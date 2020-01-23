Public Notices 01/23/2020

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2019-014

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On November 19, 2019, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) Billie G. Helms and Rose M. Helms

Original Beneficiary(ies) Centennial Savings Bank FSB

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Date of Deed of Trust October 21, 1993

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust October 26, 1993

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 0093006567

Original Principal Amount $27,500.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $8,074.06

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 2 IN LINDSEY SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT OF SAID SUBDIVISION FILED ON FEBRUARY 17, 1982 AS RECEPTION NO. 109491.

Also known by street and number as: 14705 Highway 151, Arboles, CO 81121.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 03/19/2020, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 1/23/2020

Last Publication 2/20/2020

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 11/19/2019

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Erin Croke #46557

McCarthy & Holthus, LLP 7700 E Arapahoe Road, Suite 230, Centennial, CO 80112 (877) 369-6122

Published January 23, 30, February 6, 13 and 20, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION

CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE

SALE NO. 2019-015

To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:

On November 19, 2019, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.

Original Grantor(s) JOSEPH G. BURBUL AND JOYEL E. BURBUL

Original Beneficiary(ies) BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

Current Holder of Evidence of Debt NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC D/B/A CHAMPION MORTGAGE COMPANY

Date of Deed of Trust April 08, 2009

County of Recording Archuleta

Recording Date of Deed of Trust April 15, 2009

Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 20902694

Original Principal Amount $862,500.00

Outstanding Principal Balance $371,146.38

Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.

THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

LOT 94, PAGOSA MEADOWS UNIT TWO, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED SEPTEMBER 13, 1971, AS RECEPTION NO. 74883, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK AND RECORDER, ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO.

Also known by street and number as: 153 NORTH FEATHER COURT, PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO 81147.

THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.

NOTICE OF SALE

The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.

THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 03/19/2020, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication 1/23/2020

Last Publication 2/20/2020

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;

DATE: 11/19/2019

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

By: /s/ Elsa P. White, Public Trustee

The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:

Nichole R. Williams #49611

Barrett Frappier Weisserman, LLP 1391 Speer Boulevard, Suite 700, Denver, CO 80204 (303) 350-3711

Attorney File # BURBUL

The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015

Published January 23, 30, February 6, 13 and 20, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

HB RANCHO, LLC A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

7 CALLE PROGRESSO

HUMACAO, PR 00791

HB RANCHO, LLC A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

C/O MARIA RIVERA

376 CONDOMINIUM MIRABEL

RINCON, PR 00677

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

ANDREW GUINN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 173 PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885.

Account Number: R004276

Schedule Number: 569524409009

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03846

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to ANDREW GUINN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HB RANCHO, LLC A PUERTO RICO LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY for said year 2015.

That said ANDREW GUINN on the 18th day of December 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ANDREW GUINN

On the 27th day of May 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 9th day of January 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published January 23, 30 and February 6, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

H B RANCHO, LLC A Puerto Rico Limited Liability Company

7 CALLE PROGRESSO

HUMACAO, PR 00791

HB RANCHO, LLC

A Puerto Rico Limited Liability Company

C/O MARIA RIVERA

376 CONDOMINIUM MIRABEL

RINCON, PR 00677

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November 2016, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

ANDREW GUINN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 150 AND LOT 151, PAGOSA TRAILS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74885

Account Number: R012459

Schedule Number: 569930204010

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2016-03883

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to ANDREW GUINN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2015

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of H B RANCHO, LLC and HB RANCHO, LLC for said year 2015.

That said ANDREW GUINN on the 18th day of December 2019, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to ANDREW GUINN

On the 27th day of May 2020, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 9th day of January 2020

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published January 23, 30 and February 6, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of December, 2019, for Archuleta County.

19CW3032 (06CW112, 98CW84), DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 7, STATE OF COLORADO, La Plata County Courthouse, 1060 2nd Avenue, PO Box 3340, Durango, CO 81392. IN THE MATTER OF THE APPLICATION FOR WATER RIGHTS OF PAT PARELLI INTERNATIONAL STUDY CENTER, INC., IN ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO. 1. Name, address and telephone number of applicant: Pat Parelli International Study Center, Inc., Attention: Mark Weiler, President, P.O. Box 3729, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, (970) 731-9475. Direct all pleadings to: Kevin J. Kinnear, Porzak Browning & Bushong LLP, 2120 13th Street, Boulder, Colorado 80302. 2. Name of Structures. Main House Pond, Lodge Pond, and Lower Pond. 3. Descriptions of Conditional Water Rights. The following conditional water rights were all decreed by Decree of the Water Court in and for Water Division No. 7 in Case No. 98CW84 dated December 13, 2000. A portion of the water rights decreed in Case no. 98CW84 were made absolute in Case No. 06CW112, including all of the Guest House Pond, a portion of the Main House Pond, a portion of the Lodge Pond, all of the Upper Parelli Pond Nos. 1 and 2, and a portion of the Lower Pond. The remaining conditional water rights include: A. Main House Pond. (1) Location: The Main House Pond is located in the NE1/4NW1/4 of Section 7, T. 34 N., R. 2 W., N.M.P.M. at a point South 4E18’08” West from the SW of Section 31, T. 35 N., R. 2 W. of the N.M.P.M. a distance of 1,926 ft., also described as a point South 8E10”11’ West from the SW corner of Section 6, T. 34 N., R. 2 W. of the N.M.P.M. a distance of 1,031 feet. (2) Source: Guest House Spring and local surface runoff, Piedra River Drainage. (3) Appropriation Date: December 31, 1924. (4) Amount conditional: 0.53 acre-foot, conditional. Also, the right to refill twice, conditional, with 1.5 acre-feet for each refill. A total of 0.97 acre-foot of the decreed amount of 1.5 acre-feet was made absolute in Case No. 06CW112. (5) Use: Irrigation, recreation, fish propagation and stock watering. 4.5 acres around the Guest House Pond, Guest House Spring, Main House Pond and Lodge Pond will be irrigated using water withdrawn by pump from such ponds. B. Lodge Pond. (1) Location: The Lodge Pond is located in the SE1/4SW1/4 of Section 6, T. 34 N., R. 2 W., N.M.P.M. at a point South 7E46’49” West from the SW of Section 31, T. 35 N., R. 2 W. of the N.M.P.M. a distance of 1,650 feet, also being described as a point South 17E59”51’ West from the SW corner of Section 6, T. 34 N., R. 2 W. of the N.M.P.M. a distance of 710 feet. The pond is located on the channel of Stollsteimer Creek. (2) Source: Guest House Spring, Stollsteimer Creek and local surface runoff, Piedra River Drainage. (3) Appropriation Date: May 1, 1996. (4) Amount conditional: 0.32 acre-foot conditional. Also, the right to refill twice, conditional, with 1.3 acre-feet for each refill. A total of 0.98 acre-foot of the decreed amount of 1.3 acre-feet was made absolute in Case No. 06CW112. (5) Uses: Irrigation, recreation, fish propagation and stock watering. 4.5 acres around the Guest House Pond, Guest House Spring Main House Pond and Lodge Pond will be irrigated using water withdrawn by pump from such ponds. C. Lower Pond. (1) Location: The Lower Pond is located in the SE1/4SW1/4 of Section 6, T. 34 N., R. 2 W., N.M.P.M. at a point South 16E33’31” West from the SW of Section 31, T. 35 N., R. 2 W. of the N.M.P.M. a distance of 1,010 feet, also described as a point South 81E53”44’ West from the SW corner of Section 6, T. 34 N., R. 2 W. of the N.M.P.M. a distance of 290 feet. The pond is located on the channel of Stollsteimer Creek. (2) Source: Stollsteimer Creek and local surface runoff, Piedra River Drainage. (3) Appropriation Date: July 1, 1998. (4) Amount conditional: 5.14 acre-feet conditional. Also, the right to refill twice, conditional, with 7.2 acre-feet for each refill. A total of 2.07 acre-feet of the decreed amount of 7.2 acre-feet was made absolute in Case No. 06CW112. (5) Uses: Irrigation, recreation, fish propagation, stock watering, and augmentation. Irrigation is of up to 10 acres around the pond. A map indicating the location of the subject water rights is attached hereto as Exhibit A. 4. Detailed outline of work done to complete project and apply water to beneficial use. (A) The subject water rights were included in and were the subject of a plan for augmentation adjudicated in Case No. 09CW4, applied for and adjudicated after the date of the filing of the application for the previous finding of reasonable diligence in Case No. 06CW112. The subject water rights are part of an integrated water system serving the Parelli International Study/Natural Horsemanship Center property. (B) In Case No. 09CW5, Applicant applied for and adjudicated a decreed water right for the Parelli Well, which was included in the plan for augmentation approved in Case No. 09CW4 and became a part of the same unified water system. (C) In Case No. 16CW3009, Applicant applied for and adjudicated an application to make absolute a water right that was included in the plan for augmentation approved in Case No. 09CW4. (D) Applicant has installed parshall flumes, including one below the Lower Pond, and other measuring devices to administer the water rights that are the subject of this application and the related plan for augmentation. (E) Applicant can and will make such remaining conditional use absolute within a reasonable time. 5. There are no new structures associated with this application. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Applicant is the owner of the land upon which all structures are located. THEREFORE, Applicant seeks a finding of reasonable diligence with respect to the decreed conditional water rights that are the subject of this application. (6 pages total with exhibit)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of February, 2020, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-385-6181)

Published: before January 31, 2020 /s/ Danene M. Etz

Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist

Published January 23, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Notice of Liquor Board Hearing

Pursuant to C.R.S. §44-3-311(1), public notice is hereby given that an application for a Hotel & Restaurant Liquor License to be issued to Stone & Sky LLC was filed with the Board of County Commissioners of Archuleta County, Colorado. The premises is to be known as Ole Miners, and more particularly described as 3821 E. Hwy 160, Pagosa Springs, Colorado. Notice is further given that a hearing for said application will be held on February 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board’s meeting room. At said time and place, all parties of interest shall be allowed to appear in support of, or in opposition to, the granting of said license by petitions, objections or personal appearances. Petitions or objections may be filed in the said Commissioner’s office, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, prior to said hearing.

Published January 23, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

