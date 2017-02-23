Public Notices 02/23/2017

Notice to Bidders – Requests for Proposals:

The Archuleta School District #50 JT is accepting proposals for Banking and Depository Services.

Proposals will be accepted until 3:00 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2017, at the Archuleta School District #50 JT Administration Building, P.O. Box 1498, 309 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

Copies of this RFP and the specifications for the required services can be found on the District’s website: www.mypagosaschools.com in the “District” section. Alternatively, specifications can be obtained at the School District Administration Office, Monday – Friday from 8:00-4:00 or by sending an email to mhodgson@pagosa.k12.co.us.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Estate of Clarissa Rizal aka Clarissa L. Hudson, Deceased Case No. 2017 PR 30002 All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before June 23, 2017, or the claims may be forever barred. Daniel L. Fiedler P.O. Box 5633 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 Published February 23, March 2 and 9, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________

