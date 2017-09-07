Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, Sept. 7

San Juan Water Conservancy District public meeting. 5-7 p.m., Ross Aragon Community Center. The district is soliciting questions regarding the proposed mill levy, the San Juan River Headwaters Project and water needs of our community from the public. The questions will be addressed by a four-person panel with diverse perspectives on these issues. Send your questions to the district at 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 5, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

Friday, Sept. 8

San Juan Water Conservancy District special meeting. 9 a.m., 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 5.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Pagosa Peak Open School admin/board check-in. 8:30 a.m., 7 Parelli Way.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Upper San Juan Health Service District work session. 11:30 a.m., Pagosa Springs Medical Center Great Room, Pagosa Springs Medical Center, 95 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board meeting. 4:30 p.m., Visitor Center, 105 Hot Springs Blvd.

Town of Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation Commission. 5:30 p.m., Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd.

Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Archuleta School District Board of Education regular meeting. 6 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School auditorium, 800 S. 8th St.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation (CDC) regular meeting. 5:30 p.m., Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce conference room, 105 Hot Springs Blvd.

Town of Pagosa Springs Historic Preservation Board. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall front conference room, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Thursday, Sept. 14

County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan update meeting. 5 p.m., Emergency Operations Center, 777 County Road 600 (Piedra Road).

Monday, Sept. 18

Housing Task Force work session. 1 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd. Meeting is to review the Draft Housing Needs Assessment Report compiled by consultants and provide comments before the assessment is presented to Pagosa Springs Town Council and Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners.

Archuleta School District Planning Assistance Team meeting. 5-7 p.m., location to be announced.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Pagosa Peak Open School admin/board check-in. 8:30 a.m., 7 Parelli Way.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. 1:30 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

Upper San Juan Library District board meeting. 4 p.m., Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library, 811 San Juan St.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District board meeting. 5 p.m. board meeting. PAWSD administrative offices, 100 Lyn Ave.

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. 5 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Friday, Sept. 22

Pagosa Peak Open School board meeting. 4 p.m., 7 Parelli Way.

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Housing Needs Assessment public presentation. 5 p.m., Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd. The town and county jointly funded this assessment and the consultants will present their findings.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Archuleta School District Board of Education board retreat. Time and location to be determined.

Joint town/county work session. 8 a.m., Town Hall, 551 Hot Springs Blvd. The work session will address the housing needs assessment.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 9:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Pagosa Peak Open School admin/board check-in. 8:30 a.m., 7 Parelli Way.

Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation (CDC) work session. 11 a.m., First Southwest Bank conference room, 249 Navajo Trail Drive.

Upper San Juan Health Service District regular board meeting. 5:30 p.m., Pagosa Springs Medical Center Great Room, 95 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Town of Pagosa Springs Historic Preservation Board. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall front conference room, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Archuleta County Planning Commission regular meeting. 6 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

