Public Notices 01/24/2019

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Teal Landing Property

Owner’s Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

William M Meyers, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2018CV30093

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Tel. 479.242.8814

Email: chris@hjclegal.com

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

TO THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO

TO THE FOLLOWING DEFENDANT(S):

William M Meyers

Marion R Meyers

Larry B Kuopus, Trustee

Elizabeth L Kuopus, Trustee

Joe B Martinez, Jr

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an in rem action of judicial foreclosure on your timeshare interest(s) located at Teal Landing Condominium for failure to pay assessments to Teal Landing Property Owner’s Association, Inc. The legal description for your real property is below.

Plaintiff Attorney: Christopher B. Conley, Attorney at Law, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.

Defendant(s) / Legal Descriptions:

Exhibit A

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two

Matter Amount

Property Owner: WILLIAM M MEYERS & MARION R MEYERS

Building Number: 12

Lot (Unit) Number: 1211-1216, 1221, 1224-1226

UDI Points: 49,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Two- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20105850, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651and any further supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Lien Amount: $1,596.02

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Five

Matter Amount

Property Owner: LARRY B KUOPUS & ELIZABETH L KUOPUS

Building Number: 15

Lot (Unit) Number: 1511-1516, 1521-1523, 1525-1526

UDI Points: 105,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Five- as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20204764, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, and Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Lien Amount: $1,682.15

Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven

Matter Amount

Property Owner: JOE B MARITNEZ, JR

Building Number: 17

Lot (Unit) Number: 1711-1716, 1721-1726

UDI Points: 77,000

of the Teal Landing Condominium Phase Seven – as depicted on the Plat recorded in Reception No. 20209496, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20007580, First Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20009604, Second Amendment to Declaration of Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20102923, Third Amendment to Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20104161, and First Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20105651, and Second Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20106880, First Amendment to Second Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20110747, Third Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20203147, Fourth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20204765, Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20206614, First Amendment to Fifth Supplemental Declaration recorded as Reception Number 20211905 and Sixth Supplemental Declaration of Condominium for Teal Landing Condominium recorded as Reception Number 20209497 and any future supplemental Plats or Declarations thereto, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Together with a vested remainder over in fee simple absolute, as tenant in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Teal Landing Townhouses in that percentage interest determined and established by said Declaration for the above described real estate.

Lien Amount: $1,754.79

Published in the Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: January 24, 2019

Last Publication: February 21, 2019

/s/ Christopher B. Conley

Christopher B. Conley

Hayes, Johnson & Conley, PLLC

700 South 21st Street

Fort Smith, AR 72901

Atty. Reg. No.: 51651

Published January 24, 31, February 7, 14 and 21, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Invitation for Bid – Magnesium Chloride Supply and Application: Notice is hereby given that Archuleta County will accept sealed bids for the supply and application of magnesium chloride to various County Roads.

THREE SETS (ONE ORIGINAL AND TWO COMPLETE COPIES OF THE SEALED BID), clearly marked with “Supply and Application of Magnesium Chloride,” and the name, address and phone number of the bidder will be received by Larry Walton, Finance Director of Archuleta County, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, until 2:00 p.m., Thursday February 7, 2019. Bids must be hand or courier delivered. Bids conveyed by fax, email or regular mail will not be accepted. As soon as practical after the closing time, the bids shall be opened in public and read aloud at the Archuleta County Administration Building, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO. Bids received after the closing time shall be returned unopened to the bidder.

Bid specifications are available from the Archuleta County Road & Bridge Department, 1122 S. Hwy. 84, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Please refer all questions regarding this bid to Yari Davis, Road and Bridge Engineering Technician at (970) 264-8404; e-mail yarceneaux@archuletacounty.org . Answers to all questions, inquiries, or requests for additional information will be issued in the form of Addenda. The County will not be responsible for the authenticity or correctness of oral interpretations of the contract documents or for information obtained in any other manner than through the media of addenda. Bidders in their bids shall acknowledge receipt of each Addendum, and each Addendum shall be considered a part of the contract documents. Failure to acknowledge receipt of any Addendum issued may invalidate a bid as incomplete. Questions must be received no later than the close of business 7 days prior to the Bid Opening.

The bid shall be awarded by the Board of County Commissioners. It is the Bidders’ responsibility to verify the exact date of the award. Bidders may, but shall not be required to, attend the award of bid. A bid tab shall be forwarded to all Bidders as soon as practicable thereafter.

The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informalities and minor irregularities in bids, and to accept the bid deemed, in the opinion of the Board, to be in the best interest of Archuleta County.

Published January 24 and 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Auction

All Purpose Storage, 193 A Rob Snow Road Pagosa Springs, 970-264-5958

February 9th, 2019 at 11am

Justin Buch Hunt, Unit C06, Home goods

Shawn Hudler, C101, Home goods

Meredith Trumble, C65, Home goods

Stephen VanHorn, C94, Home goods

Molly chatagnier, C04, Home goods

Brandie Brewton, C86, Home goods

Published January 24 and 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

