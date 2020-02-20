Public Notices 02/20/2020

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2019-016

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On December 13, 2019, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) CSB Investments, LLC

Original Beneficiary(ies) John D. Voden and Marsha L. Wilson-Voden

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt JCJ Trust dated December 20, 2017

Date of Deed of Trust March 17, 2017

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust March 17, 2017

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21701469

Original Principal Amount $444,000.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $429,807.95

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

Lot 2A, Bogeys Subdivision Correction, according to the plat thereof filed September 3, 2004, as Reception No. 20408025, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado, together with all its appurtenances

Also known by street and number as: 23 Pike Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 04/16/2020, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 2/20/2020

Last Publication 3/19/2020

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 12/13/2019

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

R. Thomas Geyer, Esq. #36277

Newbold Chapman & Geyer PC Attorneys at Law, 150 East Ninth Street, Suite 400, Durango, CO 81302-2790 (970) 247-3091

Attorney File # 9707.1

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published February 20, 27, March 5, 12 and 19, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Archuleta County

Road and Bridge Department

Advertisement for Bid

2020 Aggregate Supply

Notice is hereby given that Archuleta County will accept sealed bids for aggregate supply for 2020.

THREE SETS (ONE ORIGINAL AND TWO COMPLETE COPIES OF THE SEALED BID), clearly marked with “2020 Aggregate Supply Bid,” along with the name, address and telephone number of the bidder, will be received by Larry Walton, Finance Director, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020. As soon as practical after the bid closing time, all bids shall be opened in public and read aloud. Bids received after the closing time shall be returned unopened to the bidder.

Bid specifications must be obtained from the Archuleta County Road & Bridge Department, 1122 S. Hwy. 84, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Please refer all questions regarding this bid to Yari Davis, Engineer Technician at (970) 264-8404; fax (970) 264-6815; e-mail yarceneaux@archuletacounty.org. Answers to all questions, inquiries, or requests for additional information will be issued in the form of Addenda. The County will not be responsible for the authenticity or correctness of oral interpretations of the contract documents or for information obtained in any other manner than through the media of addenda. Bidders in their bids shall acknowledge receipt of each Addendum, and each Addendum shall be considered a part of the contract documents. Failure to acknowledge receipt of any Addendum issued may invalidate a bid as incomplete. Questions must be received no later than the close of business 7 days prior to the Bid Opening.

The bid shall be awarded by the Board of County Commissioners. It is the Bidders’ responsibility to verify the exact date of the award. Bidders may, but shall not be required to, attend the award of bid. A bid tab shall be forwarded to all Bidders as soon as practicable thereafter.

The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informalities and minor irregularities in bids, and to accept the bid deemed, in the opinion of the Board, to be in the best interest of Archuleta County.

Published February 20 and 27, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

OF PAGOSA SPRINGS SUN)

32-1-804.1; 32-1-804.3, 1-1-104(34),

32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the San Juan River Village Metropolitan District of Archuleta County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 5TH day of May, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, 3 directors will be elected to serve 3-year terms and 2 directors will be elected to serve 2-year terms. Eligible electors of the San Juan River Village Metro District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Cynthia Purcell

PO Box 5551

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-946-8385

cynthia@sanjuanrivervillage.com

If the DEO determines that a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form is not sufficient, the eligible elector who submitted the form may amend the form once, at any time, prior to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020. The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on Friday, February 28, 2020 (not less than 67 days before the election). Earlier submittal is encouraged as the deadline will not permit curing an insufficient form. Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, March 2, 2020 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for a mail-in ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on Friday, May 1, 2020, except that, if the applicant wishes to receive the mail-in ballot by mail, the application shall be filed no later than the close of business on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

San Juan River Village Metropolitan District

Cynthia Purcell – Designated Election Official Signature

Published February 20, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE CONCERNING PROPOSED CHANGES

TO NON-RATE CONSTRUCTION AND CONNECTION FEE STRUCTURE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing of the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD) has been scheduled for Thursday March 12, 2020 at 5:00pm. The purpose for the hearing will be to receive public comment on proposed changes to the non-rate construction and connection fee structure. The Public Hearing will be held at the District’s administrative office located at 100 Lyn Avenue, Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /S/ Jim Smith

Chairman: Jim Smith

Published in: The Pagosa Sun

Published on: February 20, 2020

Published February 20, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Follow these topics: Public Notices