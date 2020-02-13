Public Notices 02/13/2020

ALPHA ROCKRIDGE METRO DISTRICT

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Alpha Rockridge Metropolitan District of Archuleta County, State of Colorado.

Notice is hereby given that an election shall be conducted as a mail ballot election in accordance with all of the code. The Designated Election Official shall develop a Plan for conducting the mail ballot Election, which will be made available to the public. There shall be no election precinct or polling place. All mail ballots shall be returned to the designated Election Official’s mailing address and be received no later than the 5th day of May 2020. At that time, 3 directors will be elected to serve 3-year terms and 2 directors will be elected to serve 2-year terms. If an eligible elector of the Alpha Rockridge Metropolitan District is interested in serving on the board of directors, a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form may be obtained on the districts website as follows:

Alpharockridgeroaddistrict.com

The district Designated Election Official is Gary Lansdale. Self-nomination forms should be mailed to him at: 1 Alpha Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Telephone (505) 486-1437.

A Self-Nomination and Acceptance form that is not sufficient may be amended once at any time prior to Thursday, February 28, 2020. The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form is Thursday, February 28, 2020. Affidavit of Intent to be a Write-In Candidate forms must be received in the mail of the designated election official by Monday, March 2, 2020.

Alpha Rockridge Metropolitan District

Gary Lansdale, Designated Election Official.

Published February 13, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

ASPEN SPRINGS

METROPOLITAN DISTRICT

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of Aspen Springs Metropolitan District of Archuleta County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 5th day of May, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the District Building 216 Metro Dr. This will be conducted as a polling place election. At that time, three (3) directors will be elected to serve 3-year terms. Eligible electors of Aspen Springs Metropolitan District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO), who may be contacted by mail, telephone or email: Shane Tuller 970-946-8777, or DEO, PO Box 488, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, info@aspenspringsmetro.org or may be obtained on the district website as follows: www.aspenspringsmetro.org .

If the DEO determines that a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form is not sufficient, the eligible elector who submitted the form may amend the form once, at any time, prior to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28th, 2020. The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is 3:00 p.m. close of business on Friday, February 28, 2020 (not less than 67 days before the election). Earlier submittal is encouraged as the deadline will not permit curing an insufficient form. Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the DEO by the close of business at 3pm on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, All Colorado registered voters in the Aspen Springs Metropolitan District will need to cast their votes at the above polling place. All Colorado Registered voters owning property in the District, but, living outside of the district can submit an application for an absentee ballot which shall be filed with the DEO no later than the close of business on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 by 3pm, except that, if the applicant wishes to receive the absentee ballot by mail, the application shall be filed no later than the close of business on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 by 3pm.

ASPEN SPRINGS METROPOLITAN DISTRICT

By: /s/Shane Tuller

Designated Election Official

Published in: Pagosa Springs SUN

Published February 13, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF)

32-1-804.1; 32-1-804.3, 1-1-104(34), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the PPMID Water District of Archuleta County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election will be held on the 5th day of May, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 am. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, 2 directors will be elected to serve 3-year terms. Eligible electors of the PPMID Water District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Molly Risinger

P.O. Box 1609

Arboles, CO 81121

970-946-0240

The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 P.M.

The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on Friday, February 28, 2020. Earlier submittal is encouraged as the deadline will not permit curing an insufficient form. Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for a mail-in ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on Friday, May 1, 2020, except that, if the applicant wishes to receive the mail-in ballot by mail, the application shall be filed no later than the close of business on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Published February 13, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

The Town of Pagosa Springs is seeking a bid for a Planning, Design & Engineering Consultant Firm for future development of 21 acres of land. Please visit the town website: www.pagosasprings.co.gov and click the invitation to bid tab for details of the project.

Published February 13 and 20, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of January 2020, for Archuleta County.

20CW3005 Application to Make Absolute and for a Finding of Diligence, Archuleta County. 1. Applicant: Town of Pagosa Springs, c/o Jeff Kane, Southwest Water and Property Law LLC, 10 Town Plaza, No 422, Durango, CO 81301 (970) 426-5480; jkane@swpropertylaw.com. 2. Water right for which decree making portion absolute and diligence finding for balance is requested: a. Structure: Centennial Park Well (“Well”). b. Prior decree: Case No. 11CW83 (Jan. 13, 2014). c. Well Permit: 76989-F. d. Location: north bank San Juan River in NE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4, Sec. 13, T35N, R2W, N.M.P.M., being 1,169 feet from south section line and 1,869 feet from west section line of said Sec. 13. GPS: 4126195N, 321509E, 13N (see Ex A, 11CW83 Decree. e. Source: Groundwater tributary to San Juan River. f. Depth: 12 feet. g. Approp Date: Dec. 9, 2011. h. Amt: 0.25 cfs (112 gpm), Conditional. i. Uses: Irrigation of approximately 1.8 acres in Centennial Park on north side San Juan River (see Ex B, 11CW83 Decree); municipal, commercial, and industrial, including but not limited to use in geothermal heating system, greenhouses, and aquaculture. 3. Activities toward or for completion of appropriation and application of water to beneficial: a. Well completed June 2013 with pump of 25 gpm capacity. b. Water diverted annually since 2014 at a max flow rate of 0.06 cfs (25 gpm) with max annual diversion of 4.05 acre feet to irrigate approximately 2 acres in Centennial Park, to commercial use by irrigation of 2,800 square feet inside geothermal grow domes, and to industrial use to recharge Applicant’s geothermal heating system. c. Applicant intends to use water for additional indoor and outdoor irrigation to support three large grow domes and two outdoor gardens and is completing a study to evaluate expanding geothermal heating system. 4. Applicant is owner of land upon which all structures are constructed. (4 pages)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of March, 2020, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-385-6181)

Published: before February 29, 2020 /s/ Danene M. Etz

Danene M. Etz,

Water Court Specialist

Published February 13, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

BERKELEY DANIEL VINCENT

351 SOUTHWYCK HOUSE

CLAREWOOD WALK

LONDON SW9 8TT UK

BERKELEY DANIEL VINCENT

96 OAKRIDGE DRIVE

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2013, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

INA GROUP LLC

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Lot 16 of Block 3 in Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 3, according to the plat thereof filed for record July 6, 1971 as Reception No 74567, being an Amendment of the plat of Aspen Springs Ranch Subdivision No. 3 filed on April 9, 1971 as Reception No. 74284.

Account Number: R003536

Schedule Number: 569312202003

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2013-02913

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to INA GROUP LLC

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2012

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BERKELEY DANIEL VINCENT for said year 2012.

That said INA GROUP LLC on the 9th day of January 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to INA GROUP LLC

On the 24th day of June 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 17th day of January 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published February 13, 20 and 27, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

