Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, Jan. 7

Town of Pagosa Springs Combined Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting. 5:30 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session — Includes swearing in of newly elected officials. 9 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Archuleta County Republican Women’s meeting. Noon, Boss Hogg’s, 157 Navajo Trail Drive.

Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board meeting. 5:30 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Archuleta School District Board of Education regular meeting. 6 p.m. Virtual Zoom meeting.

Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors regular meeting. 6:30 p.m., Administration Building, 165 N. Pagosa Blvd.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation regular meeting. 5:30 p.m. Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89609739191?pwd=N2lmVWpXcG8yVHZqeWZsSlJISktIQT09.

Thursday, Jan. 14

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District regular board meeting. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.

Monday, Jan. 18

San Juan Water Conservancy District special meeting. 4 p.m. Visit www.sjwcd.org 24 hours prior to the meeting for Zoom information and agenda.

