Public Notices 01/26/2017

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

DISTRICT COURT, COUNTY OF ARCHULETA, STATE OF COLORADO, CASE NO. 2016CV030054: CRAYS, LLC (Plaintiff) v. DELDEV, INC; CAPITAL VENTURES, INC.; PAGOSA LAKES PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION (Defendants).

THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO TO ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN:

You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims set forth in the complaint filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing an answer or other response with the Clerk of the Archuleta County District Court, located at 449 SAN JUAN ST., PO BOX 148, PAGOSA SPRINGS, COLORADO 81147 (Phone: 970-725-3357). You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this Summons upon you pursuant to C.R.C.P. 12(a)(2). Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint need not be published with this Summons and may be obtained from the Clerk of the Archuleta County District Court.

If you fail to file your answer or otherwise respond to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff under C.R.C.P. 105 in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows, and by this reference made a part hereof:

LOT 501 AND LOT 502, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED SEPTEMBER 13, 1971, AS RECEPTION NO. 74885, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO And LOTS 5 & 6, IN CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE UNIT 2, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED JUNE 4, 1973, as RECEPTION NO. 77868, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.

Dated this 19th day of January, 2017.

Attorneys for Plaintiff: Murr Siler & Accomazzo, P.C., Jamie G. Siler, Atty. Reg. No. 31284; Kimberly L. Martinez, Atty. Reg. No. 40351; 410 17th Street, Suite 2400, Denver, Colorado 80202 (Phone: 303-534-2277; Fax: 303-534-1313; Email: jsiler@msa.legal; kmartinez@msa.legal).

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for a “Conditional Use Permit” for the operation of a “Vacation Rental” to be located at 135 Eaton Drive, Unit 1023. The Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission will consider the “Conditional Use Permit” application at a public hearing scheduled on February 14, 2017 at 5:30PM in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. Anyone wishing to provide comments should contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x 221 or attend the public hearing. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing. Published January 26, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Pagosa Springs has rescheduled and will conduct a public meeting on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 5:30pm at the Ross Aragon Community Center in the senior center dinning room to discuss proposed Land Use Development Code Amendments contemplated in Ordinance 853. This pubic meeting will occur prior to the second reading for final approval to be considered by Town Council at a future public hearing. Ordinance 853 proposes Land Use Development Code amendments that would allow smaller minimum lot sizes in the medium residential district (R-12), consistent with the current allowable density, however, would not change the current allowable density in the R-12 district. Ordinance 853 also proposes increasing the allowable density in the high density residential district (R-18) from 18 dwelling units per acre to 22 dwelling units per acre and allows smaller minimum lots sizes consistent with the proposed increased density. Ordinance 853 is available at townofpagosasprings.com for your review prior to these scheduled meetings. For more information and to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at 970-264-4151 x225 and attend the public meeting. Published January 26, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________

