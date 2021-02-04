Public Notices 02/04/2021

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Dr., Suite #1, PO Box 148, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Daniel L. Fiedler, #47916

190 Talisman Dr., Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-507-8528

E-mail: danielfiedler@gmail.com

Case Number: 20CV30092

Plaintiff:

PATRICK H. DISNER

v.

Defendants:

ANNETTE WEBB SAARIKOSKI, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE,

And All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action,

SUMMONS (BY PUBLICATION)

PLAINTIFF PATRICK H. DISNER TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 771 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409.

Respectfully submitted this 27TH day of January, 2021.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First Publication: February 4, 2021

Last Publication: March 4, 2021

Published February 4, 11, 18, 25 and March 4, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners is seeking volunteers to serve on the Archuleta County Planning Commission. Applicants must be County Residents with duties to include: recommendations regarding subdivision regulations, zoning, and development projects along with amending the Community Plan and Land Use Regulations. Regular meetings are held the fourth Wednesday of the month at 6:00 p.m. in the County Commissioner’s Meeting Room at 398 Lewis St. Please call Jamie at 970-264-8309 or email jjones@archuletacounty.org to inquire and request an application.

Published February 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV, INC

1133 N. 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

DELDEV, INC % KIA KOFRON

6785 EAST ORCHARD ROAD

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO 80111-1719

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOTS 407, 408 AND 409, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.

Account Number: R004234

Schedule Number: 569524405021

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00458

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV, INC and DELDEV, INC % KIA KOFRON for said year 2007.

That said KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED on the 30th day of December 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED

On the 16th day of June 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 13th day of January 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published February 4, 11 and 18, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV INC

1133 N 18TH ST

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

DELDEV INC % KIA KOFRON

6785 EAST ORCHARD ROAD

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO 80111-1719

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Lot:s 357,358, 359, 360, 361,365,366, 367 and 368, PAGOSA TRAILS,ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO.74885.

Account Number: R004251

Schedule Number: 569524406049

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00459

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2007

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV INC and DELDEV INC % KIA KOFRON for said year 2007.

That said KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED on the 30th day of December 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED

On the 16th day of June 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 14th day of January 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published February 4, 11 and 18, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

DELDEV, INC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

DELDEV, INC % KIA KOFRON

6785 EAST ORCHARD ROAD

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO 80111-1719

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2008, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

Lots 311,312,313,314,325,326,327 and 328, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.

Account Number: R004260

Schedule Number: 569524407041

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2007-00460

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2008

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DELDEV, INC and DELDEV, INC % KIA KOFRON for said year 2008.

That said KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED on the 30th day of December 2020, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KUHN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP LIMITED

On the 16th day of June 2021, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 14th day of January 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published February 4, 11 and 18, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

