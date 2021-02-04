Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Dispatch Executive Management Board meeting. 9:30a.m. Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7186713647, meeting ID: 718-671-3647.

Town of Pagosa Springs Combined Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting. 5:30 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Monday, Feb. 8

Pagosa Peak Open School Board of Directors regular meeting. 5 p.m., 7 Parelli Way.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Archuleta County Republican Women’s meeting. Noon, Boss Hogg’s, 157 Navajo Trail Drive.

Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board meeting. 4 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board. 5:30 p.m., via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/91299357590 or dial (346) 248-7799 or (669) 900-6833, webinar ID: 912 9935 7590.

Archuleta School District Board of Education regular meeting. 6 p.m., Pagosa Springs Middle School library, 309 Lewis St.

Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors meeting and Board of Trustees of the Pagosa Fire Protection District Firemen’s Pension Fund regular meeting. 6:30 p.m., administration building, 165 N. Pagosa Blvd.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Yamaguchi South Planning Open House Day 1. Drop in via Zoom or in person between 1 and 8 p.m., Ross Aragon Community Center, 451 Hot Springs Blvd., or Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/92266855391, or dial (346) 248-7799 or (669) 900-6833, webinar ID: 922 6685 5391.

Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation regular meeting. 5:30 p.m. Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89609739191?pwd=N2lmVWpXcG8yVHZqeWZsSlJISktIQT09. To access the agenda: www.pagosaspringscdc.org/knowledge-base/cdc-meetings/.