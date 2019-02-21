Public Notices 02/21/2019

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of January, 2019, for Archuleta County.

19CW3000 ARCHULETA COUNTY, WATER DISTRICT NO. 30: 1) Applicant: Wanda Chadwick; 2) Attorneys: Adam T. Reeves and Daniel F. McCarl, Maynes, Bradford, Shipps & Sheftel, LLP, 835 East Second Avenue, Ste. 123, Durango, CO 81301; 3) Type of Application: Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence; 4) Name of structure: Dyke Diversion No. 3; A. Original Decree: 01CW109, entered July 21, 2004, in District Court, Water Division 7; Subsequent Decree: 11CW48; B. Location: SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4, Section 10, T34N, R3W, NMPM, 297 feet from the South Section line and 2,365 feet from the West Section line of said Section 10. GPS location: Northing 4121999, Easting 305294, UTM – NAD83 Zone 13N; C. Source: Hurt Canyon and wastewater in Hurt Canyon, tributary to Stollsteimer Creek, Piedra River Drainage; D. Appropriation Date: June 30, 2001; E Amount: 0.3 c.f.s., Conditional; F. Use: Irrigation of twelve (12) acres in the SE1/4 SE1/4, Section 10, T34N, R3W, NMPM, South of Cat Creek Road and West of Hurt Canyon; 5) Diligence Activities: In performing the activities set forth below, Applicant has spent approximately $2,600.00. A. Applicant installed a small dam and overflow pipe at the point of diversion to aid in the collection and diversion of water; B. Applicant is enlarging a temporary detention pond associated with Dyke Diversion No. 3; C. Applicant purchased a pipe and fittings. (4 pages)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of March, 2019, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-385-6181)

Published: before February 28, 2019 /s/Danene M. Etz

Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist

Published February 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Archuleta County Combined Courts

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 19C13

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on 2/8/19, that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Combined Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Kirk Brice Canaday be changed to Keleka Kekoa-Maui Alualu.

/s/ Cheryl C. Mulbery

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published February 21, 28 and March 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Twila Faye Brown, Deceased

Case No. 2019 PR 30005

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before June 21, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.

Daniel L. Fiedler, Attorney at Law

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Published February 21, 28 and March 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Ruby Maxine Loran a/k/a Maxine L. Loran, Deceased

Case No. 19PR30003

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before June 28, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.

JERRY F. VENN

PO BOX 246

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

Published February 21, 28 and March 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

