Public Notices 01/31/2019

Notice of Public Hearing

Board of County Commissioners

Archuleta County, Colorado

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to CRS 30-28-204 that the Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, Colorado, will hold a public hearing to consider updating the County Building codes from 2006 International Residential Code (IRC) & International Building Code (IBC) to 2015 IRC & IBC with modifications. Also revision to the Archuleta County Building Safety Regulations. The language proposed to be adopted is available for review in the County Building Department 970-264-1390.

The public hearing will be held on Tuesday February 19, 2019 at 1:30 PM in the County Commissioner’s meeting room at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, at which time all interested parties will be heard.

Written comments may also be submitted to the Archuleta County Board of Commissioners, P. O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, at or prior to said public meeting.

Published January 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Request for Proposals: Nitrate-Free Uncured Hot Dogs

The Archuleta School District #50 JT is accepting Proposals for a single company to provide district-wide fresh Nitrate-free Uncured Hot Dogs that meets the federal and state nutritional requirements.

Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Archuleta School District #50 JT Administration Building, P.O. Box 1498, 309 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

Copies of the complete RFP can be found on the District’s website: www.mypagosaschools.com in the “District” section. Alternatively, specifications can be obtained Todd Stevens at the Food Service Office in Pagosa Springs High School or by sending an email to tstevens@pagosa.k12.co.us.

Published January 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Hotel and Restaurant liquor license application for Colorado Roadhouse LLC dba Colorado Roadhouse located at 27 B Talisman Drive Unit 4 in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The public hearing will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall at 551 Hot Springs Blvd. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on February 18, 2019.

Published January 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Request for Qualifications: Archuleta County is seeking Statements of Qualifications from interested and qualified Aviation Consultants for professional planning services in the development of an Airport Master Plan. This project is anticipated to be funded in part by the Federal Aviation Administration. All work is required to comply with FAA requirements and regulations. Interested parties must obtain and follow the detailed instructions provided by the County in RFQ No. 5502-19-001, which is available on the County website at http://www.archuletacounty.org/bids.aspx or, which may be obtained by contacting Larry Walton, Finance Director at lwalton@archuletacounty.org. Submittals must be received no later than Feb. 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises are encouraged to participate.

Published January 31 and February 7, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Archuleta County Combined Courts

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

PO Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Case No. 19C1

PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Public notice is given on January 18, 2019, that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta Combined Court.

The Petition requests that the name of Shelly A. Sinclair be changed to Shelly Spotleson Sinclair.

/s/ Robin Bow

Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk

Published January 31, February 7 and 14, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

EXHIBIT I-E

PUBLIC NOTICE AND

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Town of Pagosa Springs plans to submit a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application to the State of Colorado, Department of Local Affairs. CDBG funds are intended to provide decent housing, suitable living environments and economic opportunities, principally for low and moderate-income persons through rehabilitation and preservation, economic/job development and public facilities improvements.

The application being considered would request $ 600,000 * for payment toward the principle of the loan for 7 Parelli Way for Pagosa Peak Open School. It is estimated that approximately 52% of the funds would benefit low and moderate-income persons. Permanent involuntary displacement of neighborhood persons or businesses is not anticipated. Should it later become necessary to consider such displacement, alternatives will be examined to minimize the displacement. If no feasible alternatives exist, required/reasonable benefits will be provided to those displaced to mitigate adverse effects and hardships. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during these hearings should notify Town Clerk, April Hessman at Town Hall, 551 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs, Colorado a minimum of 3 days in advance so that appropriate aids can be made available.

A public hearing will be held at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Town Hall, 551 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs, Colorado to obtain citizen views and to respond to proposals and questions related to:

• The proposed CDBG application for this project; and

• Community development and educational opportunities; and

• The performance of the Town of Pagosa Springs and sub-recipient, Pagosa Peak Open School, in carrying out its community development responsibilities.

A copy of the application(s) as submitted to the State will be available for public review at Town Hall, 551 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs, Colorado and Pagosa Peak Open School, 7 Parelli Way, Pagosa Springs, Colorado

Written comments are also welcome and must be received by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, hand delivered to Town Hall, 551 Hot Springs Blvd., Pagosa Springs, Colorado, or mailed to Town Hall PO Box 1859 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or emailed to ahessman@pagosasprings.co.gov.

Oral and written comments will be considered in deciding whether to submit an application for the proposed project.

Written summary information will be available at Town Hall on February 6, 2019 until submission date on any CDBG application(s) the Town of Pagosa Springs intends to submit to the State.

Information and records regarding the Town of Pagosa Springs proposed and past use of CDBG funds are available at Town Hall 551 Hot Springs Blvd. Pagosa Springs, Colorado during regular office hours.

NOTE 1: THIS NOTICE MUST BE PUBLISHED IN A NEWSPAPER OF GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE AREA AT LEAST FIVE (5) DAYS PRIOR TO THE PUBLIC HEARING. It should also be posted in the city/town hall or county courthouse and in other places frequented by the public, ESPECIALLY LOW AND MODERATE INCOME PERSONS BENEFITING FROM OR AFFECTED BY PROPOSED CDBG ACTIVITIES.

NOTE 2: EACH MUNICIPALITY AND COUNTY PARTICIPATING DIRECTLY IN A MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL PROJECT IS REQUIRED TO CONDUCT A PRE-APPLICATION PUBLIC HEARING AND TO PROVIDE PUBLIC NOTICES. AS APPROPRIATE, THE NOTICES MAY BE COMBINED AND THE HEARINGS MAY BE HELD JOINTLY.

Published January 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Follow these topics: Public Notices