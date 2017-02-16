Public Notices 02/16/2017

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS
CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PROMULGATION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF FIELD RULES TO GOVERN OPERATIONS FOR THE FRUITLAND COAL FORMATION, TIFFANY UNIT, ARCHULETA AND LA PLATA COUNTIES, COLORADO
CAUSE NO. 112
DOCKET NO. 170300058
TYPE: ADDITIONAL WELLS
NOTICE OF HEARING
TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
APPLICATION LANDS
Township 33 North, Range 6 West, N.M.P.M
Section 17: All
Section 18: All
Section 19: All
Section 20: All
Section 21: All
Section 27: W½
Section 28: All
Section 29: All
Section 30: All
Section 31: All
Section 32: All
Section 33: All
Section 34: All
Township 33 North, Range 7 West, N.M.P.M.
Section 12: S½
Section 13: All
Section 14: E½
Section 24: All
APPLICATION
On December 9, 2016, BP America Production Company (“BP” or “Applicant”) filed a verified application pursuant to §34-60-118 C.R.S. for an order to:
1) Approve up to 3 additional horizontal wells in the Tiffany Unit, for the production of oil, gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Fruitland Coal Formation;
2) Require the productive interval of each wellbore no closer than 150 feet from the productive interval of any other wellbore producing from the Fruitland Coal Formation, and no closer than 660 feet from the boundaries of the Tiffany Unit, with no internal section line setbacks;
3) Applicant states that the proposed wells shall be located on no more than one additional wellpad in the unit, without exception by the Director.
4) Pursuant to C.R.S. § 34-60-118(6), Applicant submitted that the relief requested in the Application affects only the rights and interest of the owners and that Applicant shall not change the percentage for the allocation of oil and gas nor the percentage for the allocation of costs as established by Order No. 112-122 as amended by Order Nos. 112-249 and 112-261.
APPLICABLE RULES AND ORDERS
(available online at: http://cogcc.state.co.us, under “Regulation,”
then select “Orders” or “Rules”)
• On June 17, 1988, Order No. 112-60 established approximate 320-acre drilling and spacing units, for the production of gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Fruitland coal seams, underlying certain lands, including the Application Lands, in the Ignacio-Blanco Field with the units to consist of a governmental half section and the permitted well to be located no closer than 990 feet from the boundaries of the quarter section.
• On January 18, 1996, Order No. 112-122 established the Tiffany Unit and approved a certain Unit Agreement and Unit Operating Agreement for the Ignacio-Blanco Field, providing for unit operations and development of the reservoir consisting of the Fruitland Coal Formation underlying certain lands in La Plata and Archuleta Counties, Colorado.
• On March 2, 2015, Order No. 112-249 amended the Tiffany Unit to provide for primary recovery operations and allowed up to an additional four wells in the Tiffany Unit with the productive interval of each wellbore to be no closer than 150 feet from the productive interval of any other wellbore producing from the Fruitland Coal Formation, and no closer than 660 feet from the boundaries of the Tiffany Unit with no internal section line setbacks, for the production of oil, gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Fruitland Coal Formation.
• On January 27, 2016, Order No. 112-261 allowed up to an additional 18 wells in the Tiffany Unit, with the productive interval of each wellbore to be located no closer than 150 feet from the productive interval of any other wellbore producing from the Fruitland Coal Formation and no closer than 660 feet from the boundaries of the Tiffany Unit with no internal section line setbacks, for the production of oil, gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Fruitland Coal Formation.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to §§ 34-60-101 to -130, C.R.S. and the Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure, 2 CCR 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled this matter for hearing on:
Date: March 20-21, 2017
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Place: The Larimer County Conference Center at The Ranch
First National Bank Building
5280 Arena Circle
Loveland, CO 80538
Additional information about the hearing on this Application will be in the Commission’s Agenda, which is posted on the Commission website approximately 3 days before the hearing.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if any party requires special accommodations as a result of a disability for this hearing, please contact Margaret Humecki at (303) 894-2100 ext. 5139, prior to the hearing and arrangements will be made.
At hearing, the Commission will consider the Application and enter an order pursuant to its authority under the statute. Any interested party desiring to protest or intervene should file with the Commission a written protest or intervention in accordance with Rule 509., no later than March 6, 2017. Such interested party shall, at the same time, serve a copy of the protest or intervention to the person filing the application. One electronic (cogcc.hearings_unit@state.co.us), one original and two copies shall be filed with the Commission. Anyone who files a protest or intervention must be able to participate in a prehearing conference during the week of March 6, 2017. Pursuant to Rule 511., if the matter is uncontested, it may be approved without a hearing.
OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
By Julie Murphy, Secretary
Dated: February 3, 2017
Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission
1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801
Denver, Colorado 80203
Website: http://cogcc.state.co.us
Phone: (303) 894-2100
Fax: (303) 894-2109
Attorney for Applicant:
Elizabeth Y. Spencer
Spencer Legal LLC
PO Box 11041
Denver, CO 80211
liz@spencerlegal.net
(303) 872-0120
Published February 16, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
PUBLIC HEARING
The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a Retail Liquor Store license application for Oasis Liquor Inc. dba Oasis Liquor located at 729 San Juan Street Unit E in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday March 7, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Blvd. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on March 3, 2017.
Published February 16, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of HAZEL VERA WOOD, a/k/a HAZEL V. WOOD, Deceased
Case No. 17PR30004
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before March 13, 2017, or the claims may be forever barred.
Sharon L. Tesman, Personal Representative
7400B County Road 146
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Published February 16, 23 and March 2, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
Notice to Bidders – Requests for Proposals:
The Archuleta School District #50 JT is accepting proposals for Information Technology Management and Support.
Proposals will be accepted until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at the Archuleta School District #50 JT Administration Building, P.O. Box 1498, 309 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.
Copies of this RFP and the specifications for the required services can be found on the District’s website: www.mypagosaschools.com in the “District” section. Alternatively, specifications can be obtained at the School District Administration Office, Monday – Friday from 8:00-4:00 or by sending an email to mhodgson@pagosa.k12.co.us.
Published February 16 and 23, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Follow these topics: Public Notices