Public Meetings

The following meetings are subject to change.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners Underfunded Courthouse Facility commission application presentations. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Dispatch Executive Management board meeting. 9:30 a.m.,virtual meeting. Web address: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7186713647, meeting ID: 718 671 3647.

Town of Pagosa Springs Combined Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting. 5:30 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Saturday, Dec. 5

San Juan Water Conservancy District work session — Strategic Plan. 5 p.m. Visit sjwcd.org 24 hours prior for Zoom information and agenda.

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. 1:30 p.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Archuleta School District Board of Education. 6 p.m. Virtual Zoom meeting.

Pagosa Fire Protection District Board of Directors meeting and Board of Trustees of the Pagosa Fire Protection District Firemen’s Pension Fund meeting. 6:30 p.m., administration building, 165 N. Pagosa Blvd.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Upper San Juan Library District board meeting. 4 p.m. Zoom meeting. Join us at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83398449146.

Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation regular meeting. 5:30 p.m. Zoom login: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89609739191?pwd=N2lmVWpXcG8yVHZqeWZsSlJISktIQT09.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District regular meeting. 5 p.m., 100 Lyn Ave.

San Juan Water Conservancy District monthly meeting — Budget. 9 a.m. Visit sjwcd.org 24 hours prior for Zoom information and agenda.

Monday, Dec. 14

Pagosa Peak Open School Board of Directors regular meeting. 5 p.m., 7 Parelli Way.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners work session. 8:30 a.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting. 1:30 p.m. Call 264-8300 one to two days before the meeting to obtain the login information.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Archuleta County Republican Central Committee meeting. Noon, Pagosa Brewing, 118 N. Pagosa Blvd. Subject to cancellation due to COVID-19.

Pagosa Springs Town Council meeting. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information.

Pagosa Springs Sanitation and General Improvement District special board meeting. 5 p.m. See town website for participation information.

