Public Notices 01/30/2020

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS FOR

UPPER SAN JUAN HEALTH SERVICE DISTRICT

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and particularly to the electors of the Upper San Juan Health Service District of Archuleta, Hinsdale, Mineral Counties, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a regular election will be held on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. MST. At that time, three (3) directors will be elected to serve three-year terms.

Eligible electors of the Upper San Juan Health Service District (USJHSD) interested in serving on the USJHSD Board of Directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from Heather Thomas, the Designated Election Official (DEO) for the District, at 95 S. Pagosa Boulevard, Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business, 4:30 p.m. MST, on Friday, February 28, 2020 (not less than 67 days before the election).

Affidavit of Intent to be a Write-In Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the DEO not less than 64 days prior to the election (Monday, March 2, 2020), by 4:30 p.m. MST.

The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. MST.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that applications for absentee ballots may be filed with the Designated Election Official of the District at the above address between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and the close of business, 4:30 p.m. MST, on the Tuesday immediately preceding the election (Tuesday, April 28, 2020). All absentee ballots must be returned to the Designated Election Official by 7:00 p.m. on election day.

UPPER SAN JUAN HEALTH SERVICE DISTRICT

By: /s/ Heather Thomas

Designated Election Official

Published January 30, February 6, 13 and 20, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

ALPHA ROCKRIDGE METRO DISTRICT

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Alpha Rockridge Metropolitan District of Archuleta County, State of Colorado.

Notice is hereby given that an election shall be conducted as a mail ballot election in accordance with all of the code. The Designated Election Official shall develop a Plan for conducting the mail ballot Election, which will be made available to the public. There shall be no election precinct or polling place. All mail ballots shall be returned to the designated Election Official’s mailing address and be received no later than the 5th day of May 2020. At that time, 3 directors will be elected to serve 4-year terms and 2 directors will be elected to serve 2-year terms. If an eligible elector of the Alpha Rockridge Metropolitan District is interested in serving on the board of directors, a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form may be obtained on the districts website as follows:

Alpharockridgeroaddistrict.com

The district Designated Election Official is Gary Lansdale. Self-nomination forms should be mailed to him at: 1 Alpha Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Telephone (505) 486-1437.

A Self-Nomination and Acceptance form that is not sufficient may be amended once at any time prior to Thursday, February 28, 2020. The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form is Thursday, February 28, 2020. Affidavit of Intent to be a Write-In Candidate forms must be received in the mail of the designated election official by Monday, March 2, 2020.

Alpha Rockridge Metropolitan District

Gary Lansdale, Designated Election Official.

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

(NOTICE BY PUBLICATION OF)

§1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN, and, particularly, to the electors of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District of La Plata & Archuleta Counties, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 5th day of May, 2020, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, 3 directors will be elected to serve 3-year terms and 0 directors will be elected to serve 2-year* terms. Eligible electors of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO): Rebecca Flinders of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District at 275 Browning Ave. Ignacio, Colorado, 81137 (970) 563-9501

The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on February 28, 2020 (not less than 67 days before the election).

Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election official by the close of business on Monday, March 2, 2020 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the designated election official no later than the close of business on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Los Pinos Fire Protection District

Rebecca Flinders

DEO

A CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

§1-13.5-501, 1-13.5-1102(3), 32-1-905(2), C.R.S.

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN , and, particularly, to the electors of the Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District of Archuleta County, Colorado.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an election will be held on the 5th day of May, 2020, between the hours

of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. At that time, 3 directors will be elected to serve 3-year terms. Eligible electors of the

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District interested in serving on the board of directors may obtain a

Self-Nomination and Acceptance form from the District Designated Election Official (DEO):

Glenna Sullivan

100 Lyn Avenue

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

(970) 731-7632

The Office of the DEO is open on the following days: Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The deadline to submit a Self-Nomination and Acceptance is close of business on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Affidavit of Intent To Be A Write-In-Candidate forms must be submitted to the office of the designated election

official by the close of business on Monday, March 2, 2020 (the sixty-fourth day before the election).

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN, an application for an absentee ballot shall be filed with the designated

election official no later than the close of business on Tuesday preceding the election, April 28, 2020.

Designated Election Official Signature

