Public Notices 02/07/2019

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

GERALD W GILKEY, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV030042

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 9, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

Charles E Rousenbert, Jr

Wendy Josefina Gil Santos

Kenneth B Tate Jr

Anne T Tate

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium, recorded on August 10, 2000, Reception Number 20007580, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Teal Landing Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Teal Landing Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Sale Number: 2018-11 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [ February 7, 2019 ]

Last Publication: [ March 14, 2019 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of the attorney representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed December 13, 2018.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Five-Building 15

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Charles E Rousenberg, Jr

Building Number: 15

Lot (Unit) Number: 1511-1516, 1521-1523, 1525-1526

UDI Points: 185,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Five- as built Building 15, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20204764, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $1,256.72

Costs: $1,201.60

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,458.32

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six-Building 16

Matter Amount

Property Owner: WENDY JOSEFINA GIL SANTOS

Building Number: 16

Lot (Unit) Number: 1611-1616, 1621-1626

UDI Points: 84,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Six- as built Building 16, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20304272, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded December 12, 2002 as Reception Number 20211905 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $805.28

Costs: $1,201.60

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,006.88

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven-Building 17

Matter Amount

Property Owner: Kenneth B Tate Jr & Anne T Tate

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 1711-1716, 1721-1726

UDI Points: 132,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven – as built Building 17, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20211905 and Sixth Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Unpaid Assessments: $900.68

Costs: $1,201.60

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,102.28

Published February 7, 14, 21, 28 and March 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Village Pointe Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.,

Plaintiff

v.

LARRY J TERRY, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV30034

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered September 18, 2018, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

LARRY J TERRY

DEBORAH A TERRY

ARTURO CISNEROS

WILLIAM R O HAIR, JR

ADZEL JEAN O HAIR

BETTY J DEGRAFF

CLIFFORD D DEGRAFF

BOBBY B TAYLOR

SUE E ROPER

BOBBY S ROPER

GREGORIO OLAGUE

HEATHER R PARROTT

HAROLD HEDGES, TRUSTEE

GLORIA HEDGES, TRUSTEE

WILLIE E MINOR

JANN MINOR

PATRICK GERARD GEIS

NATALIE MCKOWN GEIS

KENNETH R SLATEN

ROSEMARY E SLATEN

BARRY SALSBURY

LIBERTY INNOVATIONS LLC

ROBERTA RAO LAMONT

TCS REALTY LLC

ANGEL ONWARDO LLC

CAROL A ENGLAND

GEORGE L ENGLAND

RYAN MILLER

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums, recorded on January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 160495, Book 239, Page 2, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Village Pointe Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, Sale Number: 2018-10 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication:[ February 7, 2019 ]

Last Publication: [ March 7, 2019 ]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of the attorney representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 16PPA0144, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed December 13, 2018.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Rich Valdez

Exhibit A

VILLAGE POINTE – PHASE I

Matter Amount

Property Owner: LARRY J TERRY & DEBORAH A TERRY

Unit Number: 7517

Building Number: 005D

Unit Week Number: 46

Unpaid Assessments: $3,165.83

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $4,550.07

Property Owner: ARTURO CISNEROS

Unit Number: 7501

Building Number: 001D

Unit Week Number: 11

Unpaid Assessments: $ 2,158.01

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,542.25

Property Owner: WILLIAM R O HAIR, JR & ADZEL JEAN O HAIR

Unit Number: 7502

Building Number: 001D

Unit Week Number: 36

Unpaid Assessments: $6,191.71

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,575.95

Property Owner: BETTY J DEGRAFF & CLIFFORD D DEGRAFF

Unit Number: 7506

Building Number: 002D

Unit Week Number: 19

Unpaid Assessments: $6,191.84

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,576.08

Property Owner: BOBBY B TAYLOR

Unit Number: 7503

Building Number: 001D

Unit Week Number: 30

Unpaid Assessments: $2,158.01

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,542.25

Property Owner: SUE E ROPER & BOBBY S ROPER

Unit Number: 7504

Building Number: 001D

Unit Week Number: 39

Unpaid Assessments: $ 2,158.01

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,542.25

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado, that property on which is located two (2) two-story buildings containing four units per building, which are designated, respectively, as Building 1, Units 7501, 7502, 7503 and 7504; and Building 2, Units 7505, 7506, 7507, and 7508 as per Plat File No. 331 A-E, Reception No. 0168713, and which are subject to that certain Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership dated December 30, 1988, recorded January 6, 1989 at Reception No. 0160495, Book 239, Page 2 and Second Amendment to Declaration of Condominium and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums recorded January 16, 1990, at Reception No. 0168714, Book 280, Page 213, with the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, at such time as the final as-built plat has been recorded.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

VILLAGE POINTE – PHASE II

Matter Amount

Property Owners: GREGORIO OLAGUE

Unit Number: 7511

Building Number: 003D

Unit Week Number: 12

Unpaid Assessments: $2,158.01

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,542.25

Property Owner: HEATHER R PARROTT

Unit Number: 7513

Building Number: 004D

Unit Week Number: 14

Unpaid Assessments: $6,163.67

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,547.91

Property Owner: HAROLD HEDGES, TRUSTEE & GLORIA HEDGES, TRUSTEE Unit Number: 7514

Building Number: 004D

Unit Week Number: 39

Unpaid Assessments: $6,173.20

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,557.44

Property Owner: WILLIE E MINOR & JANN MINOR

Unit Number: 7512

Building Number: 003D

Unit Week Number: 51

Unpaid Assessments: $2,231.58

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,615.82

Property Owner: PATRICK GERARD GEIS & NATALIE MCKOWN GEIS

Unit Number: 7516

Building Number: 004D

Unit Week Number: 14

Unpaid Assessments: $2,158.01

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,542.25

Property Owner: KENNETH R SLATEN & ROSEMARY E SLATEN

Unit Number: 7511

Building Number: 003D

Unit Week Number: 21

Unpaid Assessments: $2,127.15

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,511.39

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase II recorded in Plat File No. 332-332A-E, under Reception No. 171189 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to the First Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase II recorded May 3, 1990, Reception No. 171190, Book 292, Page 242, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. The property has located upon it two buildings described as Building 3, containing four units designated, respectively, as Units 7509, 7510, 7511 and 7512; and Building 4 contains four units designated, respectively, as Units 7513, 7514, 7515, 7516.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

VILLAGE POINTE – PHASE III

Matter Amount

Property Owners: BARRY SALSBURY

Unit Number: 7521

Building Number: 005D

Unit Week Number: 19

Unpaid Assessments: $4,735.09

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,119.33

Property Owner: LIBERTY INNOVATIONS LLC

Unit Number: 7521

Building Number: 005D

Unit Week Number: 48

Unpaid Assessments: $5,311.20

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,695.44

Property Owner: ROBERTA RAO LAMONT

Unit Number: 7525

Building Number: 006D

Unit Week Number: 37

Unpaid Assessments: $6,163.67

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,547.91

Property Owner: TCS REALTY LLC

Unit Number: 7254

Building Number: 005D

Unit Week Number: 20

Unpaid Assessments: $2,158.01

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,542.25

Property Owner: ANGEL ONWARDO LLC

Unit Number: 7526

Building Number: 006D

Unit Week Number: 21

Unpaid Assessments: $6,191.84

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,576.08

Property Owner: CAROL A ENGLAND & GEORGE L ENGLAND

Unit Number: 7528

Building Number: 006D

Unit Week Number: 13

Unpaid Assessments: $2,158.01

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,542.25

Property Owner: RYAN MILLER

Unit Number: 7528

Building Number: 006D

Unit Week Number: 13

Unpaid Assessments: $2,158.01

Costs: $384.00

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,542.25

in that property which is described as a parcel of land being a portion of Parcel B, Third Replat of South Village Lake, recorded as Reception No. 130304, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado. The property is described as Village Pointe Phase III as recorded in Plat Filed No. 238A-F under Reception No. 179324 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado and is subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration and Third Amendment to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Village Pointe Condominiums Phase III recorded November 21, 1990, Reception No. 176323, Book 315, Page 350.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Village Point Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Published February 7, 14, 21, 28 and March 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT HEARING ON February 19th

Pat Bullinger, Shooting Star Pagosa, LLC, of Boerne, Texas, has applied for Variance from Section 3.2.6.2 of the Archuleta County Land Use Regulations, on Lot 191, Colorado’s Timber Ridge Phase Four Subdivision, at 220 Shooting Star Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO (PLN19-018). Applicant is requesting variance to permit a hot tub enclosure (an accessory structure) to remain located closer than ten (10) feet to a principal structure (the Single Family Dwelling).

Comments may be submitted to the Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing at the Board of County Commissioners meeting on February 19, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published February 7 and 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON February 27, 2019

Ronald Beckman and Philip Culver have applied to rezone approx. 11.5 acres northeast of County Rd 146 (Turkey Springs Rd), Pagosa Springs, which was created by Resolution 2000-55 and a small remainder in S3 T34N R3W, NMPM, from Agricultural/Ranching (AR) to Agricultural Estates (AE) to match adjacent property in Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 2.

Ronald & Bernice Beckman, and Philip Culver on behalf of the Phillip F. Culver Revocable Trust, have also applied for Final Plat review of the Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 2 Amendment 2019-01 re-plat, located in the SW¼ of S2 & SE¼ of S3 T34N R3W, NMPM. This includes Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 25X of Amended Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 2, the tract created by Resolution 2000-55 and the remainder tract subject to Decree Quieting Title (Rec. No. 21702690). The Amended Plat is intended to correct boundary issues and would result in no increase in permitted residential density.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to the Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on February 27, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published February 7 and 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Mineral County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing at Mineral County Courthouse, 625 Forest Rd 504.1A, Creede, Colorado, beginning at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, February 19, 2019 to consider an application for a Conditional Use.

The Application filed by Bootjack Ranch to process and crush river rock for construction and road base with the intent to sell and move off of the property. The raw material is a result of fish habitat restoration and rehabilitation.

The general location of the project is the SE corner of Section 29, T37N, R1E, NMPM, Mineral County, Colorado. The property is zoned Rural. The property’s address is 12500 S. Hwy 160, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

Questions may be addressed to the Land Use Administrator at the Courthouse, 625 Forest Rd 504.1A., Creede, CO.

Published February 7 and 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DOROTHY F. EDEN, TRUSTEE OF THE DOROTHY F. EDEN REVOCABLE TRUST DATED APRIL 9, 2002

3020 QUAIL CREEK ROAD

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73120

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2013, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LEROY B ORTIZ

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Lot 679, Amended Aspen Springs Subdivision No. 6, according to the plat thereof filed January 31, 1974, as Reception No. 79307, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Account Number: R015267

Schedule Number: 589315201044

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2013-02661

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LEROY B ORTIZ

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2012

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DOROTHY F. EDEN, TRUSTEE OF THE DOROTHY F. EDEN REVOCABLE TRUST DATED APRIL 9, 2002 for said year 2012.

That said LEROY B ORTIZ on the 15th day of January 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LEROY B ORTIZ

On the 26th day of June 2019, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of January 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published February 7, 14 and 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DIXIE D SANDOVAL

23 ANDREWS LANE

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147

GERALD SANDOVAL

410 SUNSET TRAIL

ARBOLES, CO 81121

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 5th day of November 2015, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

LEROY B ORTIZ

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Lot 1 and the N1/2 of Lot 2, Andrews Subdivision, No. 2 according to the plat thereof filed May 20, 1963, as Reception No. 63882, in the office of the Clerk and Recorder, Archuleta County, Colorado.

Account Number: R017328

Schedule Number: 616104301009

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2015-03523

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to LEROY B ORTIZ

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2014

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DIXIE D SANDOVAL and GERALD SANDOVAL for said year 2014.

That said LEROY B ORTIZ on the 15th day of January 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to LEROY B ORTIZ

On the 26th day of June 2019, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 30th day of January 2019

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published February 7, 14 and 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Archuleta County

Road and Bridge Department

Advertisement for Bid

2019 Aggregate Supply

Notice is hereby given that Archuleta County will accept sealed bids for aggregate supply for 2019.

THREE SETS (ONE ORIGINAL AND TWO COMPLETE COPIES OF THE SEALED BID), clearly marked with “2019 Aggregate Supply Bid,” along with the name, address and telephone number of the bidder, will be received by Larry Walton, Finance Director, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 1, 2018. As soon as practical after the bid closing time, all bids shall be opened in public and read aloud. Bids received after the closing time shall be returned unopened to the bidder.

Bid specifications must be obtained from the Archuleta County Road & Bridge Department, 1122 S. Hwy. 84, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Please refer all questions regarding this bid to Yari Davis, Engineer Technician at (970) 264-8404; fax (970) 264-6815; e-mail yarceneaux@archuletacounty.org. Answers to all questions, inquiries, or requests for additional information will be issued in the form of Addenda. The County will not be responsible for the authenticity or correctness of oral interpretations of the contract documents or for information obtained in any other manner than through the media of addenda. Bidders in their bids shall acknowledge receipt of each Addendum, and each Addendum shall be considered a part of the contract documents. Failure to acknowledge receipt of any Addendum issued may invalidate a bid as incomplete. Questions must be received no later than the close of business 7 days prior to the Bid Opening.

The bid shall be awarded by the Board of County Commissioners. It is the Bidders’ responsibility to verify the exact date of the award. Bidders may, but shall not be required to, attend the award of bid. A bid tab shall be forwarded to all Bidders as soon as practicable thereafter.

The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informalities and minor irregularities in bids, and to accept the bid deemed, in the opinion of the Board, to be in the best interest of Archuleta County.

Published February 7, 14 and 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

