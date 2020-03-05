Public Notices 03/05/2020

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Jacquelyn M. Schick a.k.a. Jackie Schick, Deceased

Case No. 2020 PR 30005

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before July 6, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published March 5, 12 and 19, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of David Lee Snyder, Deceased

Case No. 2019PR10

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before July 2, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Sharman Alto/Personal Representative

P.O. Box 1766

Arboles, CO 81121

Published March 5, 12 and 19, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a “Major Subdivision Sketch Plan” from River Rock Estates, LLC, proposing a subdivision development of 10 single-family residential lots proposed on County Road 119 (Light Plant Road), Archuleta County Parcel # 569924400003.

The Town Planning Commission will consider the Major Subdivision Sketch Plan (MSSP 2020-01) application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 5:30 pm in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

If approved by the Planning Commission, the applicant will then submit a Major Subdivision Preliminary Plan for the subdivision to be considered subsequently.

For more information or anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing and prior to the meeting in writing.

Published March 5, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Follow these topics: Public Notices