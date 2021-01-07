Public Notices 01/07/2021

The Humane Society of Pagosa Springs Annual Meeting will be held at 3:00 p.m. on January 20, 2021 at the Humane Society administration office. The purpose of the Annual Meeting is to elect Directors for the upcoming year and to conduct such business, which may come before the meeting. Annual meeting attendance is limited to persons who are current members. You must become a new member in good standing no later than January 1, 2021 or have renewed your existing membership prior to the annual meeting to attend and vote. Due to Covid-19 precautions, attendance for this meeting will be via Zoom only. Please contact the HSPS administration office at hsadmin@humanesociety.biz or 970-264-5549 to make arrangements to participate.

Published January 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Request for Proposals Archuleta

School District 50 Jt. – E-Rate Category 2

This information has been prepared to assist those service providers interested on bidding on services funded by the Universal Service Fund and listed on the form 470 for the 2021-22 funding year. The complete RFP and questions and answers about it will be posted weekly on the “Bids/RFP‘s/RFQ’s” option under the “District” tab of the ASD website: www.mypagosaschools.com. It is the responsibility of the Service Provider to remain up to date on questions and answers. All Bids Must include the service providers SPIN. There are 3 categories for bids, Equipment, Installation, and Cabling and all bids should identify the category of the bid. All bids should be completed no later than February 5, 2021 and submitted electronically to:

Eric Hittle – eric@echoitconsult.com and Mike Hodgson – mhodgson@pagosa.k12.co.us

Published January 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________

Archuleta County District Court

PO Box 148

46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

In the Matter of the Petition of:

Parent(s)/Petitioner(s):

Kameron Rian Pedalino for:

Minor Child:

Kameron Rian Pedalino

to change the child’s name to: Kameron Rian Winkler

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Todd M. Starr #27641

Cunningham Swaim, LLP

PO Box 2560

2800 Cornerstone Bldg. B, Ste., 201

(970) 749-0807

tstarr@cunninghamswaim.com

Case Number: 2020CV030094

Division Courtroom

NOTICE OF HEARING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to Order of Court Dated December 28, 2020, Public Notice is given that on February 26, 2021 at 1:30 P.M. at the La Plata County Courthouse 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Durango, Colorado a hearing will be held to determine if Kameron Pedalino is emancipated for the purposes of having the capacity to file a motion for a change of his last name and such hearing may result in the requested name change being granted. Be further advised that Mr. Kameron Pedalino seeks to change his name from Kameron Pedalino to Kameron Winkler.

Dated this 5th day of January, 2020.

/s/ Todd M. Starr

Todd M. Starr #27641

Published January 7, 14 and 21, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

__________