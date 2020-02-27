Public Notices 02/27/2020

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Karl Stauffer, et al.

Defendants

Case No.: 2019CV30095

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901 Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

KARL STAUFFER

FABIANA STAUFFER

KENNETH SALLEE

MARY E SALLEE

CHARLES E ROUSENBERG JR

WALTER EDWARD RANDOLPH SCOTT

LATOYA MLETE BUFFMAN

MARGARET E JAMES, TRUSTEE

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Eagle’s Loft Condominium for failure to pay assessments to Eagle’s Loft Property Owner’s Association, Inc. The legal description for your real property is below.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:

Exhibit A

Phase I of Eagle’s Loft

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Karl Stauffer And Fabiana Stauffer

Building Number: 1

Lot (Unit) Number: 1

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 50

Unpaid Asmts: $4,245.69

Interest: $1,557.10

Late Fees: $100.00

Total: $5,902.79

Property Owner: Kenneth Sallee And Mary E Sallee

Building Number: 1

Lot (Unit) Number: 1

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 42

in Phase I of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 117699 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and as further described in that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership of Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Asmts: $2,567.42

Interest: $398.36

Late Fees: $25.00

Total: $2990.78

Phase II of Eagle’s Loft

Property Owner: Charles E Rousenberg Jr

Building Number: 10

Lot (Unit) Number: 10

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 50

in Phase II of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 119118 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that First Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on October 7, 1983, in Book 203, Page 564, Reception No. 119119, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Asmts: $2,635.69

Interest: $420.02

Late Fees: $25.00

Total: $3,080.71

Phase III of Eagle’s Loft

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Walter Edward Randolph Scott And Latoya Mlete Buffman

Building Number: 28

Lot (Unit) Number: 28

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 51

in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Asmts: $2,499.15

Interest: $376.89

Late Fees: $25.00

Total: $2,901.04

Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft

Matter Amount

Property Owner: MARGARET E JAMES, TRUSTEE of the JAMES LIVING TRUST

under Trust Agreement dated April 14, 1994

Building Number: 46

Lot (Unit) Number: 46

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 16

in Phase IV of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Asmts: $2,635.69

Interest: $420.02

Late Fees: $25.00

Total: $3,080.71

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: February 27, 2020

Last Publication: March 26, 2020

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published February 27, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

MARK MCCARTHY

Case No.: 2019CV30096

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901 Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S): MARK MCCARTHY

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Eagle’s Loft Condominium for failure to pay assessments to Eagle’s Loft Property Owner’s Association, Inc. The legal description for your real property is below.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:

Exhibit A

Phase III of Eagle’s Loft

Matter Amount

Property Owner: MARK MCCARTHY

Building Number: 14

Lot (Unit) Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number: 17

Lien Amount: $5,827.59

in Phase III of Eagle’s Loft as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado (the “Declarations”).

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: February 27, 2020

Last Publication: March 26, 2020

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published February 27, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR

LOMA LINDA METROPOLITAN DISTRICT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the Loma Linda Metropolitan District of Archuleta County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular election will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, four (4) directors will be elected to serve a three-year term.

Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms are available from Glenn Unrath, the Designated Election Official for the District, at 781 Loma Linda Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado (Telephone: (970) 507 0226; Email: gaunrath@gmail.com) or lomalindametrodistps.sec@gmail.com. Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms must be filed with the Designated Election Official for the District at the above address by March 6, 2020.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots may be filed with the Designated Election Official of the District at the above address between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., until the close of business on the Tuesday immediately preceding the election (Tuesday, April 28, 2020).

LOMA LINDA METROPOLITAN DISTRICT

By: Glenn Unrath, Designated Election Official

Published in: The Pagosa Springs Sun

Published on: Thursday, February 27, 2020

Published February 27, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, respectfully requests information for Local Government Investment Pool Services from qualified LGIP Investment Firms. Please visit the Town website at www.pagosasprings.co.gov for Invitation to Bid information and submission requirements.

Published February 27, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

