: $ 6,342.37

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,663.11

Owner Name(s): Community Health Training Inc.

Points: 126,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: Two (2) Winter Unit Weeks

Unit Numbers: 7601-7608

Unpaid Assessments: $11,246.96

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $12,567.70

Owner Name(s): Community Health Training Inc.

Points: 126,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: Two (2) Winter Unit Weeks

Unit Numbers: 7601-7608

Unpaid Assessments: $9,700.95

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $11,021.69

Owner Name(s): Leo Group Enterprise LLC

Points: 126,000

Lot (Unit) Weeks: One (1) Spring Unit Week

Unit Numbers: 7601-7608

Unpaid Assessments: $ 7,982.39

Costs: $320.74

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $9,303.13

as said Week is numbered and defined in the Declaration of Interval ownership for Mountain Meadows recorded under Reception No. 137132, and amendments and supplements thereto, and as identified in the above listed Unit Numbers Unit Numbers of Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two as described and delineated on the Plat captioned “Mountain Meadows Townhomes – Phase Two” filed for record under Reception No. 20209311. Together with a right of ingress and egress over the existing road to Lakeside Drive.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Mountain Meadows Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Peregrine Townhouses Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

John Darwin Campbell II Trustee, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV030055

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered December 11, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

John Darwin Campbell II Trustee

Billie C Vang

Arnold W Vang

Don C Linley

Beverly S Linley

West Coast Capital, LLC

Steven L Phelps

L June Phelps

PUFFIN LLC Puffin LLC

Michael Snowberger

Leslie Snowberger

Eleanore Hieronimi

Richard D Chronister, Jr, Trustee

Vickie A Chronister, Trustee

Mark H Treadwell

Ernestine M Treadwell

Fritz J Urbanek, Jr, Trustee

Donna L Urbanek, Trustee

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses, recorded on August 2, 1990, at Book 303, Page 104, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Peregrine Townhouses Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Peregrine Townhouses Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s):

See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount Due:

See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, 10:00 o’clock AM., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Sale Number 2018-16 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ MARCH 7, 2019 ]

Last Publication: [ APRIL 4, 2019 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 19, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

EXHIBIT A

Peregrine Townhouses Phase I

Matter Amount

Owners: John Darwin Campbell II, Trustee

Building Number: 2 & 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 7803 – 7806

UDI Points: 77,000

Unpaid Assessments: $683.07

Costs: $378.70

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,061.77

Owners: Billie C Vang & Arnold W Vang

Building Number: 2 & 3

Lot (Unit) Number: N/A

UDI Points: 56,000

Unpaid Assessments: $1,122.31

Costs: $378.70

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,501.01

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase I, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173553, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Peregrine Townhouses Phase II

Matter Amount

Owners: Don C Linley & Beverly S Linley

Building Number: 4 & 5

Lot (Unit) Number: N/A

UDI Points: 105,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase II, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173554, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $769.19

Costs: $378.70

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,147.89

Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV

Matter Amount

Owners: West Coast Capital, LLC

Building Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Number: 7835 – 7836

UDI Points: 29,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $634.42

Costs: $378.70

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,013.12

Peregrine Townhouses Phase V

Matter Amount

Owners: Steven L Phelps & L June Phelps

Building Number: 23

Lot (Unit) Number: 7845 – 7846

UDI Points: 154,000

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase V, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 99006555, subject to Second Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 99006556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $969.21

Costs: $378.70

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,347.91

Peregrine Townhouses Phase VI

Matter Amount

Owners: Puffin LLC

Building Number: 28

Lot (Unit) Number: 7855 – 7856

UDI Points: 182,000

Unpaid Assessments: $1,051.63

Costs: $378.70

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,430.33

Owners: Michael Snowberger & Leslie Snowberger

Building Number: 31

Lot (Unit) Number: 7861 – 7862

UDI Points: 126,000

Unpaid Assessments: $793.03

Costs: $378.70

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,171.73

Owners: Eleanore Hieronimi

Building Number: 28

Lot (Unit) Number: 7855 – 7856

UDI Points: 252,000

Unpaid Assessments: $2,140.44

Costs: $378.70

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,519.14

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VI as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 99011974, subject to Second Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership of Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 99006556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII

Matter Amount

Owners: Richard D Chronister, Jr, Trustee & Vickie A Chronister, Trustee

Building Number: 35

Lot (Unit) Number: 7869 – 7870

UDI Points: 77,000

Unpaid Assessments: $758.70

Costs: $378.70

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,137.40

Owners: Mark H Treadwell & Ernestine M Treadwell

Building Number: 42

Lot (Unit) Number: 7883 – 7884

UDI Points: 77,000

Unpaid Assessments: $681.20

Costs: $378.70

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,059.90

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20005495, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Peregrine Townhouses Phase VIII

Matter Amount

Owners: Fritz J Urbanek, Jr, Trustee & Donna L Urbanek, Trustee

Building Number: 42

Lot (Unit) Number: 7883 – 7884

UDI Points: 63,000

Unpaid Assessments: $648.80

Costs: $378.70

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $2,027.50

of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VIII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20010666, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Peregrine Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Mathew Dunham, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV30046

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 11, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Darcy Burton

A B Daugherty

Venida Daughtery

B & B Enterprises

Angel Onwardo LLC

Karen Lynn Bewley

Patsy J Hudson

Shonderick Holloway

Eugene D Townsend

Shirley B Townsend

Gary D Schwartz

Janice N Schwartz

Groupwise Inc

Harold Hedges, Trustee

Gloria Hedges, Trustee

Michael L Coplen

Karen Coplen

Elayne N Dowling

Antonio Saldana, Jr.

Mary L Saldana

Leslie Passage LLC

Amelia K Morton

Alex Leon

Jennifer Crawford

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock AM., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Sale Number 2018-19 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ MARCH 7, 2019 ]

Last Publication: [ APRIL 4, 2019 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 16, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

Phase I of Eagle’s Loft Matter Amount

Property Owner: Darcy Burton

Building Number: 7

Lot (Unit) Number: 7007

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 15

Unpaid Assessments: $5,655.72

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,020.49

Property Owner: A B Daugherty & Venida Daughtery

Building Number: 3

Lot (Unit) Number: 3

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 41

Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,233.14

Property Owner: B & B Enterprises

Building Number: 7

Lot (Unit) Number: 7

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 8

in Phase I of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 117699 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and as further described in that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership of Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $5,324.22

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,688.99

Phase II of Eagle’s Loft

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Angel Onwardo LLC

Building Number: 9

Lot (Unit) Number: 9

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 49

Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,233.14

Property Owner: Karen Lynn Bewley & Patsy J Hudson

Building Number: 9

Lot (Unit) Number: 9

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 1

in Phase II of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 119118 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that First Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on October 7, 1983, in Book 203, Page 564, Reception No. 119119, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,259.21

Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Shonderick Holloway

Building Number: 45

Lot (Unit) Number: 45

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 28

Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,554.05

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,918.82

Property Owner: Eugene D Townsend & Shirley B Townsend

Building Number: 45

Lot (Unit) Number: 45

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 34

Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,259.21

Property Owner: Shonderick Holloway

Building Number: 43

Lot (Unit) Number: 43

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 35

Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,476.43

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,841.20

Property Owner: Gary D Schwartz & Janice N Schwartz

Building Number: 39

Lot (Unit) Number: 39

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 47

Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,854.19

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,218.96

Property Owner: Groupwise Inc

Building Number: 40

Lot (Unit) Number: 40

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 3

Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,259.21

Property Owner: Harold & Gloria Hedges, Trustees of Hedges Living Trust

Building Number: 45

Lot (Unit) Number: 45

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 5

Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,736.14

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,100.91

Property Owner: Michael L Coplen & Karen Coplen

Building Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 39

Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,854.18

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,218.95

Property Owner: Elayne N Dowling

Building Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Number: 52

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 4

Unpaid Assessments: $ 7,854.19

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,218.96

Property Owner: Antonio Saldana, Jr. & Mary L Saldana

Building Number: 53

Lot (Unit) Number: 53

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 15

Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,868.37

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,233.14

Property Owner: Leslie Passage LLC

Building Number: 46

Lot (Unit) Number: 46

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 49

Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,868.37

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,233.14

Property Owner: Amelia K Morton

Building Number: 54

Lot (Unit) Number: 54

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 35

Unpaid Assessments: $ 5,868.37

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,233.14

Property Owner: Alex Leon & Jennifer Crawford

Building Number: 55

Lot (Unit) Number: 55

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 1

Unpaid Assessments: $ 1,894.44

Costs: $364.77

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,259.21

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

Gemini Investment Partners Inc, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV30047

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 11, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Gemini Investment Partners Inc

James Trammell

Deborah Trammell

Craig Arthur Patinsky

Mark McCarthy

Timeshare E Alternative LLC

Dells Vacation Holdings LLC

Gladys I Fielder

Leo E Fielder

D J Haines

Jill S Haines

Tishlinn S Fountain

Angel Onwardo LLC

Amparo Q Durham

Norberto Medina

Vance C Johnston

Maribelle J Spencer

J.W. Hairston

Sybil A Hairston

Bryon David Moseley

Denise Dianne Moseley

David J Swanson

Mary E Swanson

Harold Hedges, Trustee

Gloria Hedges, Trustee

Tamara Marie Turnquest

Crystal Symonette

Judith A Martinez

Clemente Martinez Jr.

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock AM., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, Sale Number 2018-18 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ MARCH 7, 2019 ]

Last Publication: [ APRIL 4, 2019 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 16, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Phase III of Eagle’s Loft

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Gemini Investment Partners Inc

Building Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 16

Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,189.03

Property Owner: James Trammell & Deborah Trammell

Building Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 28

Unpaid Assessments: $1,813.00

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,133.66

Property Owner: Craig Arthur Patinsky

Building Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 44

Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,215.10

Property Owner: Mark McCarthy

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 85

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 14

Unpaid Assessments: $5,827.59

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,148.25

Property Owner: Timeshare E Alternative LLC

Building Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 50

Unpaid Assessments: $1,731.44

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,052.10

Property Owner: Dells Vacation Holdings LLC

Building Number: 28

Lot (Unit) Number: 28

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 19

Unpaid Assessments: $5,854.19

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,174.85

Property Owner: Gladys I Fielder & Leo E Fielder

Building Number: 19

Lot (Unit) Number: 19

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 34

Unpaid Assessments: $5,593.42

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,914.08

Property Owner: D J Haines & Jill S Haines

Building Number: 30

Lot (Unit) Number: 30

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 39

Unpaid Assessments: $3,058.56

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $4,379.22

Property Owner: Tishlinn S Fountain

Building Number: 28

Lot (Unit) Number: 28

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 7

Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,215.10

Property Owner: Angel Onwardo LLC

Building Number: 24

Lot (Unit) Number: 24

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 10

Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,189.03

Property Owner: Angel Onwardo LLC

Building Number: 31

Lot (Unit) Number: 31

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 3

Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,189.03

Property Owner: Amparo Q Durham

Building Number: 21

Lot (Unit) Number: 21

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 14

Unpaid Assessments: $5,009.70

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,330.36

Property Owner: Norberto Medina & Vance C Johnston

Building Number: 20

Lot (Unit) Number: 20

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 48

Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,189.03

Property Owner: Maribelle J Spencer

Building Number: 25

Lot (Unit) Number: 25

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 20

Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,215.10

Property Owner: J.W. Hairston & Sybil A Hairston

Building Number: 19

Lot (Unit) Number: 19

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 51

Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,189.03

Property Owner: Bryon David Moseley & Denise Dianne Moseley

Building Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Number: 38

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 21

Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,215.10

Property Owner: David J Swanson & Mary E Swanson

Building Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 20

Unpaid Assessments: $5,868.37

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,189.03

Property Owner: Gemini Investment Partners Inc

Building Number: 26

Lot (Unit) Number: 26

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 5

Unpaid Assessments: $5,381.50

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,702.16

Property Owner: Harold Hedges & Gloria Hedges, Trustees of Hedges Living Trust

Building Number: 29

Lot (Unit) Number: 29

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 6

Unpaid Assessments: $5,736.14

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,056.80

Property Owner: Tamara Marie Turnquest & Crystal Symonette

Building Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Number: 18

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 38

Unpaid Assessments: $1,894.44

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,215.10

Property Owner: Judith A Martinez & Clemente Martinez Jr.

Building Number: 36

Lot (Unit) Number: 36

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 49

Unpaid Assessments: $5,854.19

Costs: $320.66

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,174.85

in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Ptarmigan Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

The Ravensmouth Trust

dated April 2, 2014

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV030068

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 30, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s): The Ravensmouth Trust dated April 2, 2014

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses, recorded on February 18, 1988, Reception No 0153260, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, 10:00 o’clock AM., on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ MARCH 7, 2019 ]

Last Publication: [ APRIL 4, 2019 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Said proceeding may result in the loss of property in which you have an interest and mat create personal debt against you. You may wish to seek the advice of your own private attorney concerning your rights in relation to this foreclosure proceeding.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed January 16, 2019.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

Ptarmigan Townhouses – PHASE IV Matter Amount

Property Owners: The Ravensmouth Trust dated April 2, 2014

Unit Number: 7225

Building Number: 13

Unit Week Number: 8

Unpaid Assessments: $4,885.11

Costs: $710.76

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,595.87

in that property on which is located three(3)one-story buildings containing two(2)one-level townhouse units per building which are designated, respectively, as Building No. 12, Units 7223 and 7224; Building No. 13, Units 7225 and 7226; and Building No. 14, Units 7227 and 7228 as per plat recorded on November 3, 1988, in Plat Map No. 327 under Reception No. 159241, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, and further subject to that certain Third Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on November 2, 1988, under Reception No. 159242, in Record Book 233, Page 171 and rerecorded on November 21, 1988, under Reception No. 0159517 in Record Book 234, Page 283, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit in Ptarmigan Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published March 7, 14, 21, 28 and April 4, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Department of Local Affairs (DOLA), Division of Housing (DOH) in conjunction with Southwest Center for Independence (SWCI) will open its Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist for one day, on Thursday, April 4th, 2019. The waiting list is only open to applicants who meet DOH’s disability preference and can verify disability as defined by the U.S.. Department of Housing and Urban Development. To request an application, please call SWCI at (970) 259-1672 or come to the SWCI office on April 4 th to get one in person. Completed applications can be submitted in two different ways. Applications will be accepted in person from 8:30-4:30 on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at SWCI, 3473 Main Ave #23, Durango, CO. Completed applications can also be mailed and postmarked on April 4th, 2019. Only applications postmarked or received in the office on April 4th, 2019 will be accepted. The time you

submit your application is not important.

Published March 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “Major Design Review” for the development of two 4900 square foot RV Storage and Shop buildings proposed to be located at 103 Goldmine Drive. The Design Review Board will consider the “Major Design Review” application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 5:30pm in Town Hall, located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

Published March 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a “Conditional Use Permit” for the development of the 23,000 square foot Archuleta County Detention Facility proposed at 125 Harman Park Drive.

The Town Planning Commission will consider the “Conditional Use Permit” (CUP 2019-01) application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 5:30 pm in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

For more information or anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

Published March 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DAWN HAYNES

1020 HURT DRIVE

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

DAWN HAYNES

1145 SOUTH CAMINO DEL RIO, STE 104 PMB 305

DURANGO, CO 81301

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2013, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LEROY B ORTIZ

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Lot 284, AMENDED ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO.6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED JANUARY 31, 1974, AS RECEPTION NO. 79307, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY COLORADO.

Account Number: R015659

Schedule Number: 589316208060

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2013-02662

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LEROY B ORTIZ

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2012

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DAWN HAYNES for said year 2012.

That said LEROY B ORTIZ on the 6th day of February 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LEROY B ORTIZ

On the 17th day of July 2019, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 6th day of February 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published March 7, 14 and 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

ERIN TRACHT

1804 PRINCETON AVE

BRANDENTON, FL 34207-5240

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

NANCY LU- WALLS

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 240 IN LAKE HATCHER PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD NOVEMBER 5, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 78738

Account Number: R001745

Schedule Number: 558336203058

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2015-03392

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to NANCY LU- WALLS

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of ERIN TRACHT for said year 2014.

That said NANCY LU- WALLS on the 28th day of January 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to NANCY LU- WALLS

On the 10th day of July 2019, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 6th day of February 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published March 7, 14 and 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Follow these topics: Public Notices