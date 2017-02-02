Public Notices 02/02/2017

- News
NOTICE OF OPEN MEETING FOR
HEARING ON PETITIONS
FOR INCLUSION OF ADDITIONAL
REAL PROPERTY
WITHIN THE PAGOSA FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that eleven (11) Petitions for Inclusion of additional real property have been filed with the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Fire Protection District. The Board of Directors has fixed February 14, 2017, at the hour of 6:30 p.m., at 189 North Pagosa Boulevard, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, as the date, time and place of an open meeting at which such Petitions shall be heard.
The names and addresses of the Petitioners, and properties to be included in the District are as follows:
PROPERTY OWNERS:
William S. Pegg
Nancy P. Pegg
1050 Sandy Bluff Road
Nashville, Georgia 31639
PROPERTY:
Lot 1, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,
Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as
Account No. R000037
PROPERTY OWNERS:
Rodney F. Nelson
Stephanie Nelson
575 Wolf Creek Place
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81157
PROPERTY:
Lot 2, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,
Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as
Account No. R000038
PROPERTY OWNER:
San Juan River Ranch Partners LLC
P.O. Box 4279
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81157
PROPERTY:
Lot 3, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,
Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as
Account No. R000044
PROPERTY OWNER:
Eagleview Mountain Partners LLC
P.O. Box 4279
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81157
PROPERTY:
Lot 4, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,
Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as
Account No. R000259
PROPERTY OWNER:
V. Marc Thomas
2438 Keystone Drive
Evergreen, Colorado 80439
PROPERTY:
Lot 5, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,
Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as
Account No. R000260
PROPERTY OWNER:
V. Marc Thomas
2438 Keystone Drive
Evergreen, Colorado 80439
PROPERTY:
Lot 6, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,
Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as
Account No. R000261
PROPERTY OWNER:
Horn Jeffrey Alan Living Trust
601 Lone Elk Place
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
PROPERTY:
Lot 7, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,
Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as
Account No. R000262
PROPERTY OWNERS:
Kenneth L. Vickerstaff
Lynne B. Vickerstaff
443 Valhalla Place
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
PROPERTY:
Lot 8, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,
Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as
Account No. R000263
PROPERTY OWNER:
David V. Nordstrom
P.O. Box 4279
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81157
PROPERTY:
Lot 9, San Juan River Ranch Subdivision,
Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as
Account No. R000264
PROPERTY OWNER:
Turkey Creek Ranch Ltd.
P.O. Box 126
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
PROPERTY:
A parcel located in Rural Section 14, Township 36, Range 1W, located northwest of Highway 160, and in the South ½ of Rural Section 13, Township 36, Ranch 1W, a tract of land located in the NW¼ NE¼ NW ¼, less tract sold as described in 99006372 and 20910391, Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as Account No. R018232 and Parcel No. 557914400054.
PROPERTY OWNER:
Turkey Creek Ranch Ltd.
P.O. Box 126
Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147
PROPERTY:
A parcel located in Rural Section 23, Township 36, Range 1W, located E ½ NW ¼, lying northwesterly of Highway 160; and located in Rural Section 14, Township 36, Ranch 1W, located in the SE¼ lying southwesterly of Turkey Creek and northwesterly of Highway 160, Archuleta County, Colorado, also known as 8286 East Highway 160, and also known as Account No. R018231 and Parcel No. 557914300053.
All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause in writing why such Petitions should not be granted.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT.
PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
By: /s/ Edward M. Ainsworth, Jr.
Secretary
Published in: Pagosa Springs Sun
Published on: February 2, 2017
Published February 2, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
Public Notice
Brad Clark, Michael Malcom, Patricia Zapatka you are delinquent with your payments to Mountain View Mini Storage. If immediate payment is not received, the contents of your unit will be sold.
Published February 2, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of James Peter Carey, Deceased
Case No. 2017PR30006
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before June 16, 2017, or the claims may be forever barred.
Eleanor Ann Bolick, Personal Representative
3187 Denver Street
San Diego, CA 92117
Published February 2, 9 and 16, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT
Fall Creek Spruce Salvage Project
San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Ranger District
Mineral County
The San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Ranger District is seeking public comments on a Draft Environmental Assessment for the Fall Creek Spruce Salvage project in the Wolf Creek Pass area. The project proposes to salvage harvest dead and dying trees on up to 800 acres, conduct reforestation on an additional 190 acres, conduct erosion control and fisheries improvement projects, and construct range improvement (2 corrals along the Fall Creek Road). The project area is located north of Pagosa Springs in the Wolf Creek Pass area. The Environment Assessment describing the Proposed Action, with maps, is available online at: http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/sanjuan/projects.
This project is subject to the pre-decisional objection regulations at 36 CFR 218. Only individuals or entities (as defined by 36 CFR 218.2) who submit timely and specific written comments during this or any other designated public comment period will be eligible to object. Other eligibility requirements are defined by 36 CFR 218.25 (a)(3). Individual members of an entity must submit their own individual comments in order to have eligibility to object as an individual. A timely submission will be determined as outlined in 36 CFR 218.25 (a)(4). It is the responsibility of the sender to ensure timely receipt of any comments submitted.
Written comments will be accepted for 30 days beginning on the first day after the date of publication of this legal notice in the paper of record. If the comment period ends on a Saturday, Sunday or Federal holiday, comments will be accepted until the end of the next Federal working day. Written comments should be submitted to: Kevin Khung, Pagosa District Ranger, PO Box 310, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, or hand-delivered to the Pagosa District Office at 180 Pagosa Street in Pagosa Springs, Colorado between 8:00 am – 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Comments may also be faxed to: Attn: Matt Tuten, fax number 970-264-1538. Electronic comments should be sent to: comments-rocky-mountain-san-juan-pagosa@fs.fed.us in an email message, or in one of the following electronic formats: .rtf, .pdf, or .doc.
Additional information regarding this project can be obtained from Matt Tuten at 970-264-2268 or e-mail mtuten@fs.fed.us. Comments received in response to this solicitation, including names and addresses of those who comment will be considered part of the public record on this proposed action and will be available for public inspection.
Published February 2, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
