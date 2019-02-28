Public Notices 02/28/2019

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY,

COLORADO

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs CO 81147

(970) 264-8160

Plaintiff(s):

OCK LLC, a Colorado limited liability company

Defendant(s):

RICHARD H. KLINGENHOFER; and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Noah Klug, Atty No. 39163

THE KLUG LAW FIRM, LLC

PO Box 6683

Breckenridge CO 80424-6683

Telephone: 970-468-4953

Noah@TheKlugLawFirm.com

Case Number: 2019CV30005

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the Clerk of the Court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action involving real property located in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, described as follows:

LOT 26 IN PAGOSA MEADOWS UNIT FOUR, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED JUNE 4, 1973 AS RECEPTION NO. 77867

Also known as: Schedule No. 569933103001 – 64 Antero Dr., Pagosa Springs CO 81147, together with all its appurtenances.

Date: January 23, 2019

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun.

First Publication: February 28, 2019

Last Publication: March 28, 2019

Original signature on file

THE KLUG LAW FIRM, LLC

/s/ Noah Klug

Noah Klug

Attorney for Plaintiff

This summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4(g), Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure. This form should not be used where personal service is desired.

TO THE CLERK: If the summons is issued by the clerk of the court, the signature block for the clerk or deputy should be provided by stamp, or typewriter, in the space to the left of the attorney’s name.

*Rule 12(a), C.R.C.P., allows 35 days for answer or response where service of process is by publication. However, under various statutes, a different response time is set forth: e.g., §38-6-104, C.R.S. (eminent domain); §38-36-121, C.R.S. (Torrens registration)

Published February 28, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS HEARING ON March 19, 2019

Ronald Beckman and Philip Culver have applied to rezone approx. 11.5 acres northeast of County Rd 146 (Turkey Springs Rd), Pagosa Springs, which was created by Resolution 2000-55 and a small remainder in S3 T34N R3W, NMPM, from Agricultural/Ranching (AR) to Agricultural Estates (AE) to match adjacent property in Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 2.

Ronald & Bernice Beckman, and Philip Culver on behalf of the Phillip F. Culver Revocable Trust, have also applied for Final Plat review of the Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 2 Amendment 2019-01 re-plat, located in the SW¼ of S2 & SE¼ of S3 T34N R3W, NMPM. This includes Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 25X of Amended Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 2, the tract created by Resolution 2000-55 and the remainder tract subject to Decree Quieting Title (Rec. No. 21702690). The Amended Plat is intended to correct boundary issues and would result in no increase in permitted residential density.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to the Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta Board of County Commissioners on March 19, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published February 28 and March 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a Zoning Amendment from Public/Quasi-public zoning to Mixed Use-Town Center zoning for property along Hot Springs Boulevard. The property is currently vacant and is located along Hot Springs Blvd, situated across from Town Hall, 551 Hot Springs Boulevard. The applicant, Archuleta County Housing Authority, is requesting the zoning designation to accommodate a 34-unit workforce rental housing development plus an office and clubhouse for residents.

The Planning Commission will consider a recommendation on the matter at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 5:30 pm. The Town Council will then consider the requested rezoning application at two public hearings on Thursday, March 21 and Tuesday, April 2 at 5pm. All public hearings will be conducted in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. Anyone with questions or wishing to provide comments should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221 or provide written comment to either cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or mailed to Planning Department, PO Box 1859, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Public comments will also be accepted at all public hearings.

Published February 28, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

