Public Notices 02/02/2017

NOTICE OF OPEN MEETING FOR

HEARING ON PETITIONS

FOR INCLUSION OF ADDITIONAL

REAL PROPERTY

WITHIN THE PAGOSA FIRE

PROTECTION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that eleven (11) Petitions for Inclusion of additional real property have been filed with the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Fire Protection District. The Board of Directors has fixed February 14, 2017, at the hour of 6:30 p.m., at 189 North Pagosa Boulevard, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, as the date, time and place of an open meeting at which such Petitions shall be heard.

The names and addresses of the Petitioners, and properties to be included in the District are as follows:

PROPERTY OWNERS:

William S. Pegg

Nancy P. Pegg

1050 Sandy Bluff Road

Nashville, Georgia 31639

PROPERTY:

Lot 1, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,

Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as

Account No. R000037

PROPERTY OWNERS:

Rodney F. Nelson

Stephanie Nelson

575 Wolf Creek Place

Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81157

PROPERTY:

Lot 2, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,

Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as

Account No. R000038

PROPERTY OWNER:

San Juan River Ranch Partners LLC

P.O. Box 4279

Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81157

PROPERTY:

Lot 3, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,

Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as

Account No. R000044

PROPERTY OWNER:

Eagleview Mountain Partners LLC

P.O. Box 4279

Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81157

PROPERTY:

Lot 4, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,

Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as

Account No. R000259

PROPERTY OWNER:

V. Marc Thomas

2438 Keystone Drive

Evergreen, Colorado 80439

PROPERTY:

Lot 5, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,

Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as

Account No. R000260

PROPERTY OWNER:

V. Marc Thomas

2438 Keystone Drive

Evergreen, Colorado 80439

PROPERTY:

Lot 6, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,

Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as

Account No. R000261

PROPERTY OWNER:

Horn Jeffrey Alan Living Trust

601 Lone Elk Place

Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147

PROPERTY:

Lot 7, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,

Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as

Account No. R000262

PROPERTY OWNERS:

Kenneth L. Vickerstaff

Lynne B. Vickerstaff

443 Valhalla Place

Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147

PROPERTY:

Lot 8, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,

Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as

Account No. R000263

PROPERTY OWNER:

David V. Nordstrom

P.O. Box 4279

Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81157

PROPERTY:

Lot 9, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,

Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as

Account No. R000264

PROPERTY OWNER:

Turkey Creek Ranch Ltd.

P.O. Box 126

Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147

PROPERTY:

A parcel located in Rural Section 14, Township 36, Range 1W, located northwest of Highway 160, and in the South ½ of Rural Section 13, Township 36, Ranch 1W, a tract of land located in the NW¼ NE¼ NW ¼, less tract sold as described in 99006372 and 20910391, Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as Account No. R018232 and Parcel No. 557914400054.

PROPERTY OWNER:

Turkey Creek Ranch Ltd.

P.O. Box 126

Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147

PROPERTY:

A parcel located in Rural Section 23, Township 36, Range 1W, located E ½ NW ¼, lying northwesterly of Highway 160; and located in Rural Section 14, Township 36, Ranch 1W, located in the SE¼ lying southwesterly of Turkey Creek and northwesterly of Highway 160, Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as 8286 East Highway 160, and also known as Account No. R018231 and Parcel No. 557914300053.

All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause in writing why such Petitions should not be granted.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT.

PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

By: /s/ Edward M. Ainsworth, Jr.

Secretary

Published in: Pagosa Springs Sun

Published on: February 2, 2017

Published February 2, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

