Public Notices 02/14/2019

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: Combined Court, 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff(s): Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc., a Delaware Corporation

v.

Defendant(s): DAVID ALVAREZ, MARA ALVAREZ, RICHARD C. DELONG, A. BONNETA DELONG, JOHN D. ENDICOTT, WILLIAM GERO, DONNA MOODY, KENNETH HARRIS, CHARLOTTE HARRIS, KELLI HARRIS, GERALD HOFFMAN, SHERRY HOFFMAN, J. NADENE JENKINS, JAMES DENNIS JESTER, JEAN JESTER, KRISTY KAE COPPLE, ROBERT L. KELLEY, SUSAN JERI KELLEY, PING WONG, AND YVONNE WONG

Submitting Attorney: Newbold Chapman & Geyer PC; Keith Newbold; 150 East 9th Street, Suite 400; P.O. Box 2790; Durango, CO 81302; Phone Number: (970) 247-3091; Fax Number: (970) 247-3100; E-Mail: knewbold@newboldchapmanlaw; Atty. Reg. No: 010629

Case Number: 2018-CV-30028

SHERIFF’S COMBINED NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE AND

NOTICE OF RIGHT TO CURE AND RIGHT TO REDEEM

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

This is to advise you that the above-captioned action is pending. A Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure has been entered in this action concerning Mortgages executed by the Defendants for the benefit of Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc., said Mortgages being recorded as detailed below.

The real property, which is all of the property currently encumbered by the Mortgages described in said Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure, is situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, as recorded in the Office of the Clerk and Recorder of Archuleta County, Colorado, as detailed and described below.

The Defendants named below are the original grantors of the Mortgages and are in default pursuant to the terms of the Promissory Notes and the Mortgages being foreclosed. The Plaintiff named above is the judgment creditor in this action and the current owner of the evidence of debt (the judgment entered herein) secured by the property being sold; and as of October 10, 2018, the outstanding balance due and owning on such judgment is detailed below.

The name, address and telephone number of the attorneys representing the owner of the Mortgage being foreclosed is Keith Newbold, Esq., Reg. No. 010629; Newbold Chapman & Geyer PC, 150 East 9th Street, Suite 400, Durango, Colorado 81301; (970) 247-3091.

1. As to Defendant John D. Endicott (Contract #171401656), the property is described as:

A 336,000/62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute ownership interest in Units 1711, 1712, 1713, 1714, 1715, 1716, 1721, 1722, 1723, 1724, 1725 and 1726 in Building 17, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of TEAL LANDING CONDOMINIUM – PHASE SEVEN – AS BUILT BUILDING 17, as depicted on the Plat recorded as Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium recorded as Reception No. 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20104161, First Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20105651, Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception No. 20211905, Sixth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property described above is an 336,000 ownership interest as described in the Declaration and such ownership interest has been allocated 336,000 points (as defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium) for use by the Grantee in Each year(s).

with the Mortgage being dated May 3, 2014, and recorded on November 19, 2014 at Reception 21406951. The outstanding balance due and owning on such judgment is:

Original Principal: $12,785.50 Unpaid Principal: $11,970.38

Interest at 15%: $854.00 Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $563.69 Attorney Fees: $1,100.00

Judgment Total: $18,374.57

2. As to Defendants William Gero and Donna Moody (Contract #171106354), the property is described as:

A 126,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7867-7868 in Building 34, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of PEREGRINE TOWNHOUSES PHASE VII, as depicted on the Plat recorded at Reception Number 20005495, subject to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, Third Supplemental Declaration recorded March 13, 2000 as Reception No. 20002414 and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado, which undivided interest has been assigned 126,000 Fairshare Plus Points symbolic of said property interest.

with the Mortgage being dated September 6, 2011, and recorded on November 9, 2011 at Reception 21107583. The outstanding balance due and owning on such judgment is:

Original Principal: $9,574.50 Unpaid Principal: $7,209.75

Interest at 15%: $514.36 Late Fees: $115.00

Costs: $611.89 Attorney Fees: $1,100.00

Judgment Total: $12,029.78

3. As to Defendants Kenneth Harris, Charlotte Harris and Kelli Harris (Contract #171103088), the property is described as:

A 233,000/62,896,000 undivided fee simple absolute ownership interest in Units 1611, 1612, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1621, 1622, 1623, 1624, 1625 and 1626 in Building 16, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of CORRECTION PLAT – TEAL LANDING CONDOMINIUM – PHASE SIX – AS BUILT BUILDING 16, as depicted on the Plat recorded as Reception No. 20304272, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium recorded as Reception No. 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20104161, First Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20105651, Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception No. 20211905, and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property described above is an 233,000 ownership interest as described in the Declaration and such ownership interest has been allocated 233,000 points (as defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium) for use by the Grantee in Each year(s).

with the Mortgage being dated May 26, 2011, and recorded on August 2, 2011 at Reception 21104973. The outstanding balance due and owning on such judgment is:

Original Principal: $31,382.84 Unpaid Principal: $21,941.72

Interest at 15%: $1,565.38 Late Fees: $115.00

Costs: $774.89 Attorney Fees: $1,100.00

Judgment Total: $31,693.73

4. As to Defendant J. Nadene Jenkins (Contract #171107451), the property is described as:

A 126,000/63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute ownership interest in Units 1511, 1512, 1513, 1514, 1515, 1516, 1521, 1522, 1523, 1525 and 1526 in Building 15, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of TEAL LANDING CONDOMINIUM – PHASE FIVE – AS BUILT BUILDING 15, as depicted on the Plat recorded as Reception No. 20204764, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium recorded as Reception No. 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20104161, First Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20105651, Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20204765, and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property described above is an Annual ownership interest as described in the Declaration and such ownership interest has been allocated 126,000 points (as defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium) for use by the Grantee in Each year(s).

with the Mortgage being dated October 12, 2011, and recorded on December 12, 2011 at Reception 21108401. The outstanding balance due and owning on such judgment is:

Original Principal: $9,574.50 Unpaid Principal: $2,530.87

Interest at 15%: $180.56 Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $549.89 Attorney Fees: $1,100.00

Judgment Total: $5,187.89

5. As to Defendants James Dennis Jester and Jean Jester (Contract #170901219), the property is described as:

A 518,000/63,185,500 undivided fee simple absolute ownership interest in Units 1311, 1312, 1313, 1314, 1315, 1316, 1321, 1322, 1323, 1325 and 1326 in Building 13, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of TEAL LANDING CONDOMINIUM – PHASE THREE – AS BUILT BUILDING 13, as depicted on the Plat recorded as Reception No. 20106879, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium recorded as Reception No. 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20104161, First Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20105651, Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception No. 20110747, and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property described above is an Annual ownership interest as described in the Declaration and such ownership interest has been allocated 518,000 points (as defined in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium) for use by the Grantee in Each year(s).

with the Mortgage being dated March 22, 2009, and recorded on June 3, 2009 at Reception 20903985. The outstanding balance due and owning on such judgment is:

Original Principal: $38,098.17 Unpaid Principal: $28,195.71

Interest at 15%: $2,011.55 Late Fees: $95.00

Costs: $734.89 Attorney Fees: $1,100.00

Judgment Total: $50,611.71

NOTE: THE MORTGAGE BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

NOTICE OF SALE

I shall offer for public sale to the highest bidder, for cash, at public auction, all the right, title and interest of the Defendants in said property on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 10:00 A.M., at the Sheriff’s Office, 449 San Juan Street Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

Said proceeding may result in the loss of property in which you have an interest and may create a personal debt against you. You may wish to seek the advice of your own private attorney concerning your rights in relation to this foreclosure proceeding.

If the sale date is continued to a later date, the deadline to file a Notice of Intent to Cure by those parties entitled to cure may also be extended.

SALE DATE: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10, 2019 AT 10:00 AM

SALE NUMBER: 2018-12

BIDDERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE CASH OR CERTIFIED FUNDS TO COVER THEIR HIGHEST BID AT THE TIME OF SALE. CERTIFIED FUNDS ARE PAYABLE TO THE REGISTRY OF THE ARCHULETA COUNTY COMBINED COURT.

DATED this 31st day of December, 2018 at Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

/s/ Rich Valdez,

Rich Valdez, Sheriff

Archuleta County, Colorado

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: February 14, 2019

Last Publication: March 14, 2019

Published February 14, 21, 28, March 7 and 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

KAREN R. WOOD

37 SPRUCE CIRCLE

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 12 OF BLOCK 8 IN AMENDED ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO.1, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD MARCH 22, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74229.

Account Number: R002539

Schedule Number: 569301407010

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2015-03278

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of KAREN R. WOOD for said year 2014.

That on the 13th day of September 2018, said assigned said certificate of purchase to BLUE SPRUCE SERVICING COMPANY, LLC;

That said BLUE SPRUCE SERVICING COMPANY, LLC on the 19th day of October 2018, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BLUE SPRUCE SERVICING COMPANY, LLC

On the 27th day of March 2019, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 31st day of October 2018

/s/ Betty A Diller

Betty A. Diller, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published February 14, 21 and 28, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of CAROYLN S. WALKUP-FITZHUGH, Deceased

Case No. 18PR33

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before AUGUST 30, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.

NIA F. BOIVIN

10 NUMBER SIX ROAD

PHILLIPS, ME 04966

Published February 14, 21 and 28, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF)

32-1-804.1; 32-1-804.3, 1-1-104(34), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the PPMID Water District of Archuleta County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election will be held on the 7th day of May, 2019, between the hours of 7:00 am. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, 5 directors will be elected to serve 4-year terms. Eligible electors of the PPMID Water District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Molly Risinger

P.O. Box 1609

Arboles, CO 81121

970-946-0240

The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 P.M.

The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on Friday, March 1, 2019. Earlier submittal is encouraged as the deadline will not permit curing an insufficient form. Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, March 4, 2019.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for a mail-in ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on Friday, May 3, 2019, except that, if the applicant wishes to receive the mail-in ballot by mail, the application shall be filed no later than the close of business on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

Published February 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

