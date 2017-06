Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Monday, June 5

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners special meeting. 8 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Tuesday, June 6

Pagosa Peak Open School Community Outreach committee meeting. 5:30 p.m., 7 Parelli Way.

Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors meeting. 6:30 p.m., Station No. 1 training room, 191 North Pagosa Blvd.

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. 5 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Sunday, June 11

Pagosa Peak Open School board meeting. 4 p.m., 7 Parelli Way.

Monday, June 12

San Juan Water Conservancy District board meeting. 7 p.m., 46 Eaton Drive, Suite 5. This meeting will focus on actions necessary in follow-up to the approval of the $2 million loan approved by CWCB this past week for pre-construction costs associated with development of a reservoir project east of Pagosa Springs.

Tuesday, June 13

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board meeting. 4:30 p.m., Visitor Center, 105 Hot Springs Blvd.

Town of Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation Commission. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Town of Pagosa Springs Planning Commission. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Archuleta School District Board of Education work session and regular meeting. 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.

Wednesday, June 14

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Archuleta County Planning Commission community plan open house. 4 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Pagosa Peak Open School family barbecue/meet and greet. 5:30 p.m., Town Park. An opportunity to meet fellow students and parents as well as school staff and board members.

Town of Pagosa Springs Historic Preservation Board. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall front conference room, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Monday, June 19

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. 5 p.m., Town Hall council chambers, 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

Tuesday, June 20

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. 1:30 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Wednesday, June 21

Upper San Juan Library District board meeting. 4 p.m., Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library, 811 San Juan St.

Thursday, June 22

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District work session and board meeting. 4 p.m. work session, 5:30 p.m. board meeting. PAWSD administrative offices, 100 Lyn Ave. Note: PAWSD typical meetings are on the third Thursday, but this meeting has been rescheduled to the fourth Thursday to accommodate the CPA who does the annual audit and will be in attendance at the meeting.

Tuesday, June 27

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation (CDC) work session. 11 a.m., First Southwest Bank conference room, 249 Navajo Trail Drive.

Upper San Juan Health Service District regular board meeting. 5:30 p.m., Pagosa Springs Medical Center Great Room, 95 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Wednesday, June 28

Archuleta County Planning Commission regular meeting. 6 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St.

