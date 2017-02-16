Public Notices 02/16/2017

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS

CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

IN THE MATTER OF THE PROMULGATION AND ESTABLISHMENT OF FIELD RULES TO GOVERN OPERATIONS FOR THE FRUITLAND COAL FORMATION, TIFFANY UNIT, ARCHULETA AND LA PLATA COUNTIES, COLORADO

CAUSE NO. 112

DOCKET NO. 170300058

TYPE: ADDITIONAL WELLS

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

APPLICATION LANDS

Township 33 North, Range 6 West, N.M.P.M

Section 17: All

Section 18: All

Section 19: All

Section 20: All

Section 21: All

Section 27: W½

Section 28: All

Section 29: All

Section 30: All

Section 31: All

Section 32: All

Section 33: All

Section 34: All

Township 33 North, Range 7 West, N.M.P.M.

Section 12: S½

Section 13: All

Section 14: E½

Section 24: All

APPLICATION

On December 9, 2016, BP America Production Company (“BP” or “Applicant”) filed a verified application pursuant to §34-60-118 C.R.S. for an order to:

1) Approve up to 3 additional horizontal wells in the Tiffany Unit, for the production of oil, gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Fruitland Coal Formation;

2) Require the productive interval of each wellbore no closer than 150 feet from the productive interval of any other wellbore producing from the Fruitland Coal Formation, and no closer than 660 feet from the boundaries of the Tiffany Unit, with no internal section line setbacks;

3) Applicant states that the proposed wells shall be located on no more than one additional wellpad in the unit, without exception by the Director.

4) Pursuant to C.R.S. § 34-60-118(6), Applicant submitted that the relief requested in the Application affects only the rights and interest of the owners and that Applicant shall not change the percentage for the allocation of oil and gas nor the percentage for the allocation of costs as established by Order No. 112-122 as amended by Order Nos. 112-249 and 112-261.

APPLICABLE RULES AND ORDERS

(available online at: http://cogcc.state.co.us, under “Regulation,”

then select “Orders” or “Rules”)

• On June 17, 1988, Order No. 112-60 established approximate 320-acre drilling and spacing units, for the production of gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Fruitland coal seams, underlying certain lands, including the Application Lands, in the Ignacio-Blanco Field with the units to consist of a governmental half section and the permitted well to be located no closer than 990 feet from the boundaries of the quarter section.

• On January 18, 1996, Order No. 112-122 established the Tiffany Unit and approved a certain Unit Agreement and Unit Operating Agreement for the Ignacio-Blanco Field, providing for unit operations and development of the reservoir consisting of the Fruitland Coal Formation underlying certain lands in La Plata and Archuleta Counties, Colorado.

• On March 2, 2015, Order No. 112-249 amended the Tiffany Unit to provide for primary recovery operations and allowed up to an additional four wells in the Tiffany Unit with the productive interval of each wellbore to be no closer than 150 feet from the productive interval of any other wellbore producing from the Fruitland Coal Formation, and no closer than 660 feet from the boundaries of the Tiffany Unit with no internal section line setbacks, for the production of oil, gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Fruitland Coal Formation.

• On January 27, 2016, Order No. 112-261 allowed up to an additional 18 wells in the Tiffany Unit, with the productive interval of each wellbore to be located no closer than 150 feet from the productive interval of any other wellbore producing from the Fruitland Coal Formation and no closer than 660 feet from the boundaries of the Tiffany Unit with no internal section line setbacks, for the production of oil, gas and associated hydrocarbons from the Fruitland Coal Formation.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to §§ 34-60-101 to -130, C.R.S. and the Commission’s Rules of Practice and Procedure, 2 CCR 404-1, that the Commission has scheduled this matter for hearing on:

Date: March 20-21, 2017

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Place: The Larimer County Conference Center at The Ranch

First National Bank Building

5280 Arena Circle

Loveland, CO 80538

Additional information about the hearing on this Application will be in the Commission’s Agenda, which is posted on the Commission website approximately 3 days before the hearing.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if any party requires special accommodations as a result of a disability for this hearing, please contact Margaret Humecki at (303) 894-2100 ext. 5139, prior to the hearing and arrangements will be made.

At hearing, the Commission will consider the Application and enter an order pursuant to its authority under the statute. Any interested party desiring to protest or intervene should file with the Commission a written protest or intervention in accordance with Rule 509., no later than March 6, 2017. Such interested party shall, at the same time, serve a copy of the protest or intervention to the person filing the application. One electronic (cogcc.hearings_unit@state.co.us), one original and two copies shall be filed with the Commission. Anyone who files a protest or intervention must be able to participate in a prehearing conference during the week of March 6, 2017. Pursuant to Rule 511., if the matter is uncontested, it may be approved without a hearing.

OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

By Julie Murphy, Secretary

Dated: February 3, 2017

Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission

1120 Lincoln Street, Suite 801

Denver, Colorado 80203

Website: http://cogcc.state.co.us

Phone: (303) 894-2100

Fax: (303) 894-2109

Attorney for Applicant:

Elizabeth Y. Spencer

Spencer Legal LLC

PO Box 11041

Denver, CO 80211

liz@spencerlegal.net

(303) 872-0120

Published February 16, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.