Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Upper San Juan Health Service District special meeting. 5:30 p.m. Zoom meeting. Join us at https://zoom.us/j/96904926293, meeting ID: 969 0492 6293, phone in using (346) 248-7799.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District special board meeting. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners meeting. 1:30 p.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session — Includes swearing in of newly elected officials. 9 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Archuleta County Republican Women’s meeting. Noon, Boss Hogg’s, 157 Navajo Trail Drive.

Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board meeting. 5:30 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Archuleta School District Board of Education regular meeting. 6 p.m. Virtual Zoom meeting.

Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors regular meeting. 6:30 p.m., Administration Building, 165 N. Pagosa Blvd.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation regular meeting. 5:30 p.m. Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89609739191?pwd=N2lmVWpXcG8yVHZqeWZsSlJISktIQT09.

Thursday, Jan. 14

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District regular board meeting. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Pagosa Peak Open School work session. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Zoom meeting.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. 1:30 p.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Upper San Juan Library District board meeting. 4 p.m. Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83398449146, meeting ID: 833 9844 9146.

Thursday, Jan. 21

Archuleta County Republican Central Committee meeting. Noon, Pagosa Brewing, 118 N. Pagosa Blvd. Subject to cancellation due to COVID-19.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board meeting. 5:30 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Archuleta County Planning Commission meeting. 6 p.m., Archuleta County administration building, commissioners’ meeting room, 398 Lewis St. and Zoom online.

Public meeting information should be sent to editor@pagosasun.com with “Public Meeting” in the subject line. The deadline is noon Monday each week prior to publication for that week’s issue.