Public Notices 01/05/2017

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY,

COLORADO

Court Address:

449 San Juan St.

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs CO 81147

Case Number: 2016CV30028

PLAINTIFF:

EAGLES LOFT PROPERTY OWNERS

ASSOCIATION INC.

v.

DEFENDANT(S):

A W TALLEY AND GAIL A TALLEY LIVING REVOCABLE TRUST DATED 12/17/1990, ET AL

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Eagles Loft Property Owner’s Association, Inc., recorded the 29th day of July, 1983 under Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that First Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagles Loft recorded on October 7, 1983, under Reception No. 119119 all in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 27, 2016, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s): A W Talley and Gail A Talley Living Revocable AB Trust, dated 12/17/1990, William and Mary Foundation LLC, Larry W Sauer and Janice A Sauer KNA Janice A Hughes

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Eagles Loft Property Owners Association, recorded the 29th day of July, 1983 under Reception No. 117700 and further subject to that First Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagles Loft recorded on October 7, 1983, under Reception No. 119119 all in the office of the County Clerk and Recorded for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagles Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: John D. Alford, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 43104, 6804 Rogers Ave., Suite B, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72903

Association Assessments Due to: Eagles Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debt: Timeshare Owner’s Assessments due to Association in the amount of

A W Talley and Gail A Talley Living Revocable AB Trust, dated 12/17/1990 $3,981.04

William and Mary Foundation LLC $6,334.39

Larry W Sauer and Janice A Sauer KNA Janice A Hughes $7,615.39

Amount of Judgment Entered on October 27, 2016: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: [1/5/2017]

Last Publication: [2/2/2017]

Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun]

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

John D. Alford, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 43104, 6804 Rogers Ave., Suite B, Fort Smith, Arkansas 72903.

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed December 9, 2016.

Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By /s/ Tonya Hamilton

Exhibit A

Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations

As of October 27, 2016

Defendant/Property MatterAmount

A W Talley and Gail A Talley Living Revocable Trust, dated 12/17/1990, lien No. 21507956 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 10/28/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: Unit Number 4, Building Number 4, Unit Week Number 21 in Eagle’s Loft(Phase IV) as recorded in Reception No. 132402 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Third Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 10, 1985, under Reception No. 132403, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $2,981.04

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $3,981.04

William and Mary Foundation LLC, lien No. 21507955 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 10/28/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: Unit Number 10, Building Number 10, Unit Week Number 1 in Eagle’s Loft(Phase II) as recorded in Reception No. 119118 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that First Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on October 7, 1983, in Book 203, Page 564, Reception No. 119119, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $5,334.39

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $6,334.39

Larry W Sauer and Janice A Sauer (AKA Janice A Hughes, lien No. 21507957 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 10/28/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: Unit Number 24, Building Number 24, Unit Week Number 51 in Eagle’s Loft(Phase III) as recorded in Reception No. 130203 in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado and shall be subject to that Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, and further subject to that Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on May 30, 1984, under Reception No. 123459, as amended by that First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft recorded on July 13, 1984, Reception No. 124494, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $6,615.39

Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00

Total: $7,615.39

Published January 5, 12, 19, 26 and February 2, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO Court Address: 449 San Juan St. PO Box 148 Pagosa Springs CO 81147 Case Number: 2016CV30029 PLAINTIFF: PEREGRINE PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION INC. v. DEFENDANT(S): DALE SEELEY PREECE, ET AL COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Property Owner’s Association, Inc., recorded the 2nd day of August, 1990 under Reception No. 173556, as recorded in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder of Archuleta County, Colorado, at Book 303, Page 104, et al. Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered November 8, 2016, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows: See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof Owner(s): Dale Seeley Preece, Shauna Leigh Preece, Fred Stilwell, Raymond Lipps, Susan Bowman, Ken Williams, Cory Carter, Tonya Carter, Donna S Geis KNA Donna Dunn Mann, Bernard G Bell Jr., Geneva J Bell, Marcel C Chambellan, Louise M Chambellan, B Jack Harris, Charlotte Jan Harris, William P Haynes, Randy L Freeney, Kimetta M Freeney, Melvin R German, Valerie J D Pruitt-German, Poy Developers LLC, Doug E York and Beverly York Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Property Owners Association, recorded the 2nd day of August, 1990 under Reception No. 173556 and First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Internal Ownership for Peregrine Property Owner’s Association, recorded the 2nd day of August, 1990 under Reception No. 98002628 and Subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, as recorded in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, at Book 202, Page 104, Et al.. Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Peregrine Property Owners Association, Inc. Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs. Agent: John D. Alford, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 43104, 6804 Rogers Ave., Suite B, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72903 Association Assessments Due to: Peregrine Property Owner’s Association, Inc. Debt: Timeshare Owner’s Assessments due to Association in the amount of Dale Seeley Preece and Shauna Leigh Preece $3,870.64 Fred Stilwell $2,605.80 Raymond Lipps and Susan Bowman $10,337.31 Ken Williams $4,559.86 Cory Carter and Tonya Carter $8,993.33 Donna S Geis KNA Donna Dunn Mann $6,033.66 Bernard G Bell Jr. and Geneva J Bell $4,698.66 Marcel C Chambellan and Louise M Chambellan $3,405.19 B Jack Harris and Charlotte Jan Harris $6,318.03 William P Haynes $4,288.71 Randy L Freeney and Kimetta M Freeney $3,523.91 Melvin R German and Valerie J D Pruitt-German $5,174.42 Poy Developers LLC $8,903.17 Doug E York and Beverly York $4,366.88 Amount of Judgment Entered on November 8, 2016: See attached Exhibit “A” Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION. The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law. First Publication: [1/5/2017] Last Publication: [2/2/2017] Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun] NOTICE OF RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO. A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED. IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED. A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE. THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN. IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows: John D. Alford, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 43104, 6804 Rogers Ave., Suite B, Fort Smith, Arkansas 72903. INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed December 9, 2016. Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff, Archuleta County, Colorado By /s/ Tonya Hamilton Exhibit A Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations As of November 8, 2016 Defendant/Property Matter Amount Dale Seeley Preece and Shauna Leigh Preece, lien No. 21507458 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 10/12/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: A 49,000 /35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7803, 7804, 7805 and 7806 in Buildings 2 and 3, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase I, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173553 Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $2,870.64 Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00 Total: $3,870.64 Fred Stilwell, lien No. 21504579 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 7/14/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: A 84,000 /35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7813, 7814, 7815, and 7816 in Buildings 7 and 8, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase III, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173555 Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $1,605.80 Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00 Total: $2,605.80 Raymond Lipps and Susan Bowman, lien No. 21507452 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 10/12/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: A 199,500 /35,486,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7813, 7814, 7815, and 7816 in Buildings 7 and 8, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase III, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 173555 Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 173556, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $9,337.31 Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00 Total: $10,337.31 Ken Williams, lien No. 21504593 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 7/14/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: A 126,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7821-7822 in Building 11, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $3,559.86 Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00 Total: $4,559.86 Cory Carter and Tonya Carter, lien No. 21507457 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 10/12/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: A 154,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7821-7822 in Building 11, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $7,993.33 Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00 Total: $8,993.33 Donna S Geis KNA Donna Dunn Mann, lien No. 21507451 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 10/12/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: A 84,000/17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7821-7822 in Building 11, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $5,033.66 Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00 Total: $6,033.66 Geneva J Bell and Bernard G Bell Jr., lien No. 21507448 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 10/12/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: A 126,000 /17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7825-7826 in Building 13, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $3,698.66 Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00 Total: $4,698.66 Marcel C Chambellan and Louise M Chambellan, lien No. 21507449 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 10/12/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: A 105,000 /17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7825-7826 in Building 13, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $2,405.19 Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00 Total: $3,405.19 Charlotte Jan Harris and B Jack Harris, lien No. 21507453 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 10/12/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: A 154,000 /17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7827-7828 in Building 14, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase IV, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 98002629, subject to First Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 98002628, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $5,318.03 Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00 Total: $6,318.03 William P Haynes, lien No. 21504668 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 7/14/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: A 77,000 /17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7871-7872 in Building 36, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20005495, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $3,288.71 Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00 Total: $4,288.71 Randy L Freeney and Kimetta M Freeney, lien No. 21507450 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 10/12/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: A 105,000 /17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7875-7876 in Building 38, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VIII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20010666, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $2,523.91 Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00 Total: $3,523.91 Melvin R German and Valerie J D Pruitt-German, lien No. 21507454 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 10/12/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: A 77,000 /17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7877-7878 in Building 39, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VIII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20010666, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $4,174.42 Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00 Total: $5,174.42 Poy Developers LLC, lien No. 21504684 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 7/14/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: A 126,000 /17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7883-7884 in Building 42, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VIII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20010666, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $7,903.17 Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00 Total: $8,903.17 Doug E York and Beverly York, lien No. 21507456 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 10/12/2015, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: A 77,000 /17,743,000 undivided fee simple absolute interest in Units 7885-7886 in Building 43, as tenants in common with the other undivided interest owners of said building of Peregrine Townhouses Phase VIII, as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception Number 20010666, subject to Third Supplemental Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Peregrine Townhouses recorded at Reception Number 20002414, and any amendments and supplements thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado. Unpaid Assessments & Costs: $3,366.88 Attorneys Fees: $1,000.00 Total: $4,366.88 Published January 5, 12, 19, 26 and February 2, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ DISTRICT COURT, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO Court Address: 449 San Juan St. PO Box 148 Pagosa Springs CO 81147 Case Number: 2016CV30030 PLAINTIFF: PTARMIGAN PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION INC. v. DEFENDANT(S): DONLEY CRONKHITE, ET AL COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Second Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on June 7, 1988, under Reception No. 156203, Book 219, Page 43-48, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered October 27, 2016, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows: See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof Owner(s): Donley Cronkhite, Winona Cronkhite, Darrell Smith, Norma Smith, Debra Young and Teralyn Arthur Evidence of Debt: Second Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on June 7, 1988, under Reception No. 156203, Book 219, Page 43-48, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc. Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs. Agent: John D. Alford, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 43104, 6804 Rogers Ave. Suite A, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72903 Association Assessments Due to: Ptarmigan Property Owners Association, Inc. Debt: Timeshare Owner’s Assessments due to Association in the amount of Donley Cronkhite, Winona Cronkhite, Darrell Smith, Norma Smith, Debra Young and Teralyn Arthur $4,160.88 Amount of Judgment Entered on October 27, 2016: See attached Exhibit “A” Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION. The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10 o’clock A.M., on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law. First Publication: [1/5/2017] Last Publication: [2/2/2017] Name of Publication: [Pagosa Springs Sun] NOTICE OF RIGHTS YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RGIHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO. A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE PURSUANT TO §38-38-104 C.R.S., SHALL BE FILED WITH THE OFFICER AT LEAST FIFTEEN (15) CALENDAR DAYS PRIOR TO THE FIRST SCHEDULED SALE DATE OR ANY DATE TO WHICH THE SALE IS CONTINUED. IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED. A NOTICE OF INTENT TO REDEEM FILED PURSUANT TO §38-38-302 C.R.S. SHALL BE FILED WITH THE SHERIFF NO LATER THAN EIGHT (8) BUSINESS DAYS AFTER THE SALE. THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN. IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS. The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows: John D. Alford, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 43104, 6804 Rogers Ave., Suite B, Fort Smith, Arkansas 72903. INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed December 9, 2016. Tonya Hamilton, Undersheriff, Archuleta County, Colorado By /s/ Tonya Hamilton Exhibit A Detail Listing of Judgment Calculations As of October 27, 2016 Defendant/Property Matter Amount Donley Cronkhite, Winona Cronkhite, Darrell Smith, Norma Smith, Debra Young and Teralyn Arthur, lien No. 21603277 filed in Archuleta County, CO on 6/1/2016, against the following described “Timeshare Property” to wit: Unit Number 7222, Building Number 11B, Unit Week Number 13B in that property on which is located three(3)one-story buildings containing two(2)one-level townhouse units per building which are designated, respectively, as Building No. 9, Units 7217 and 7218; Building No. 10, Units 7219 and 7220; and Building No. 11, Units 7221 and 7222 as per plat recorded on June 7, 1988, in Plat Sheet No. 326 under Reception No. 156202, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado, and subject to that certain Second Supplemental Declaration to Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Ptarmigan Townhouses recorded on June 7, 1988, under Reception No. 156203, Book 219, Page 43-48, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado. Unpaid Assessment & Costs: $3,160.88 Attorney Fees: $1,000.00 Total: $4,160.88 Published January 5, 12, 19, 26 and February 2, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ INVITATION TO BID CDOT Project No.: STE C480-008 CDOT Project Code: SA 19219 Location: Archuleta County, CO Name: Pinon Causeway to Aspen Village Shared Use Path Project Separate sealed BIDS for the Pinon Causeway to Aspen Village Shared Use Path will be received by Archuleta County at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc., located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 P.M. local time on February 9, 2017, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. The project consists of the following: constructing ±3,500 linear feet of concrete and/or bituminous multi-use pathway with associated curb, gutter, curb ramps, asphalt patching, gravel placement, excavation construction, traffic light pedestrian signalization modifications, retaining walls, surface drainage, and trail side landscaping including topsoil, conditioning, seeding, and mulching. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) sets the goals for Underutilized Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (UDBEs) in participation for a part of the work of this Contract. The contract goal for participation in this Contract by certified DBEs who have been determined to be underutilized has been established at 0%. The On-The-Job Training (OJT) Goal for the project is 0 hours. The project is partially within CDOT right-of-way and the Contractor must be pre-qualified by CDOT. CDOT Form 606 – Anti-Collusion Affidavit, CDOT Form 1413 – Bidders List, and CDOT Form 1414 – Anticipated DBE Participation Plan (all included in Appendix A) must be submitted by all bidders with their bids. If these forms are not submitted, the bid is considered non responsive and shall be rejected. CDOT Form 85 – Contractor’s Proposal, (also in Appendix A) shall be submitted with the bidder indicating whether the fuel cost adjustment shall apply to the contract. If the bidder fails to indicate a choice or fails to submit Form 85, the fuel cost adjustment will not apply to the contract. Please refer to SECTION II, Information to Bidders of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS for more information on the required Bid Documents. The provisions of Form Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) 1273 apply to all work performed under the CONTRACT and are to be included in all subcontracts. Please refer to APPENDIX D: Colorado Department of Transportation Standard Special Provisions of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS for more information. This project includes funding by CDOT administered FHWA grants; therefore the Davis Bacon Wages will apply. Archuleta County, in accordance with the provisions of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (78 Stat. 252, 42 US.C. §§2000d to 2000d-4) and the Regulations, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full and fair opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. An EEO-1 Report must be submitted to the Joint Reporting Committee if the Contractor and subcontractors meet the eligibility requirements (29 CFR 1602.7). For additional information regarding these federal requirements, please refer to: http://www.eeoc.gov/employers/eeo1survey/faq.cfm Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Plans may be obtained on or after January 16, 2017, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address listed above, upon payment of $50.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies. A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address listed above, at 2:00 P.M. local time January 24, 2017. It is anticipated that the project construction will begin April, 2017. Date: January 5, 2017 Published January 5,12 and 19, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE OF APPLICATIONS TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR OF SAN JUAN WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the property owners within San Juan Water Conservancy District of Archuleta County, Colorado. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 6, 2017 the term of office of two (2) Directors of the San Juan Water Conservancy District shall expire. Applications for appointment to the Board of Directors of the District will be received until February 13, 2017, for such position. To be considered, you must have resided within the District for one year, must be the owner of real property within the District in Archuleta County, and needs to be knowledgeable in water matters or willing to learn. Applications are being received for the position on an at-large basis that will generally achieve a geographical representation of the District, in accordance with Section 37-45-114, C.R.S. Resumes setting forth your qualifications to serve should be sent to: San Juan Water Conservancy District P.O. Box 4632 Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147 SAN JUAN WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT By: /s/ Denise Rue-Pastin Support Services Published in: Pagosa Springs SUN Published January 5 and 12, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ Archuleta County North Pagosa Boulevard Temporary Roadway Repairs Archuleta County is in the process of finalizing the above listed project constructed by Jita Contracting Inc., 1129 Narrow Gauge Lane, Durango, Colorado 81301. Any claims against this project by suppliers, subcontractors, or others should be delivered to the project engineering firm of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147. All claims shall be delivered prior to January 23, 2017. Any claims received on or after January 23, 2017 shall not be considered. Claim forms can be obtained from Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Phone 970-264-5055). Published January 5 and 12, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs Annual Meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on January 17, 2017 at the Humane Society Thrift Store meeting room located at 279 Pagosa St. The purpose of the Annual Meeting is to elect Directors for the upcoming year and to conduct such business, which may come before the meeting. Annual meeting attendance is limited to persons who are current members. You must be a new member in good standing by January 1, 2017 or have renewed your membership prior to the annual meeting to attend. Membership can be purchase at the Thrift Store or Animal Shelter front counter or through our website: www.humanesociety.biz Published January 5 and 12, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to: DR. FRED W GIBSON 10805 WINDERMERE LANE FAIRFAX STATION, VA 22039 DOROTHY M GIBSON 10805 WINDERMERE LANE FAIRFAX STATION, VA 22039 You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 7th day of November 2013, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to OCK LLC the following described real estate situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit: Tracts 13 and 14 in Rio Valley Subdivision, Unit Three, according to the plat thereof filed for record September 6, 1967 as Reception No. 70234. Account Number: R014365 Schedule Number: 588731101013 Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2013-02875 and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to OCK LLC That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said real estate for the year 2012 That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of DOROTHY M GIBSON and DR. FRED W GIBSON for said year 2012. That said OCK LLC on the 1st day of December 2016, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said real estate; That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said real estate to OCK LLC On the 18th day of May 2017, unless the same has been redeemed. Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed. Witness my hand this 7th day of December 2016 /s/ Betty A. Diller Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado Published January 5, 12 and 19, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________ NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS Date of Publication Pagosa Spring Sun: 1/5/2017 Archuleta County 1122 Hwy. 84 P.O. Box 1507 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 (970) 264-1390 This notice shall satisfy procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by Archuleta County. REQUEST FOR THE RELEASE OF FUNDS On or after January 14, 2017 Housing Solutions for the Southwest (sub-grantee) and San Juan County (grantee) will submit a request to the Colorado Department of Local Affairs [DOLA] on behalf of Archuleta County for the release of CDBG funds, under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended or Title II of the Cranston-Gonzalez National Affordable Housing Act, to undertake the following project: Project Title: Single Family Owner Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program Purpose: funding for a revolving loan fund program for qualifying community members to rehabilitate and repair owner occupied single family homes, for emergency home repairs and home replacements. This program is designed primarily to address health, safety and energy efficiency issues. Location: Grant applies to La Plata, Montezuma, Archuleta, Archuleta and Archuleta Counties in Colorado. This notice applies to Archuleta County. Estimated Cost: year one funding up to $412,943, year two funding of up to $420,943 and year three funding of up to $437,943, totaling up to $1,271,829 for all five counties An environmental review for the project has been made by Archuleta County and is available for public examination and copying at the offices noted below. Based on this review, Archuleta County has determined that a request for release of funds will not significantly affect the quality of the human environment and hence, an environmental impact statement will not be undertaken under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (P.L. 91-190). Additional project information is contained in the Environmental Review Record (ERR) on file with Archuleta County at Archuleta County,1122 Hwy. 84 P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, (970) 264-1390. Please contact John Shepard, Planning Manager, for the information. The information is also file with Housing Solutions for the Southwest, 295 Girard St, Durango, CO 81303, and may be examined or copied M-TH 9 A.M. to 4 P.M at the Housing Solutions office. Please call 970-259-1086 x32 or email esalkind@swhousingsolutions.com to make arrangements. PUBLIC COMMENTS Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to Archuleta County. All comments received by January 13, 2017 will be considered by Archuleta County prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. RELEASE OF FUNDS Archuleta County certifies to DOLA that John Shepard in his capacity as Planning Manager consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. DOLA’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows Archuleta County to use HUD program funds. OBJECTIONS TO THE RELEASE OF FUNDS DOLA will accept objections to its release of funds and Archuleta County’s certification for a period of 15 days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are made on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer of the Archuleta County; (b) Archuleta County has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations at 24 CFR Part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs, or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before the approval of a release of funds by (DOLA or OEDIT); or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures of 24 CFR Part 58 and shall be addressed to Bret Hillberry, Environmental Compliance Officer, 1313 Sherman St., Room 521, Denver, CO 80203. No objections received after 15 days from the date of request for release of funds will be considered by the state. John Shepard Planning Manager Published January 5, 2017 in The Pagosa Springs SUN. __________

Follow these topics: Public Notices