Public Notices 01/03/2019

COMBINED NOTICE – PUBLICATION
CRS §38-38-103 FORECLOSURE
SALE NO. 2018-014
To Whom It May Concern: This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust:
On November 1, 2018, the undersigned Public Trustee caused the Notice of Election and Demand relating to the Deed of Trust described below to be recorded in the County of Archuleta records.
Original Grantor(s) Ross J. Hegstrom
Original Beneficiary(ies) First Southwest Bank
Current Holder of Evidence of Debt First Southwest Bank
Date of Deed of Trust March 27, 2017
County of Recording Archuleta
Recording Date of Deed of Trust March 31, 2017
Recording Information (Reception No. and/or Book/Page No.) 21701718
Original Principal Amount $125,000.00
Outstanding Principal Balance $122,261.56
Pursuant to CRS §38-38-101(4)(i), you are hereby notified that the covenants of the deed of trust have been violated as follows: failure to pay principal and interest when due together with all other payments provided for in the evidence of debt secured by the deed of trust and other violations thereof.
THE LIEN FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.
UNIT 3 IN 14TH STREET TOWNHOMES PHASE TWO, PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD OCTOBER 15, 2008 AS RECEPTION NO. 20808175.
Parcel ID Number: 569914423003
Also known by street and number as: 176 N14th St Unit 3, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.
THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN OF THE DEED OF TRUST.
NOTICE OF SALE
The current holder of the Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, described herein, has filed Notice of Election and Demand for sale as provided by law and in said Deed of Trust.
THEREFORE, Notice Is Hereby Given that I will at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, 02/28/2019, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property and all interest of the said Grantor(s), Grantor(s)’ heirs and assigns therein, for the purpose of paying the indebtedness provided in said Evidence of Debt secured by the Deed of Trust, plus attorneys’ fees, the expenses of sale and other items allowed by law, and will issue to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.
First Publication 1/3/2019
Last Publication 1/31/2019
Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun
IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED;
IF THE BORROWER BELIEVES THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN SECTION 38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN SECTION 38-38-103.2, THE BORROWER MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL, THE FEDERAL CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (CFPB), OR BOTH. THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.
Colorado Attorney General
1300 Broadway, 10th Floor
Denver, Colorado 80203
(800) 222-4444
www.coloradoattorneygeneral.gov
Federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
P.O. Box 4503
Iowa City, Iowa 52244
(855) 411-2372
www.consumerfinance.gov
DATE: 11/01/2018
Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado
By: /s/ Betty A. Diller, Public Trustee
The name, address, business telephone number and bar registration number of the attorney(s) representing the legal holder of the indebtedness is:
Shay L. Denning #36736
Maynes Bradford Shipps & Sheftel, LLP Attorneys at Law, 835 East Second Avenue, Suite 123, Durango, CO 81302 (970) 247-1755
Attorney File # 25-038
The Attorney above is acting as a debt collector and is attempting to collect a debt. Any information provided may be used for that purpose.
©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 1/2015
Published January 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
County Court
Archuleta County, Colorado
46 Eaton Drive, Suite 1
Pagosa Springs, CO 81147
Case No. 18C99
PUBLIC NOTICE OF PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Public notice is given on 12/21/18 that a Petition for a Change of Name of an Adult has been filed with the Archuleta County Court.
The Petition requests that the name of Carol Ann Koegel be changed to Carol Ann Riley.
/s/ Cheryl Mulbery
Clerk of Court/Deputy Clerk
Published January 3, 10 and 17, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
Cause No. 18-CPR-031904
CITATION BY PUBLICATION
TO LINDAHL, CALEB H., A PERSON INTERESTED IN THE WELFARE OF THE
PERSON OF CALEB SETH LINDAHL, INCAPACITATED:
Docket No. 18-CPR-031945, County Court at Law 3, Fort Bend County, Texas, Denise Nicole Wong filed in the County Court of Fort Bend County, Texas, on the 5th day of July, 2018, an Application for Letters of Guardianship for the appointment of Denise Nicole Wong as guardian for the Person of said Ward. You are listed in said application as an interested party.
SAID Application will be heard and acted on by said Court at 2 o’clock PM on the 14th day of January, 2019, at the Fort Bend County Justice Center in Richmond, Texas, at which time and place all interested parties in the welfare of said ward are required to appear by filing a written answer, contesting such application, should they so desire. Per Texas Estates Code 1051.252, interested persons have the right to be notified of any and all motions, applications or pleadings relating to the application for the guardianship or any subsequent guardianship proceeding involving the ward after the guardianship is created, if any.
DATED the 21st day of December 2018.
Julius Eric Junker
Attorney for Denise Nicole Wong
Texas Bar No.: 24064146
212 Jackson Street | Richmond, Texas 77469
(281) 342-9476 | (832) 553-7964 fax
J.E.Junker@junkerlaw.com
Published January 3, 2019 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
__________
