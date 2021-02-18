Public Notice 02/18/2021

INVITATION TO BID

Separate sealed BIDS for the North Pagosa Boulevard Resurfacing & Bridge Repair Project will be received by Archuleta County, Colorado at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at 188 South 8th Street, P.O. Box 1208, Pagosa Springs, Colorado 81147, until 2:00 P.M. local time on March 18, 2021, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.

The project consists of two subprojects being the North Pagosa Boulevard Resurfacing and the Town Center Dam Bridge Approach Repair. The resurfacing portion involves reconstruction and resurfacing of approximately 0.26 miles of roadway including the addition of curb, gutter, and sidewalk along one side for the segment of the roadway across the Town Center Dam (Village Lake). The bridge repair portion involves removal and replacement of the bridge approach slabs and associated infrastructure. The road project will generally maintain the existing horizontal and vertical alignment, with removal and replacement of material to accommodate the design road structure and new concrete hardscape. The bridge approach repairs are to address failing structures.

Project work includes, but is not limited to excavation, embankment, gravel placement, concrete structures, asphalt paving, erosion control, bridge railing, pavement marking, traffic sign placement, traffic control, seeding and mulching, topsoil, and other items typically associated with road and bridge construction.

Copies of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS and PLANS may be obtained on or after February 22, 2021, at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. located at the address mentioned above, upon payment of $150.00 for each set. No refund will be made for returned copies.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and inspection trip for prospective Bidders will be held at the office of Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (phone number (970) 264-5055), located at the address mentioned above, at 2:00 P.M. local time on March 9, 2021.

Date: February 18, 2021

Published February 18 and 25, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

