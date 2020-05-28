Public Notice 05/28/2020

INVITATION TO BID

Separate BIDS for the Eagle Drive Extension Project will be received by the Town of Pagosa Springs at the Office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc., located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 p.m. local time on June 11, 2020, and then at said office opened and read aloud via teleconference. Bids may also be delivered electronically as indicated in the Information to Bidders.

The project consists of a combination of constructing and reconstructing approximately 650 linear feet of Eagle Drive from the present easterly end to Pike Drive within the Town of Pagosa Springs. The project includes, but is not limited to excavation, embankment, material removal and disposal, storm drainage structures, gravel placement, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, asphalt paving, pavement marking, traffic control, and other work related with streetscape construction.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and Plans may be obtained on or after May 19, 2020, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address listed above, upon payment of $75.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies. A digital copy of the documents will be provided upon purchase of the hard copy, with the hard copy considered the official bid document.

A mandatory pre-bid tele-conference for prospective Bidders will be arranged for 2:00 p.m. local time on June 2, 2020. Prospective Bidders will need to contact the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address listed above, no later than 2:00 p.m. local time on June 1, 2020 to get on the list for the pre-bid tele-conference meeting invite, which will be disseminated via e-mail. Should the project be awarded, the Owner desires to complete all work within the 2020 season.

Date: May 14, 2020

