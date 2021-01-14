Public Notices 01/14/2021

Notice of Public Hearing

Pursuant to C.R.S. § 44-3-311(1), notice is hereby given that A Body of Art Gallery, LLC dba ABOA Gallery & Lounge has applied for a Lodging & Entertainment liquor license at the premises located at 333 Bastille Drive, #B-2 in Pagosa Springs, CO. A public hearing is set by the Board of County Commissioners sitting as the Local Liquor Authority for 1:30 p.m. on February 16, 2021 in the Board’s meeting room at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

Published January 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

(This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us).

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of December 2020, for Archuleta County.

20CW3053 ARCHULETA COUNTY. APPLICATION FOR A SIMPLE CHANGE IN SURFACE POINT OF DIVERSION. Applicants: Dale Watson and David Watson, 30301 US Hwy 160, Bayfield, CO 81122. Please direct all correspondence to Amy N. Huff, Colorado Water & Land Law, LLC, 679 E. 2nd Ave, Unit 11B, Durango, CO 81301 (970) 403-1770; amy@waterland-law.com (1) Structure Name: Norman Wright Ditch (a) Prior Decree: Water Div. 7 – Case # 97CW44, entered 4/8/1998 (b) Decreed POD: On the left bank of the creek located 1800’West and 2200’ North of the SE corner of Section 18, T35N, R5W, NMPM. (c) Source: Little Beaver Creek, tributary to Beaver Creek, Pine River Drainage (d) App Date: 5/31/1968 (e) Amt: 1.0 cfs Absolute (f) Uses: irrigation of 80 acres. (g) Description of Change: Applicants seek to change the point diversion for the Norman Wright Ditch to a point approximately 1422 feet downstream from the decreed point of diversion on Little Beaver Creek. Applicants’ use and place of use for the Norman Wright Ditch water right will remain the same. There are no intervening water rights or inflows between the originally decreed point and the point sought herein. The change meets the requirements for a simple change in surface diversion. (h) New POD: SE ¼ NW ¼ S18, T35N, R5W, 2154’ from the North Section line and 2256’ from the West Section line, NMPM (2) See Application for additional information. (8 pages including exhibits)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of February 2021, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-385-6181)

Published: before January 31, 2021 /s/Danene M. Etz

Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist

Published January 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR TRANSIT FROM PAGOSA SPRINGS TO DURANGO

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS/PROPOSALS: Archuleta County invites qualified firms to submit qualifications/proposals for performing transportation feasibility study for intercity bus services from Pagosa Springs to Durango. Sealed proposals will be accepted at the Administration Building, 398 Lewis Street, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs 81147 until February 5, 2021 at 3pm. For more information, please email the Transportation Officer at lvanoni@archuletacounty.org or view online at www.archuletacounty.org/bids.aspx.

Published January 14 and 21, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Nicholas Christopher Karas, also known as Nicholas C. Karas, Nicholas Karas and Nick Karas, Deceased

Case No. 2020PR30048

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Archuleta County, Colorado on or before ___________, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

The original of this document is on file at the law office of

Donald Glenn Peterson

/s/ Donald Glenn Peterson

Donald Glenn Peterson – Attorney for Personal Representative

4100 E. Mississippi Ave.,Suite 410

Denver, CO 80246

Telephone: (303) 758-0999

Published January 14, 21 and 28, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________