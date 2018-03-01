Public Notices 03/01/2018

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING ON MARCH 14th

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to CRS 30-28-116 that Archuleta County Development Services is proposing amendments to the Archuleta County Land Use Regulations, as requested by the Board of County Commissioners. The proposed changes create Section 5.5 Accommodations and Lodging Standards for short-term rentals, allows Vacation Rentals of Residential Dwellings in all zoning districts, and creates an Application process and Performance Standards. The specific proposed text is available for review at the Archuleta County Planning Department or online at www.archuletacounty.org.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to the Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507 (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on March 14, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

The Board of County Commissioners are soliciting the participation of persons interested in serving on a facilities review and advocacy committee. The initial charge of the group will be to familiarize themselves with the current Sheriff/Detention plans, funding program, and ballot language to promote, market and endorse the development of the project. Additionally the group will be asked to offer an opinion on the present plan as it relates to their view of its success at the ballot. Upon delivery of their findings, this group will ultimately become the primary advocacy group supporting, on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, a ballot question for new facilities to be put before the voters in 2018.

Please submit letter of interest electronically to fgoheen@archuletacounty.org or in person at 398 Lewis St.

