Public Notices 01/16/2020

DISTRICT COURT,

ARCHULETA COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1,

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: (970) 264-8160

Plaintiff:

DAVID YOST

v.

Defendants:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC; TEXTRON FINANCIAL CORPORATION; ELSA WHITE as Public Trustee of Archuleta County; and ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION.

Submitting Attorney:

Duke Eggleston, #24965

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

Phone Number: (970) 403-1580

E-mail: deggleston@e-klaw.com

Case Number: 2019CV30099

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF DAVID YOST

TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS:

NATIONAL RECREATIONAL PROPERTIES OF PAGOSA SPRINGS, LLC – 7700 E. Arapahoe Rd, Ste 220, Centennial, CO 80112

ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the complaint filed with the court in this action by filing with the clerk of this court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after the service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your answer or other response to the complaint in writing within 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the court for the relief demanded in the complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado, more particularly described as follows:

Lot 222-223, in CHRIS MOUNTAIN VILLAGE AT PAGOSA UNIT TWO, according to the plat thereof filed for record June 4, 1973 as Reception No. 77868.

Respectfully Submitted this 7th day of January, 2020.

Published in The Pagosa Springs Sun

First Publication: January 16, 2020

Last Publication: February 13, 2020

Eggleston Kosnik LLC

/s/ Duke Eggleston

Duke Eggleston, #24965

556 Main Ave.

Durango, CO 81301

(970) 403-1580

Published January 16, 23, 30, February 6 and 13, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

FOR BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT HEARING ON FEBRUARY 4, 2020

Navajo Peak Lodge, LLC, represented by Eric Scheufler, has applied for a Variance from the paving requirement outlined in Section 27.1.6.3.G of the Archuleta County Road & Bridge Design Standards and Section 5.4.5 of the Land Use Regulations, on property located at 24601 US Hwy 84, Chromo, CO, legally described as a tract of land lying and being in the East ½ of the East ½ of Section 10, Township 32 North, Range 1 East (PLN19-465), property owner Navajo Peak Lodge, LLC. The property is zoned Agricultural Ranching.

Comments regarding this proposal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to Planning@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on January 22, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Building Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published January 16 and 23, 2020 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

