Public Notices 02/06/2020

Invitation for Bid – Magnesium Chloride Supply and Application: Notice is hereby given that Archuleta County will accept sealed bids for the supply and application of magnesium chloride to various County Roads.

THREE SETS (ONE ORIGINAL AND TWO COMPLETE COPIES OF THE SEALED BID), clearly marked with “Supply and Application of Magnesium Chloride,” and the name, address and phone number of the bidder will be received by Larry Walton, Finance Director of Archuleta County, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, until 2:00 p.m., Thursday February 20, 2020. Bids must be hand or courier delivered. Bids conveyed by fax, email or regular mail will not be accepted. As soon as practical after the closing time, the bids shall be opened in public and read aloud at the Archuleta County Administration Building, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO. Bids received after the closing time shall be returned unopened to the bidder.

Bid specifications are available from the Archuleta County Road & Bridge Department, 1122 S. Hwy. 84, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Please refer all questions regarding this bid to Yari Davis, Road and Bridge Engineering Technician at (970) 264-8404; e-mail yarceneaux@archuletacounty.org . Answers to all questions, inquiries, or requests for additional information will be issued in the form of Addenda. The County will not be responsible for the authenticity or correctness of oral interpretations of the contract documents or for information obtained in any other manner than through the media of addenda. Bidders in their bids shall acknowledge receipt of each Addendum, and each Addendum shall be considered a part of the contract documents. Failure to acknowledge receipt of any Addendum issued may invalidate a bid as incomplete. Questions must be received no later than the close of business 7 days prior to the Bid Opening.

The bid shall be awarded by the Board of County Commissioners. It is the Bidders’ responsibility to verify the exact date of the award. Bidders may, but shall not be required to, attend the award of bid. A bid tab shall be forwarded to all Bidders as soon as practicable thereafter.

The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informalities and minor irregularities in bids, and to accept the bid deemed, in the opinion of the Board, to be in the best interest of Archuleta County.

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR

PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the Pagosa Fire Protection District of Archuleta County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular election will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, two (2) directors will be elected to serve a three-year term and one (1) director will be elected to serve a two-year term.

Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms are available from Shirley Brinkmann, the Designated Election Official (DEO) for the District, at 191 N. Pagosa Blvd., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Self-Nomination and Acceptance forms must be filed with the Designated Election Official for the District at the above address not less than 67 days prior to the election (Friday, February 28, 2020).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots may be filed with the Designated Election Official of the District at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., until the close of business on the Tuesday immediately preceding the election (Tuesday, April 28, 2020). All absentee ballots must be returned to the Designated Election Official by 7:00 p.m. on election day.

PAGOSA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT

By: /s/ Shirley D. Brinkmann

Designated Election Official

NOTICE

ACCEPTANCE OF APPLICATIONS

FOR DIRECTORS

SAN JUAN WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

TO property owners within San Juan Water Conservancy District of Archuleta County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN the terms of two seats on the Board of Directors of the District will expire this coming March 21, 2020. The District also has open seats for additional directors. Applications for appointment to the Board of Directors will be accepted until March 7, 2020 for the expiring seats. Applications for open seats may be submitted at any time. Please see www.sjwcd.org for more information about the District’s mission and activities.

To be considered, you must have resided within the District for one year and must be the owner of real property within the District. Applications are being received for the open board seats on an at-large basis with the objective to achieve geographical representation of the District, in accordance with Section 37-45-114, C.R.S.

Please send a letter of interest, a resume, and other information pertinent to your qualifications to:

Archuleta County District Court

Archuleta County Courthouse

P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Also, please send a copy of your application documents to:

San Juan Water Conservancy District

46 Eaton Drive Ste. #5

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

SAN JUAN WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT

By: /s/ Renee Lewis

For the Board of Directors

NOTICE OF OPEN MEETING FOR

HEARING ON PETITION

FOR INCLUSION OF ADDITIONAL

REAL PROPERTY

WITHIN THE PAGOSA AREA WATER

AND SANITATION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all interested persons that a Petition For Inclusion of additional real property has been filed with the Board of Directors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District. The Board of Directors has fixed the day of Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the hour of 5:30 p.m., at 100 Lyn Ave, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, as the date, time and place of an open meeting at which such Petition shall be heard.

The name and address of the Petitioner and a general description of the property to be included into the District are as follows:

PETITIONER: Kalei Pitcher

PO Box 5176

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

PROPERTY: RURAL Sec: 31 Twn: 36 Rng: 1W

Lot 1 RURAL Sec: 30 Twn: 36 Rng:1W

Lot 4 RURAL Sec: 25 Twn: 36 Rng: 1W

Also in the SE4

Commonly known as Parcel # 557930300028 or

4570 County Road 200

Pagosa Springs, CO

All interested parties may appear at such hearing to show cause in writing why such

Petition should not be granted.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE PAGOSA AREA WATER

AND SANITATION DISTRICT.

PAGOSA AREA WATER AND

SANITATION DISTRICT

By: /S/ Jim Smith

Chairman: Jim Smith

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received applications for a “Conditional Use Permit” and “SKETCH Major Design Review” for a proposed development of a 11,717 square foot Vehicle Tire Sales and Service facility proposed at 3039 Cornerstone Drive (a.k.a. Parelli Way).

The Town’s Board of Adjustments will consider the “Conditional Use Permit” (CUP 2020-01) application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 5:30 pm in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

If approved by the Board of Adjustments, the Design Review Board will then consider the applicants SKETCH Major Design Review Application (Sketch MDR-2020-02)

at a public hearing scheduled during the same meeting on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 5:30 pm in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

For more information or anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x221 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing and prior to the meeting in writing.

